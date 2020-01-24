BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Intel, Synchrony Financial, Cincinnati Bell, Broadcom, GM

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street came under pressure on Friday as investors sold energy, financial and healthcare stocks on mounting fears over the coronavirus outbreak in China, while strong gains for chipmaker Intel limited losses on the main indexes..N

At 1200 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.36% at 29,056.5. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.57% at 3,306.68 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.40% at 9,365.174. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Intel Corp <INTC.OQ>, up 9% ** Arista Networks <ANET.N>, up 3.6% ** Davita Inc <DVA.N>, up 2.8% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Synchrony Financial <SYF.N>, down 9.4% ** Discover Financial Services <DFS.N>, down 9.3% ** AmerisourceBergen Corp <ABC.N>, down 5.3% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Nanoviricides <NNVC.N>, up 61.9% ** Cincinnati Bell <CBB.N>, up 23.1% ** Alpha Pro Tech <APT.N>, up 21.3 % The top NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Harsco Corp <HSC.N>, down 16.1% ** Synchrony Financial SYF.N, down 9.4% ** Discover Financial Services DFS.N, down 9.3% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Vaccinex Inc <VCNX.O>, up 43.3% ** Ehealth <EHTH.O>, up 31.9% ** Saexploration <SAEX.O>, up 30.7% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Trans World Entertainment Corp <TWMC.O>, down 21.6% ** Safe-T Group Ltd <SFET.O>, down 13.9% ** Epizyme Inc <EPZM.O>, down 13.6%

** Intel Corp INTC.O: up 9.0%

BUZZ-Intel shares near two-decade high on upbeat results, lift sector ** Cincinnati Bell CBB.N: up 23.1% BUZZ-Rises on $12/share buyout offer ** General Motors Co GM.N: down 1.5% ** Ford F.N: down 1.5% BUZZ-Weak global demand to hurt 2020 GM and Ford profits - J.P. Morgan ** Tilly's TLYS.N: up 1.0%

BUZZ-Rises on declaring special dividend of $1 per share ** SenesTech Inc SNES.O: down 21.4%

BUZZ-Set for 1-1/2 year low on discounted share offer ** Skyworks Solutions Inc SWKS.O: down 4.0% ** Qorvo Inc QRVO.O: down 3.9%

BUZZ-Broadcom's supply deal with Apple weighs on Skyworks, Qorvo ** Toughbuilt Industries TBLT.O: down 42.7%

BUZZ-Halves in value on $9 mln stocks and warrants sale

** Apple AAPL.O: up 0.8%

BUZZ-Expectations for 5G upgrade cycle in 2020 are too high - Rosenblatt

** Casa Systems CASA.O: up 24.0%

BUZZ-Casa Systems rallies after co hikes revenue forecast, announces CFO transition ** Co-Diagnostics CODX.O: down 19.0%

BUZZ-Co-Diagnostics drops on stock sale following coronavirus rally

** Changyou.com CYOU.O : up 8.1%

BUZZ-Changyou.com rises on Sohu's take-private deal

** Biomarin Pharma BMRN.O: up 0.4%

BUZZ-Biomarin Pharma: Gains on RBC upgrade, price target raise ** Take-Two Interactive Software Inc TTWO.O: down 1.9%

** Activision Blizzard Inc ATVI.O: down 1.2%

BUZZ-MKM Partners takes "less constructive" stance on Take-Two, lifts Activision PT ** Era Group ERA.N: up 20.0%

BUZZ-Jumps on merger with Bristow Group ** Synchrony Financial SYF.N: down 9.4%

BUZZ-Falls on lower-than-expected Q4 revenue ** WEX Inc WEX.N: up 3.9%

BUZZ-Hits record high on purchase of eNett and Optal ** Iberiabank Corp IBKC.O: down 2.7%

BUZZ-Falls on weak Q4 results ** Columbia Sportswear COLM.O: down 1.8%

BUZZ-Falls as Citi downgrades on tough outerwear season ** Fiesta Restaurant FRGI.O: up 4.1%

BUZZ-Up after Arex Capital reports stake ** Domtar Corp UFS.N: down 2.4%

BUZZ-Falls on lower Q4 revenue forecast ** Camber Energy CEI.A: up 8.3%

BUZZ-Rises as co signs letter of intent with Viking Energy Group ** Deckers Outdoor DECK.N: up 1.5%

BUZZ-Rises on Citi's upgrade on Hoka, UGG strength

** Innovative Industrial Props IIPR.N: down 1.3% BUZZ-Weed REIT Innovative Industrial Prop's falls on stock offering launch ** Intel Corp INTC.O: up 9.0% BUZZ-Surges on strong revenue forecast, profit beat BUZZ-Street View: Intel's path ahead weighed by competitive and margin challenges ** eHealth Inc EHTH.O: up 31.9% BUZZ-Rises on higher Q4 revenue expectations ** Broadcom Inc AVGO.O: up 1.7% ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: up 0.8% BUZZ-Rises on supply agreements with Apple ** Atlassian Corp TEAM.O: up 8.6% BUZZ-Surges on upbeat Q4 results, FY outlook ** Union Pacific Corp UNP.N: down 0.4% BUZZ-Street View: Union Pacific's headwinds to likely dissipate in 2H20 ** Autoliv Inc ALV.N: down 3.3% BUZZ-Shares fairly valued, UBS cuts to "neutral" ** Walt Disney Co DIS.N: down 1.5% BUZZ-Falls as virus scare shuts Shanghai resort indefinitely ** Encana Corp ECA.N: down 7.1% BUZZ-Falls after Cowen downgrades on weak natural gas prices ** Freeport-McMoRan Inc FCX.N: down 2.3% BUZZ-Projects on track but higher costs remain in focus - brokerages ** American Express AXP.N: up 2.2% BUZZ-Set to open at all-time high after Q4 profit beat ** SAExploration Holdings SAEX.O: up 30.7% BUZZ-Surges on announcement of new projects ** Sonoma Pharma SNOA.O: up 17.8% BUZZ-Shares jump as co explores options for U.S. dermatology unit ** Epizyme EPZM.O: down 13.6% BUZZ-Street View: Epizyme cancer treatment approval was widely expected ** Comcast Corp CMCSA.O: down 3.1% BUZZ-Street View: Comcast's cable margin story continues but 2020 outlook conservative ** VF Corp VFC.N: down 1.2% BUZZ-Street View: Slowing Vans revenue raises growth concerns for VF Corp ** Tonix Pharma TNXP.O: up 20.9% BUZZ-Surges on completing tests to support approval of PTSD drug

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.81%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 1.02%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.28%

Energy

.SPNY

down 1.33%

Financial

.SPSY

down 1.22%

Health

.SPXHC

down 1.46%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.48%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.37%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.52%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.02%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.51%

