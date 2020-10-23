BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Intel, Mattel Inc, American Express

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The S&P 500 and the Dow rose on Friday, with investors expecting progress in talks on the next coronavirus aid bill as the Nov. 3 presidential election drew closer. .N

At 10:23 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.13% at 28,325.61. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.13% at 3,457.96 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.39% at 11,460.688. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Capital One Financial Corp <COF.N>, up 3.6 % ** DexCom Inc <DXCM.O>, up 3 % ** Pool Corp <POOL.O>, up 2.9 % The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Intel Corp <INTC.O>, down 10.8 % ** Robert Half International Inc <RHI.N>, down 7 % ** American Airlines Group Inc <AAL.O>, down 4.1 % The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Zedge Inc <ZDGE.N>, up 86.6 % ** Boston Beer Company Inc <SAM.N>, up 15.1 % ** Ranger Energy Services Inc <RNGR.N>, up 10.5 % The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc <USX.N>, down 19.1 % ** Weidai Ltd <WEI.N>, down 18 % ** Horizon Global Corp <HZN.N>, down 12.4 % The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Socket Mobile Inc <SCKT.O>, up 159.2 % ** Dogness International Corp <DOGZ.O>, up 65.5 % ** Marin Software Inc <MRIN.O>, up 42.1 % The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Limelight Networks Inc <LLNW.O>, down 27.9 % ** Cyberoptics Corp <CYBE.O>, down 25.2 % ** KBS Fashion Group Ltd <KBSF.O>, down 23.8 % ** Mattel Inc MAT.O: up 9.2%

BUZZ-Mattel gains on upbeat holiday forecast

** Gilead Sciences Inc GILD.O: up 2.5%

BUZZ-Gilead rises as remdesivir becomes first U.S.-approved COVID-19 drug ** Intel Corp INTC.O: down 10.8%

BUZZ-Street View: Intel faces rocky road ahead as data center demand declines ** U.S. Xpress Enterprises USX.N: down 19.1%

BUZZ-U.S. Xpress Enterprises drops after earnings miss estimates ** eHealth Inc EHTH.O: down 6.9%

BUZZ-EHealth Inc: Tumbles after reporting Q3 results ** Socket Mobile Inc SCKT.O: up 159.2%

BUZZ-Socket Mobile: Surges on jump in Q3 profit

** AT&T Inc T.N: down 1.4%

BUZZ-Street View: Operating and competitive concerns still linger for AT&T ** TechnipFMC Plc FTI.N: down 3.1%

BUZZ-TechnipFMC: Net construction liabilities remain an overhang - CS

** CVS Health Corp CVS.N: up 1.5%

BUZZ-CVS Health: Cowen sees strong Q3 with COVID-19 recovery in focus ** Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc MIST.O: down 14.1%

BUZZ-Milestone Pharma drops on $45 mln equity offering ** Capital One Financial Corp COF.N: up 3.6%

BUZZ-Street View: Capital One Financial likely to see better quarters ahead ** Pfizer Inc PFE.N: up 1.5%

BUZZ-Pfizer to post upbeat Q3 with COVID-19 vaccine in spotlight - Mizuho ** American Express Co AXP.N: down 3.0%

BUZZ-American Express: Falls after 40% drop in Q3 profit ** Brickell Biotech Inc BBI.O: down 21.9%

BUZZ-Brickell Biotech: Falls on at-par stock offering ** Seagate Technology Plc STX.O: down 2.5%

BUZZ-Seagate Technology: Falls on Q1 rev miss, margin concerns remain ** CarGurus Inc CARG.O: up 4.6%

BUZZ-CarGurus: BTIG sees attractive risk-reward, upgrades ** Iterum Therapeutics Plc ITRM.O: down 44.2%

BUZZ-Iterum Therapeutics plunges on stock-and-warrants offering ** CureVac CVAC.O: up 4.7%

BUZZ-CureVac: Rises as COVID-19 vaccine candidate shines in animal studies ** Phasebio Pharmaceuticals Inc PHAS.O: down 2.0%

BUZZ-PhaseBio: Falls after discontinuing COVID-19 drug trial ** Solid Biosciences Inc SLDB.O: up 4.7%

BUZZ-Solid Biosciences partners with Ultragenyx Pharma for Duchenne gene therapy, shares rise ** Limelight Networks LLNW.O: down 27.9%

BUZZ-Limelight Networks: Slides 21% after cutting annual profit view ** CLPS Inc CLPS.O: up 31.2%

BUZZ-CLPS Inc: Rises on strong H2, FY results ** Dogness International Corp DOGZ.O: up 65.5%

BUZZ-Dogness Corp: Surges on partnership to expand within China's pet market ** BOQI International Medical Inc BIMI.O: up 7.4%

BUZZ-BOQI International Medical: Jumps on MoU to acquire Chongqing Guoyitang Hospital ** CASI Pharma CASI.O: up 6.3%

BUZZ-CASI Pharma: Rises as Oppenheimer starts with "outperform", PT of $5 ** Fastly Inc FSLY.N: down 3.6%

BUZZ-Fastly drops as Piper sees "bigger" TikTok risk, downgrades to 'underweight' ** Neonode Inc NEON.O: up 9.7%

BUZZ-Neonode: Surges on agreement with U.S. defense contractor

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.29%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.33%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.15%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.20%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.36%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.74%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.11%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.36%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.31%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.58%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.08%

