BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Intel Corp, Skechers USA, Goldman Sachs

* The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh Sino-U.S. tensions and fears over mounting COVID-19 cases were set to weigh on Wall Street's main indexes at the open on Friday, while shares in Intel slumped after it flagged delays in developing new chip technology. [.N]

At 8:30 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 0.32% at 26,459. S&P 500 e-minis were down 0.32% at 3,217.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 0.89% at 10,454.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket : ** Natuzzi S.p.A , up 97.4% ** Renesola Ltd , up 16% ** ChannelAdvisr Corp , up 15.5% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket : ** Pacific Coast Oil Trust , down 13.7% ** CoreSite Realty Corp , down 11.1% ** Byline Bancorp Inc , down 8.3% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket : ** Miragen Therapeutics Inc , up 55.2% ** PolarityTE Inc , up 41% ** Theratechnologies Inc , up 25.5% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket : ** Ehealth Inc , down 19.1% ** Monaker Group Inc , down 25.3% ** DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc , down 19.1% ** Theratechnologies Inc : up 24.7% premarket BUZZ-Surges on positive data from HIV-associated NASH drug ** American Express Co : down 1.3% premarket RPT-BUZZ-PREVIEW: Q2 loss, revenue plunge in the cards for Amex ** Intel Corp : down 13.5% premarket BUZZ-Intel sinks as price targets slashed on chip delay ** CVS Health Corp : up 0.7% premarket BUZZ-Drug stocks in focus ahead of Trump plan to lower drug prices ** Twitter Inc : down 0.9% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Privacy concerns cloud Twitter's gradual flight to recovery ** Comcast Corp : up 1.8% premarket BUZZ-Shares up on launch of tool to track ad effectiveness ** Yamana Gold : up 1% premarket BUZZ-Gains on Q2 profit beat, dividend raise ** Tesla Inc : down 5.3% premarket BUZZ-Short sellers face tightening squeeze - S3 Partners ** AT&T Inc : down 0.3% premarket BUZZ-Street View:Entertainment trends still struggle, despite solid wireless ** Skechers USA : up 8.1% premarket BUZZ-Gains as online surge drives Q2 sales beat ** Moderna Inc : down 5% premarket BUZZ-Falls on losing challenge to invalidate Arbutus' U.S. patent on vaccine tech ** Goldman Sachs : up 0.7% premarket BUZZ-Rises after $3.9 bln settlement over 1MDB dispute (Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru) ((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780;)) Keywords: MARKETS USA STOCKS/PULSE

