BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Intel, Comcast, Cincinnati Bell, SAExploration, chip stocks

At 8:58 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.25% at 29,199. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.20% at 3,332.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.28% at 9,274.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Cincinnati Bell CBB.N, up 18.1% ** Era Group Inc ERA.N, up 13.5% ** Sandridge Permian Trust PER.N, up 9.6% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Harsco Corp HSC.N, down 14.8% ** Discover Financial Services DFS.N, down 7.4% ** Osisko Gold Royalties OR.N, down 6.9% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Saexploration Holdings Inc SAEX.O, up 40.4% ** Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp TNXP.O, up 30.2% ** Ehealth Inc EHTH.O, up 18.4% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Toughbuilt Industries Inc TBLT.O, down 49.7% ** Senestech Inc SNES.O, down 20.7% ** Co-Diagnostics Inc CODX.O, down 17.7% ** Innovative Industrial Props IIPR.N: down 5.5% premarket BUZZ-Weed REIT Innovative Industrial Prop's falls on stock offering launch ** Intel Corp INTC.O: up 4.9% premarket BUZZ-Surges on strong revenue forecast, profit beat BUZZ-Street View: Intel's path ahead weighed by competitive and margin challenges ** eHealth Inc EHTH.O: up 18.4% premarket BUZZ-Rises on higher Q4 revenue expectations ** Broadcom Inc AVGO.O: up 3.2% premarket ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: up 0.3% premarket BUZZ-Rises on supply agreements with Apple ** Tonix Pharma TNXP.O: up 30.2% premarket BUZZ-Surges on completing tests to support approval of PTSD drug ** Cincinnati Bell CBB.N: up 18.1% premarket BUZZ-Rises on $12/share buyout offer ** Atlassian Corp TEAM.O: up 8.0% premarket BUZZ-Surges on upbeat Q4 results, FY outlook ** Comcast Corp CMCSA.O: down 1.1% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Comcast's cable margin story continues but 2020 outlook conservative ** Autoliv Inc ALV.N: down 1.0% premarket BUZZ-Shares fairly valued, UBS cuts to "neutral" ** Walt Disney Co DIS.N: down 0.5% premarket BUZZ-Falls as virus scare shuts Shanghai resort indefinitely ** Advanced Micro Devices AMD.O: up 1.1% premarket ** Micron Technology MU.O: up 1.4% premarket ** Nvidia Corp NVDA.O: up 1.4% premarket ** Lam Research Corp LRCX.O: up 0.8% premarket ** Applied Materials AMAT.O: up 1.1% premarket ** ON Semiconductor ON.O: up 1.3% premarket BUZZ-Chip stocks power ahead as Intel signals 2020 industry turnaround ** Encana Corp ECA.N: down 1.5% premarket BUZZ-Falls after Cowen downgrades on weak natural gas prices ** American Express AXP.N: up 2.2% premarket BUZZ-Set to open at all-time high after Q4 profit beat ** SAExploration Holdings SAEX.O: up 40.4% premarket BUZZ-Surges on announcement of new projects ** Sonoma Pharma SNOA.O: up 15.8% premarket BUZZ-Shares jump as co explores options for U.S. dermatology unit ** Freeport-McMoRan Inc FCX.N: down 0.9% premarket BUZZ-Projects on track but higher costs remain in focus - brokerages

