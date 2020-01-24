BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Intel, Cincinnati Bell, Camber Energy, SenesTech

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The tech-heavy Nasdaq index rose on Friday after a strong forecast from Intel and encouraging business activity data out of Europe, while investors tracked latest developments related to the coronavirus outbreak. .N

At 9:49 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.26% at 29,235.9. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.04% at 3,326.83 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.30% at 9,430.424. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Intel Corp INTC.O, up 7.7% ** Davita Inc DVA.N, up 5.1% ** Arista Networks ANET.N, up 4.1% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Discover Financial Services DFS.N, down 10.3% ** Synchrony Financial SYF.N, down 8.7% ** Intuitive Surgical ISRG.O, down 4.5% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** NanoViricides NNVC.N, up 32.2% ** Cincinnati Bell CBB.N, up 20.7% ** Camber Energy Inc CEI.N, up 19.4% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Harsco Corp HSC.N, down 17.4% ** Discover Financial Services DFS.N, down 10.3% ** Synchrony Financial SYF.N, down 8.7% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Saexploration SAEX.O, up 36% ** Ehealth EHTH.O, up 23.4% ** Casa Systems Inc CASA.O, up 22.9% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Eurodry Ltd EDRY.O, down 9.9% ** Euroseas ESEA.O, down 8.4% ** Ericsson Adr ERIC.O, down 8% ** Tilly's TLYS.N : up 3.3% BUZZ-Rises on declaring special dividend of $1 per share ** Intel Corp INTC.O: up 7.7% BUZZ-Surges on strong revenue forecast, profit beat BUZZ-Street View: Intel's path ahead weighed by competitive and margin challenges ** eHealth Inc EHTH.O: up 23.4% BUZZ-Rises on higher Q4 revenue expectations ** Broadcom Inc AVGO.O: up 2.5% ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: up 0.8% BUZZ-Rises on supply agreements with Apple ** SenesTech Inc SNES.O : down 20.1% BUZZ-Set for 1-1/2 year low on discounted share offer ** Skyworks Solutions Inc SWKS.O : down 2.1% ** Qorvo Inc QRVO.O : down 2.3% BUZZ-Broadcom's supply deal with Apple weighs on Skyworks, Qorvo ** Toughbuilt Industries TBLT.O: down 42.8% BUZZ-Halves in value on $9 mln stocks and warrants sale

** Apple AAPL.O : up 0.8% BUZZ-Expectations for 5G upgrade cycle in 2020 are too high - Rosenblatt

** Casa Systems CASA.O : up 22.9% BUZZ-Casa Systems rallies after co hikes revenue forecast, announces CFO transition ** Co-Diagnostics CODX.O : down 16.7% BUZZ-Co-Diagnostics drops on stock sale following coronavirus rally

** Changyou.com CYOU.O : up 8.0% BUZZ-Changyou.com rises on Sohu's take-private deal

** Biomarin Pharma BMRN.O : up 1.7% BUZZ-Biomarin Pharma: Gains on RBC upgrade, price target raise

** Innovative Industrial Props IIPR.N: down 0.8% BUZZ-Weed REIT Innovative Industrial Prop's falls on stock offering launch ** Atlassian Corp TEAM.O: up 11.9% BUZZ-Surges on upbeat Q4 results, FY outlook ** Union Pacific Corp UNP.N: up 0.7% BUZZ-Street View: Union Pacific's headwinds to likely dissipate in 2H20 ** Autoliv Inc ALV.N: down 2.0% BUZZ-Shares fairly valued, UBS cuts to "neutral" ** Walt Disney Co DIS.N: down 0.3% BUZZ-Falls as virus scare shuts Shanghai resort indefinitely ** Advanced Micro Devices AMD.O: up 1.6% ** Micron Technology MU.O: up 0.2% ** Nvidia Corp NVDA.O: up 1.2% ** Lam Research Corp LRCX.O: down 0.4% ** Applied Materials AMAT.O: down 0.4% ** ON Semiconductor ON.O: flat BUZZ-Chip stocks power ahead as Intel signals 2020 industry turnaround ** Encana Corp ECA.N: down 4.5% BUZZ-Falls after Cowen downgrades on weak natural gas prices ** Freeport-McMoRan Inc FCX.N: down 1.8% BUZZ-Projects on track but higher costs remain in focus - brokerages ** American Express AXP.N: up 4.0% BUZZ-Set to open at all-time high after Q4 profit beat ** SAExploration Holdings SAEX.O: up 36.0% BUZZ-Surges on announcement of new projects ** Sonoma Pharma SNOA.O: up 21.2% BUZZ-Shares jump as co explores options for U.S. dermatology unit ** Epizyme EPZM.O: down 6.7% BUZZ-Street View: Epizyme cancer treatment approval was widely expected ** Comcast Corp CMCSA.O: down 2.6% BUZZ-Street View: Comcast's cable margin story continues but 2020 outlook conservative ** Tonix Pharma TNXP.O: up 37.4% BUZZ-Surges on completing tests to support approval of PTSD drug ** Cincinnati Bell CBB.N: up 20.7% BUZZ-Rises on $12/share buyout offer

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.04%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.16%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.12%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.86%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.38%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.44%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.01%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.79%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.11%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.11%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.03%

