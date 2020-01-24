BioTech

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Intel, Broadcom, SAExploration, Harsco, Cincinnati Bell

U.S. stock index futures edged higher on Friday, as a strong forecast from chipmaker Intel and encouraging business activity data out of Europe lifted the mood. .N

At 7:38 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.27% at 29,207. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.20% at 3,332.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.29% at 9,274.75. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Cincinnati Bell Inc CBB.N, up 11.6% ** Pier 1 Imports Inc PIR.N, up 10.3% ** Sandridge Permian Trust PER.N, up 9.6% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Harsco Corp HSC.N, down 10.8% ** Discover Financial Services DFS.N, down 6.6% ** Innovative Industrial Properties IIPR.N, down 4.7% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** SAExploration Holdings SAEX.O, up 42.1% ** Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding TNXP.O, up 30.9% ** Sonoma Pharmaceuticals SNOA.O, up 23.6% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Toughbuilt Industries TBLT.O, down 44.6% ** CHF Solutions CHFS.O, down 13.6% ** Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson ERIC.O, down 7.2% ** Innovative Industrial Props IIPR.N: down 4.7% premarket BUZZ-Weed REIT Innovative Industrial Prop's falls on stock offering launch ** Intel Corp INTC.O: up 5.2% premarket BUZZ-Surges on strong revenue forecast, profit beat BUZZ-Street View: Intel's path ahead weighed by competitive and margin challenges ** eHealth Inc EHTH.O: up 16.2% premarket BUZZ-Rises on higher Q4 revenue expectations ** Broadcom Inc AVGO.O: up 3.7% premarket ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: up 0.2% premarket BUZZ-Broadcom rises on supply agreements with Apple ** Atlassian Corp TEAM.O: up 9.5% premarket BUZZ-Surges on upbeat Q4 results, FY outlook ** Autoliv Inc ALV.N: down 0.9% premarket BUZZ-Shares fairly valued, UBS cuts to "neutral" ** Walt Disney Co DIS.N: down 0.4% premarket BUZZ-Falls as virus scare shuts Shanghai resort indefinitely ** Advanced Micro Devices AMD.O: up 1.4% premarket ** Micron Technology MU.O: up 1.1% premarket ** Nvidia Corp NVDA.O: up 1.6% premarket ** Lam Research Corp LRCX.O: up 0.9% premarket ** Applied Materials AMAT.O: up 1.3% premarket ** ON Semiconductor ON.O: up 2.0% premarket BUZZ-Chip stocks power ahead as Intel signals 2020 industry turnaround ** Encana Corp ECA.N: down 1.0% premarket BUZZ-Falls after Cowen downgrades on weak natural gas prices

(Compiled by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru)

((Arundhati.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com))

