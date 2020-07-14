BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Inmune Bio, Dolphin Entertainment, Blueprint Medicines

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock index futures rose on Tuesday as investors geared up for quarterly earnings reports from the big U.S. banks to provide clues on corporate America's expectations for the pace of an economic recovery in the second half of the year. .N

At 7:19 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.66% at 26,139. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.40% at 3,160.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.17% at 10,618.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.N: ** Chaparral Energy Inc <CHAP.N>, up 12.9% ** Fiverr International Ltd <FVRR.N>, up 8.4% ** Overseas Shipholding Group Inc <OSG.N>, up 6% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.N: ** Leo Holdings <LHC.N>, down 6.6% ** Mesabi Trust <MSB.N>, down 6.2% ** Hovnanian Enterprises Inc <HOV.N>, down 6% The top two Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Iconix Brand Group Inc <ICON.O>, up 146.2% ** Inmune Bio Inc <INMB.O>, up 75.1% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Equillium Inc <EQ.O>, down 22.2% ** Dolphin Entertainment Inc <DLPN.O>, down 18.8% ** WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc <WIMI.O>, down 16% ** Inmune Bio INMB.O: up 75.1% premarket BUZZ-Gains as data shows drug reduces neuroinflammation in Alzheimer's patients USN ** Blueprint Medicines BPMC.O: up 10.9% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on agreement with Roche for cancer treatment ** Dolphin Entertainment DLPN.O: down 18.8% premarket BUZZ-Slumps after raising going concern doubts ** Osmotica Phama OSMT.O: down 13.6% premarket BUZZ-Drops on 5 mln share offering

