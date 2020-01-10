BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Infosys, GrubHub, Urban Outfitters, Aurora Cannabis, NortonLifeLock

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock index futures rose on Friday, helped by gains in high-growth technology names including Apple, while investors turned to the closely watched jobs report for confirmation that the world's largest economy remains healthy. .N

At 07:12 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.19% at 28,983. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.25% at 3,284.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.42% at 9,047.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Synnex Corp <SNX>, up 6.0% ** Infosys Ltd <INFY.K>, up 5.0% ** Franco-Nevada Corp <FNV>, up 4.9% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Aqua America Inc <WTR>, down 10.6% ** GrubHub Inc <GRUB.K>, down 8.5% ** Aurora Cannabis Inc <ACB>, down 6.5% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** CounterPath Corp <CPAH.O>, up 85.9% ** Sorrento Therapeutics Inc <SRNE.O>, up 51.0% ** Aclaris Therapeutics Inc <ACRS.O>, up 29.6% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc <PTLA.O>, down 39.4% ** Rumbleon Inc <RMBL.O>, down 27.3% ** Aptinyx Inc <APTX.O>, down 12.8% ** Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc MTNB.N: down 8.4% premarket BUZZ-Matinas BioPharma falls on stock offering launch ** Urban Outfitters IncURBN.O: down 8.1% premarket BUZZ-Falls as holiday sales disappoint ** Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB: down 6.5% BUZZ-Falls as Piper Sandler downgrades on 'notable' risks ** KB Home KBH.N: down 3.4% premarket BUZZ-Falls as Q4 revenue misses on lower home prices ** Synnex Corp SNX.N: up 6.0% premarket BUZZ-Gains on plans to separate into two publicly listed cos, upbeat Q4 results ** NortonLifeLock Inc NLOK.O: up 3.8% premarket BUZZ-Rises after delivering on promise of bumper special dividend ** GrubHub Inc GRUB.N: down 8.5% premarket BUZZ-Slides after denying reports of sale process ** Qorvo Inc QRVO.O: up 2.3% premarket ** Skyworks Solutions Inc SWKS.O: up 2.4% premarket BUZZ-Qorvo, Skyworks: Mizuho raises rating on 5G handset outlook ** Infosys Ltd INFY.K: up 5.0% premarket BUZZ-U.S. shares hit three-month high on Q3 profit beat ** Aclaris Therapeutics Inc ACRS.O: up 29.6% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on positive trial results of arthritis drug ** VOXX International Corp VOXX.O: down 4.0% premarket BUZZ-Falls on weak Q3 report

(Compiled by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru)

