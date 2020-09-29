BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Infinity Pharmaceuticals, BioCardia, Caesars Entertainment, TransMedics Group

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street's main indexes were muted at the open on Tuesday as investors stayed away from making big bets ahead of the first presidential debate, while awaiting a reading on consumer confidence..N

At 9:59 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.23% at 27,520.95. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.17% at 3,345.84 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.07% at 11,109.394. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Molson Coors Beverage Co <TAP.N>, up 4% ** Paycom Software Inc <PAYC.N>, up 3.5% ** Western Digital Corp <WDC.O>, up 3% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Devon Energy Corp <DVN.N>, down 5% ** McCormick & Company Inc <MKC.N>, down 3.8% ** Apache Corp <APA.O>, down 3.8% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Houston American Energy Corp <HUSA.N>, up 184.3% ** Mexco Energy Corp <MXC.N>, up 53.7% ** Sos Ltd <SOS.N>, up 12.9% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Just Energy Group Inc <JE.N>, down 27.4% ** Myovant Sciences Ltd <MYOV.N>, down 23.5% ** Ambow Education Holding Ltd <AMBO.N>, down 18% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Aptorum Group Ltd <APM.O>, up 711.4% ** U.S. Energy Corp <USEG.O>, up 177.8% ** Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc <ADIL.O>, up 45.8% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Piedmont Lithium Ltd <PLL.O>, down 17.8% ** CIM Commercial Trust Corp <CMCTP.O>, down 17.2% ** Peck Company Holdings Inc <PECK.O>, down 15.9%

** UTStarcom Holdings Corp UTSI.O: up 2.8%

BUZZ-Jumps on new product launch

** BioCardia Inc BCDA.O: up 4.7%

BUZZ-Rises on U.S. patent for catheter system

** Novus Capital Corp NOVS.O: up 22.0%

BUZZ-Soars on plan to take indoor farm operator AppHarvest public

** BridgeBio Pharma Inc BBIO.O: up 0.5%

BUZZ- FDA accepts application for rare metabolic disorder treatment

** Ardmore Shipping Corp ASC.N: up 12.0%

BUZZ-Rises on share buyback plan

** Artelo Biosciences Inc ARTL.O: up 25.0%

BUZZ-Soars as UK ethics panel approves cancer treatment study

** Molina Healthcare Inc MOH.N: up 3.0%

BUZZ-Affinity Health deal will boost New York presence - SVB Leerink

** Caesars Entertainment Inc CZR.O: down 1.9%

BUZZ-Falls after co prices $1.7 bln equity offering

** TransMedics Group Inc TMDX.O: down 10.5%

BUZZ-Down after FDA postpones review meeting for donor heart system

** Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd SINO.O: up 8.3%

BUZZ-Jumps on joint-venture deal with Tianjin Anboweiye

** Molson Coors Beverage Co TAP.N: up 4.1%

BUZZ-Gains on deal with Coca-Cola to launch alcoholic beverage

** Myovant Sciences Ltd MYOV.N: down 23.5%

BUZZ-Drops as cancer drug misses secondary goal in late-stage trial

** Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc IRWD.O: down 5.5%

BUZZ-Scraps development of digestive disorder drug, shares tumble

** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: down 1.8%

BUZZ-EV makers on track to trade lower

** Nikola Corp NKLA.O: down 4.5%

BUZZ-EV makers on track to trade lower

** Big Lots Inc BIG.N: up 6.2%

BUZZ-Climbs on lifting Q3 outlook

** U.S. Energy Corp USEG.O: up 177.8%

BUZZ-Surges on buying FieldPoint Petroleum's upstream assets

** Sogou Inc SOGO.N: up 2.5%

BUZZ-Set to open at 2-year peak on Tencent's $3.5 bln take-private deal

** Fitbit Inc FIT.N: up 6.2%

BUZZ-Rises as Reuters reports Google set to win EU nod for $2.1 bln deal

** Fuelcell Energy Inc FCEL.O: up 2.5%

BUZZ-Rises on multiple project wins in Connecticut

** Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc AERI.O: up 1.1%

BUZZ-Up as FDA approves clinical study for dry eye treatment

** Moleculin Biotech Inc MBRX.O: up 2.5%

BUZZ-New molecule in portfolio shows potential to fight COVID-19

** Abbott Laboratories ABT.N: up 1.5%

BUZZ-Rises as its COVID-19 test gets deployed

** Hershey Co HSY.N: up 1.0%

BUZZ-BMO upgrades, says Halloween concerns overblown

** United Natural Foods Inc UNFI.N: down 10.5%

BUZZ-CEO to retire, shares slip

** Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp TNXP.O: up 4.3%

BUZZ-Rises as co buys new facility to develop COVID-19 vaccines

** Polaris Inc PII.N: up 2.2%

BUZZ-Up on partnership to make electric vehicles

** Sorrento Therapeutics Inc SRNE.O: up 9.7%

BUZZ-Up as COVID-19 antibody candidates show promise in study

** Fluidigm Corp FLDM.O: up 3.6%

BUZZ-Jumps on increased NIH funding to scale up COVID-19 testing

** Aptorum Group Ltd APM.O: up 711.4%

BUZZ-Surges after launching diagnostics subsidiary

** Party City Holdco Inc PRTY.N: down 3.7%

BUZZ-Loses sheen on plans of 13 mln share offering

** Providence Service Corp PRSC.O: up 2.2%

BUZZ-To acquire Simplura Health to expand into home care

