BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Infinity Pharmaceuticals, BioCardia, Caesars Entertainment, TransMedics Group

Wall Street's main indexes were muted at the open on Tuesday as investors stayed away from making big bets ahead of the first presidential debate, while awaiting a reading on consumer confidence..N
At 9:59 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.23% at 27,520.95. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.17% at 3,345.84 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.07% at 11,109.394. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Molson Coors Beverage Co <TAP.N>, up 4% ** Paycom Software Inc <PAYC.N>, up 3.5% ** Western Digital Corp <WDC.O>, up 3% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Devon Energy Corp <DVN.N>, down 5% ** McCormick & Company Inc <MKC.N>, down 3.8% ** Apache Corp <APA.O>, down 3.8% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Houston American Energy Corp <HUSA.N>, up 184.3% ** Mexco Energy Corp <MXC.N>, up 53.7% ** Sos Ltd <SOS.N>, up 12.9% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Just Energy Group Inc <JE.N>, down 27.4% ** Myovant Sciences Ltd <MYOV.N>, down 23.5% ** Ambow Education Holding Ltd <AMBO.N>, down 18% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Aptorum Group Ltd <APM.O>, up 711.4% ** U.S. Energy Corp <USEG.O>, up 177.8% ** Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc <ADIL.O>, up 45.8% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Piedmont Lithium Ltd <PLL.O>, down 17.8% ** CIM Commercial Trust Corp <CMCTP.O>, down 17.2% ** Peck Company Holdings Inc <PECK.O>, down 15.9%
** UTStarcom Holdings Corp UTSI.O: up 2.8%
BUZZ-Jumps on new product launch
** BioCardia Inc BCDA.O: up 4.7%
BUZZ-Rises on U.S. patent for catheter system
** Novus Capital Corp NOVS.O: up 22.0%
BUZZ-Soars on plan to take indoor farm operator AppHarvest public
** BridgeBio Pharma Inc BBIO.O: up 0.5%
BUZZ- FDA accepts application for rare metabolic disorder treatment
** Ardmore Shipping Corp ASC.N: up 12.0%
BUZZ-Rises on share buyback plan
** Artelo Biosciences Inc ARTL.O: up 25.0%
BUZZ-Soars as UK ethics panel approves cancer treatment study
** Molina Healthcare Inc MOH.N: up 3.0%
BUZZ-Affinity Health deal will boost New York presence - SVB Leerink
** Caesars Entertainment Inc CZR.O: down 1.9%
BUZZ-Falls after co prices $1.7 bln equity offering
** TransMedics Group Inc TMDX.O: down 10.5%
BUZZ-Down after FDA postpones review meeting for donor heart system
** Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd SINO.O: up 8.3%
BUZZ-Jumps on joint-venture deal with Tianjin Anboweiye
** Molson Coors Beverage Co TAP.N: up 4.1%
BUZZ-Gains on deal with Coca-Cola to launch alcoholic beverage
** Myovant Sciences Ltd MYOV.N: down 23.5%
BUZZ-Drops as cancer drug misses secondary goal in late-stage trial
** Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc IRWD.O: down 5.5%
BUZZ-Scraps development of digestive disorder drug, shares tumble
** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: down 1.8%
BUZZ-EV makers on track to trade lower
** Nikola Corp NKLA.O: down 4.5%
BUZZ-EV makers on track to trade lower
** Big Lots Inc BIG.N: up 6.2%
BUZZ-Climbs on lifting Q3 outlook
** U.S. Energy Corp USEG.O: up 177.8%
BUZZ-Surges on buying FieldPoint Petroleum's upstream assets
** Sogou Inc SOGO.N: up 2.5%
BUZZ-Set to open at 2-year peak on Tencent's $3.5 bln take-private deal
** Fitbit Inc FIT.N: up 6.2%
BUZZ-Rises as Reuters reports Google set to win EU nod for $2.1 bln deal
** Fuelcell Energy Inc FCEL.O: up 2.5%
BUZZ-Rises on multiple project wins in Connecticut
** Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc AERI.O: up 1.1%
BUZZ-Up as FDA approves clinical study for dry eye treatment
** Moleculin Biotech Inc MBRX.O: up 2.5%
BUZZ-New molecule in portfolio shows potential to fight COVID-19
** Abbott Laboratories ABT.N: up 1.5%
BUZZ-Rises as its COVID-19 test gets deployed
** Hershey Co HSY.N: up 1.0%
BUZZ-BMO upgrades, says Halloween concerns overblown
** United Natural Foods Inc UNFI.N: down 10.5%
BUZZ-CEO to retire, shares slip
** Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp TNXP.O: up 4.3%
BUZZ-Rises as co buys new facility to develop COVID-19 vaccines
** Polaris Inc PII.N: up 2.2%
BUZZ-Up on partnership to make electric vehicles
** Sorrento Therapeutics Inc SRNE.O: up 9.7%
BUZZ-Up as COVID-19 antibody candidates show promise in study
** Fluidigm Corp FLDM.O: up 3.6%
BUZZ-Jumps on increased NIH funding to scale up COVID-19 testing
** Aptorum Group Ltd APM.O: up 711.4%
BUZZ-Surges after launching diagnostics subsidiary
** Party City Holdco Inc PRTY.N: down 3.7%
BUZZ-Loses sheen on plans of 13 mln share offering
** Providence Service Corp PRSC.O: up 2.2%
BUZZ-To acquire Simplura Health to expand into home care
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
Communication Services
.SPLRCL
up 0.25%
Consumer Discretionary
.SPLRCD
down 0.40%
Consumer Staples
.SPLRCS
down 0.06%
Energy
.SPNY
down 1.80%
Financial
.SPSY
down 0.69%
Health
.SPXHC
up 0.48%
Industrial
.SPLRCI
down 0.20%
Information Technology
.SPLRCT
down 0.09%
Materials
.SPLRCM
up 0.06%
Real Estate
.SPLRCR
down 0.34%
Utilities
.SPLRCU
up 0.27%
(Compiled by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru)
((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com))
