BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Incyte, Veru, Doordash

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

Wall Street's main indexes rose on Monday as travel stocks surged on the launch of a nationwide COVID-19 vaccine campaign, while Alexion Pharmaceuticals jumped on a $39 billion buyout offer from AstraZeneca in one of the year's biggest deals. .N

At 10:25 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.76% at 30,275.87. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.87% at 3,695.15 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 1.31% at 12,540.182. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Alexion Pharmaceuticals <ALXN.OQ>, up 30.6% ** Incyte Corp <INCY.OQ>, up 6.9% ** Mosaic Company <MOS.N>, up 4.9% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Huntington Bancshares <HBAN.OQ>, down 4.2% ** Baker Hughes Co <BKR.N>, down 3% ** Marathon Oil Corp <MRO.N>, down 2.8% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** 22nd Century Group <XXII.N>, up 19.3% ** Gatos Silver Inc <GATO.N>, up 19% ** Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear <LABU.N>, up 16% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** AMC Entertainment Holdings <AMC.N>, down 16.7% ** Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear <LABD.N>, down 15.5% ** QuantumScape Corp <QS.N>, down 12.8% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Arvinas Inc <ARVN.O>, up 101.8% ** AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co <ANPC.O>, up 62.7% ** Veru Inc Ord <VERU.O>, up 57.9% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Fusion Fuel Green Equity <HTOOW.O>, down 29.3% ** Sellas Lfe Sciences <SLS.O>, down 25% ** Greenwich LifeSciences <GLSI.O>, down 22.2% ** AnPac Bio ANPC.O: up 62.7%

BUZZ-AnPac Bio: Surges as co's technology detects pre-cancer diseases in study

** Tesla TSLA.O: up 2.6%

BUZZ-Tesla rises as S&P index inclusions offset report of production shutdown ** SandRidge Energy SD.N: up 8.4%

BUZZ-SandRidge Energy: Gains on $47 mln sale of North Park Basin assets ** Legend Biotech LEGN.O: up 6.5%

BUZZ-Legend Biotech: Up on FDA nod to begin human trials of lymphoma treatment ** Duluth Holdings DLTH.O: up 6.2%

BUZZ-Duluth Holdings: Rises as Stifel upbeat on 2021, upgrades to 'buy'

** Walt Disney DIS.N: down 0.9%

BUZZ-Disney dips after Friday's surge as BMO moves to sidelines ** Airbnb ABNB.O: down 8.2%

BUZZ-Airbnb: Gordon Haskett double downgrades on stretched valuation ** Veru Inc VERU.O: up 57.9%

BUZZ-Veru Inc: Surges on positive data from breast cancer drug study ** Synlogic SYBX.O: up 12.6%

BUZZ-Synlogic: Up as co advances in early-stage trial of cancer therapy ** DoorDash DASH.N: down 8.4%

BUZZ-DoorDash dips,analyst downgrades while raising price target

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.53%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 1.64%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.52%

Energy

.SPNY

down 1.46%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.43%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.97%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.47%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 1.24%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.23%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.78%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 1.33%

(Compiled by Rithika Krishna)

((rithika.krishna@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.