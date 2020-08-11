BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Immutep, Catalyst Pharma, Ideanomics

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

S&P 500 futures hit an all-time high on Tuesday, bringing the benchmark index to the verge of levels last seen before the coronavirus crisis hit in February, causing one of Wall Street's most dramatic crashes in history..N

At 9:02 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 1.24% at 28,023. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.51% at 3,369.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.48% at 11,018.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Luby's Inc <LUB.N>, up 32.5% ** Safeguard Scientifics, Inc <SFE.N>, up 19.8% ** Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp <WPF.N>, up 19.5% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Genesis Healthcare Inc <GEN.N>, down 22% ** BBX Capital Corp <BBX.N>, down 19.4% ** Washington Prime Group Inc <WPG.N>, down 12.9% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Oxbridge Re Holdings Equity Warrants <OXBRW.O>, up 154.1% ** Eyenovia Inc <EYEN.O>, up 118.7% ** Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd <OXBR.O>, up 75.2% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc <FENC.O>, down 36% ** Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc <FULC.O>, down 27% ** Toughbuilt Industries Equity Warrants <TBLTW.O>, down 24.1% ** Peck Company Holdings Inc PECK.O: up 17.8% premarket BUZZ-Peck Company: Soars on all-stock deal to buy Sunworks ** Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc INO.O: down 13.0% premarket BUZZ-Falls on delay in COVID-19 vaccine's mid-to-late stage study ** Immutep Ltd IMMP.O: up 22.1% premarket BUZZ-Rises on U.S. patent for cancer therapy ** Nio Inc NIO.N: up 7.2% premarket BUZZ-Gains after upbeat forecast, rev beat ** Owens & Minor Inc OMI.N: up 2.5% premarket BUZZ-To benefit from COVID-19 - Baird ** Occidental Petroleum Corp OXY.N: down 1.8% premarket BUZZ-Slips after Q2 loss widens as pandemic slams oil prices ** PDS Biotechnology Corp PDSB.O: down 19.9% premarket BUZZ-Slides on stock offering ** Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc FENC.O: down 36.0% premarket BUZZ-Plunges as FDA declines to approve co's lead drug

** Bristol Myers Squibb Co BMY.N: up 2.1% premarket BUZZ-Rises as gastric cancer drug meets main goals in studies ** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: up 2.2% premarket ** Citigroup Inc C.N: up 2.8% premarket ** Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N: up 2.1% premarket ** Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N: up 1.5% premarket ** Bank of America Corp BAC.N: up 2.3% premarket

** Morgan Stanley MS.N: up 2.1% premarket BUZZ-U.S. big banks gain on stimulus hopes ** Tilray Inc TLRY.O: down 10.7% premarket BUZZ-Pot producer down as Q2 results miss ** Fortress Biotech Inc FBIO.O: up 4.5% premarket BUZZ-Jumps after smaller-than-expected Q2 loss ** Tencent Music Entertainment Group TME.N: up 3.3% premarket BUZZ-Gains after rev beat, PT hikes ** Western Midstream Partners LP WES.N: up 4.2% premarket BUZZ-Gains on quarterly results ** Ideanomics Inc IDEX.O: down 17.4% premarket BUZZ-Drops after Q2 rev falls 68%, wider sequential net loss ** Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc CPRX.O: down 12.1% premarket BUZZ-Drops as late-stage trial fails to meet main goals ** NGL Energy Partners LP NGL.N: down 9.1% premarket BUZZ-Drops on dismal results as pandemic hits product demand ** Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc ARCT.O: up 1.0% premarket BUZZ-Rises on human trial of COVID-19 vaccine

