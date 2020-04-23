BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Immunomedics, Helix Energy, Sleep Number Corp

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street headed for a higher open on Thursday as jobless claims declined for the third straight week, raising hopes that the worst of the coronavirus pandemic's impact on the labor market might be over..N

At 8:48 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.05% at 23,367. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.30% at 2,796.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.32% at 8,665.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Whiting Petroleum Corp WLL.N, up 35.0% ** Forum Energy Technologies Inc FET.N, up 32.7% ** Denbury Resources Inc DNR.N, up 32.0% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund Inc DSE.N, down 12.3% ** Q2 Holdings Inc QTWO.K, down 10.4% ** Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund EDF.N, down 10.1% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Oasis Petroleum Inc OAS.O, up 85.6% ** CounterPath Corp CPAH.O, up 76.5% ** Abraxas Petroleum Corp AXAS.O, up 38.6% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Artelo Biosciences Inc ARTL.O, down 16% ** Streamline Health Solutions Inc STRM.O, down 13.1% ** SAExploration Holdings Inc SAEX.O, down 12.6% ** Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc NEPT.O: up 6.3% premarket BUZZ-Neptune Wellness: Shares gain; set to ship one mln units of hand sanitizer weekly ** Sleep Number Corp SNBR.O: up 21.5% premarket BUZZ-Sleep Number Corp: Jumps on better-than expected quarterly profit ** CSX Corp CSX.O: up 1.8% premarket BUZZ-CSX Corp: Cost controls pay off even as coronavirus hits sales, shares rise ** Grocery Outlet Holding Corp GO.O: down 3.4% premarket BUZZ-Grocery Outlet falls as secondary offering boosted by 50% ** Hershey Co HSY.N: down 3.0% premarket BUZZ-Hershey: Falls on Q1 profit miss, massive sales decline in China ** Target Corp TGT.N: down 6.6% premarket BUZZ-Target Corp: Falls on profit warning as it temporarily raises wages ** AT&T Inc T.N: up 0.6% premarket BUZZ-Street View: AT&T's WarnerMedia, Entertainment units face virus hurdles this year ** Kinder Morgan Inc KMI.N: up 0.7% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Kinder Morgan's results highlight bleak macro situation ** Lam Research Corp LRCX.O: down 1.8% premarket BUZZ-Lam Research: Falls on lower-than-expected revenue ** Aytu BioScience Inc AYTU.O: up 11.3% premarket BUZZ- Aytu BioScience: Rises after distribution deal for COVID-19 tests ** Gilead Sciences Inc GILD.O: up 0.5% premarket BUZZ-Gilead: Upcoming COVID-19 trial data may not be enough to draw conclusions - analyst ** Las Vegas Sands Corp LVS.N: up 11.1% premarket ** Wynn Resorts Ltd WYNN.O: up 6.7% premarket ** MGM Resorts International MGM.N: up 3.8% premarket ** Melco Resorts & Entertainments Ltd MLCO.O: up 7.3% premarket BUZZ-Las Vegas Sands: Sees speedy recovery in Asia once virus-related restrictions ease ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: up 2.0% premarket ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: up 1.7% premarket ** Callon Petroleum Co CPE.N: up 21.4% premarket ** Occidental Petroleum Corp OXY.N: up 3.3% premarket ** Marathon Oil Corp MRO.N: up 5.5% premarket ** QEP Resources Inc QEP.N: up 31.3% premarket BUZZ-Oil and gas stocks gain on production cuts, Gulf tensions ** Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc HLX.N: up 13.2% premarket BUZZ-Helix Energy Solutions Group: Jumps on strong Q1 results ** Avis Budget Group Inc CAR.O: up 4.6% premarket BUZZ-Avis Budget Group: Surges after forecasting improving demand for summer ** DTE Energy Co DTE.N: up 0.6% premarket BUZZ- DTE Energy: CS sees Q1 earnings miss estimates on coronavirus hit, cuts PT ** Eli Lilly and Co LLY.N: up 1.1% premarket BUZZ-Eli Lilly: Shares up on Q1 sales rise, adjusted EPS forecast ** Immunomedics Inc IMMU.O: up 34.4% premarket BUZZ-Immunomedics set to hit two-decade high as FDA approves breast cancer therapy ** Alcoa Corp AA.N: up 4.4% premarket BUZZ-Alcoa Corp: Climbs on Q1 profit, revenue beat

