BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Imax Corp, 3M Co, Ford Motor

Wall Street was set to open higher on Tuesday after a round of quarterly earnings reports brought upbeat signs from Pfizer and respiratory mask-maker 3M for investors increasingly hopeful of a relaunch of business across the economy..N

At 9:01 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 1.71% at 24,409. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 1.49% at 2,911.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 1.09% at 8,920.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** RPT Realty RPT.N, up 22.4% ** NGL Energy Partners NGL.N, up 20.9% ** KB Financial Group Inc KB.N, up 17.9% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Resideo Technologies Inc REZI.K, down 14.7% ** Stage Stores Inc SSI.N, down 10.4% ** Borr Drilling Ltd BORR.K, down 9.8% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Broadwind Energy Inc BWEN.O, up 61.2% ** Trovagene Inc TROV.O, up 41.1% ** Tottenham Acquisition Ltd TOTAR.O, up 41.3% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Avinger Inc AVGR.O, down 28.4% ** Top Ships Inc TOPS.O, down 20.7% ** Centric Brands Inc CTRC.O, down 21% ** Pfizer Inc PFE.N: up 2.3% premarket BUZZ-Pfizer rises on sticking to forecast after Q1 profit beat ** Merck & Co Inc MRK.N: down 2.3% premarket BUZZ-PREVIEW: Merck Q1 report due with some coronavirus hit seen ** 3M Co MMM.N: up 4.2% premarket BUZZ-3M: Rises on solid demand for N95 respiratory masks ** United Parcel Service Inc UPS.N: down 3.6% premarket BUZZ-UPS slides on pulling forecast, slashing buyback targets ** Imax Corp IMAX.N: up 6.9% premarket BUZZ-IMAX: Benchmark upgrades on expectations of post-pandemic recovery ** Ford Motor Co F.N: up 6.6% premarket ** General Motors Co GM.N: up 2.9% premarket ** Fiat Chrysler FCAU.N: up 4.2% premarket BUZZ-GM, Ford, Fiat Chrysler rise on report of May 18 U.S. restart target ** SmileDirectClub Inc SDC.O: up 32.7% premarket BUZZ-SmileDirectClub: Jumps on plan to reopen shops, patent for retail concept ** Harley-Davidson Inc HOG.N: up 5.5% premarket BUZZ-Harley-Davidson shares jump on profit beat, aggressive cost-saving measures ** Quest Diagnostics Inc DGX.N: up 7.7% premarket BUZZ-Quest Diagnostics: Gains after launching COVID-19 antibody test

