BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Imara Inc, DraftKings Inc, 500.Com Ltd

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

The Dow and the S&P 500 rose on Wednesday, with investors piling into economy-linked financial and industrial stocks on bets that a Democrat-controlled Senate would lead to more fiscal stimulus and infrastructure spending. .N

At 11:09 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 1.69% at 30,903.87. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 1.11% at 3,768.05 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.21% at 12,846.342. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Zions Bancorporation NA <ZION.O>, up 12.2% ** United Rentals Inc <URI.N>, up 10.1% ** Comerica Inc <CMA.N>, up 10% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc <ARE.N>, down 4.2% ** Verisign Inc <VRSN.O>, down 3.3% ** ServiceNow Inc <NOW.N>, down 3.2% The top NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** 500.Com Ltd <WBAI.N>, up 17.6% ** 22nd Century Group Inc <XXII.N>, up 16.5% The top NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Mexco Energy Corp <MXC.N>, down 29.3% ** Mesa Royalty Trust MTR.N, down 7.7% The top Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** The9 Limited <NCTY.O>, up 41.1%

** TAT Technologies Ltd TATT.O, up 40.2% The top Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Imara Inc <IMRA.O>, down 34.6% ** PAVmed Inc <PAVM.O>, down 12.2% ** My Size Inc MYSZ.O: down 19.5%

BUZZ-Drops on discounted share offering ** ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp ACEV.O: up 7.5%

BUZZ-Surges on reports of merger talks with Achronix ** TAT Technologies Ltd TATT.O: up 40.2%

BUZZ-Gains on rental services agreement with Honeywell ** Sundial Growers Inc SNDL.O: up 12.0% ** Canopy Growth Corp CGC.N: up 14.3% ** Aphria Inc APHA.O: up 9.4%

** Cronos Group Inc CRON.O: up 11.8% ** Hexo Corp HEXO.N: up 12.5% ** Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.N: up 9.4% ** Tilray Inc TLRY.O: up 13.7%

BUZZ-Pot stocks: Gain as Democrats edge closer to U.S. Senate control ** Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc ARE.N: down 4.2%

BUZZ-Down after medical office REIT prices upsized equity offering ** Beyond Meat Inc BYND.O: down 2.5%

BUZZ-Shares down after Piper Sandler downgrades ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: up 3.5% ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: up 2.8% ** SM Energy Co SM.N: up 3.3% ** Hess Corp HES.N: up 4.6% ** Apache Corp APA.O: up 3.3% ** Schlumberger NV SLB.N: up 6.2% ** TechnipFMC PLC FTI.N: up 4.0%

BUZZ-Oil cos rise as Saudi Arabia pledges unilateral output cut ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 4.5%

BUZZ-Up as Morgan Stanley raises PT to second highest on Street ** Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp MITO.O: up 1.5%

BUZZ-Up after FDA agrees to discuss Barth syndrome drug application ** Solaredge Technologies Inc SEDG.O: up 7.7% ** Canadian Solar Inc CSIQ.O: up 7.5% ** First Solar Inc FSLR.O: up 7.9% ** Enphase Energy Inc ENPH.O: up 10.5% ** Sunrun Inc RUN.O: up 10.6% ** SunPower Corp SPWR.O: up 16.4% ** Plug Power Inc PLUG.O: up 7.4% ** Clean Energy Fuels Corp CLNE.O: up 4.9%

BUZZ-Blue Senate, green energy: Solar stocks up as Democrats near chamber control ** Kellogg Co K.N: down 0.6%

BUZZ-Down as Piper Sandler downgrades to 'neutral', cuts PT ** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: up 4.5%

BUZZ-Up after EMA approves COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use ** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: up 4.8% ** Bank of America Corp BAC.N: up 7.2% ** Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N: up 7.6% ** Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N: up 5.5% ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: up 6.5% ** Citigroup Inc C.N: up 6.9%

BUZZ-Banks eye rising rates as Democrats on brink of U.S. Senate control ** Clearside Biomedical Inc CLSD.O: down 10.0%

BUZZ-Falls on $12 mln direct stock offering ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: down 0.9%

** Microsoft Corp MSFT.O: down 1.0% ** Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O: down 0.6% ** Facebook Inc FB.O: down 1.4%

BUZZ-Big Tech stocks drop as likelihood of Democrat Blue Sweep rises ** RedHill Biopharma Ltd RDHL.O: up 1.8%

BUZZ-Up on fast track status for lung disease treatment ** AIM ImmunoTech Inc AIM.N: up 1.6%

BUZZ-Up as it starts testing drug on post-COVID-19 chronic fatigue patients ** Aikido Pharma Inc AIKI.O: up 47.8%

BUZZ-Surges on patent license agreement for cancer treatment ** Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc WBA.O: up 4.1%

BUZZ-Up on AmerisourceBergen's $6.5 bln offer for distribution unit ** China Mobile Ltd CHL.N: down 2.7% ** China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd CHU.N: down 2.4% ** China Telecom Corp Ltd CHA.N: down 3.6%

BUZZ-Chinese telecom stocks fall after NYSE pushes forward with delisting ** 3M Co MMM.N: up 2.0% ** Caterpillar Inc CAT.N: up 6.4% ** Honeywell International Inc HON.N: up 2.4% ** General Electric Co GE.N: up 7.3%

BUZZ-U.S. industrials rally on prospects of Blue Senate ** NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc NRBO.O: up 19.0%

BUZZ-Rises on acquiring firm developing COVID-19 treatment ** Genetron Holdings Ltd GTH.O: up 20.6%

BUZZ-Up on deal for liver cancer test in China ** Oceaneering International Inc OII.N: up 7.8%

BUZZ-Up after $250 mln worth of contract wins ** DraftKings Inc DKNG.O: up 6.3%

BUZZ-Rises on report NY governor to support online sports betting

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.22%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 1.09%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.34%

Energy

.SPNY

up 3.28%

Financial

.SPSY

up 4.54%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.98%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 2.69%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.32%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 3.60%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.43%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 2.26%

(Compiled by Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru)



