BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-IDT Corp, Ashford Hospitality, Regeneron, Baozun Inc

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

U.S. stock index futures rose on Monday as hopes that the first COVID-19 vaccine could be available within weeks renewed bets of a swift economic recovery next year. .N

At 7:29 am ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.57% at 29,378. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.58% at 3,575, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.31% at 11,942.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** IDT Corp IDT.N, up 30.1% ** Switchbank Energy Acquisition Corp SBE.N, up 15.8% ** Jupai Holdings Ltd JP.N, up 14.1% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc AHT.N, down 16.3% ** Valhi Inc VHI.N, down 7.3% ** Phoenx Tree Holdings Ltd DNK.N, down 7.7% The top Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Naked Brand Group Ltd NAKD.O, up 48.0% ** Kaixin Auto Holdings KXIN.O, up 39.3% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** HTG molecular Diagnostics Inc HTGM.O, down 12.7%

** BioLine RX Ltd BLRX.O down 12.1% ** Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc TTNP.O, down 11.8% ** AstraZeneca PLC AZN.O: down 0.8% premarket BUZZ-Slips as COVID-19 vaccine efficacy falls 'short of rivals' ** Leju Holdings Limited LEJU.N: up 6.1% premarket BUZZ-Rises on higher Q3 revenue, profit ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 1.5% premarket BUZZ-Wedbush raises PT on rising global electric vehicle demand ** Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc REGN.O: up 4.7% premarket BUZZ-Up after FDA grants emergency use authorization to COVID-19 therapy ** Baozun Inc BZUN.O: down 3.9% premarket BUZZ-Falls as Q3 rev misses estimates ** Foot Locker Inc FL.N: down 1.6% premarket BUZZ-Piper Sandler cuts to 'underweight' on COVID-19 pressure ** Roku Inc ROKU.O: up 2.2% premarket BUZZ-Gains after Needham raises PT on advertising strength

(Compiled by Amruta Khandekar)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com))

