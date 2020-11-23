BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Ideanomics, DPW, Ashford Hospitality, SmileDirectClub

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street's main indexes jumped on Monday as data showed U.S. business activity in November expanded at its fastest rate in more than five years, an indication that the economy was making progress at clambering out of a pandemic-driven recession..N

At 10:06 am ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.91% at 29,530.8. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.86% at 3,587.97 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.49% at 11,913.193. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Occidental Petroleum Corp <OXY.N>, up 7.6% ** Gap Inc <GPS.N>, up 6.2% ** Valero Energy Corp <VLO.N>, up 6% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Catalent Inc <CTLT.N>, down 3.2% ** Newmont Corporation <NEM.N>, down 2.8% ** Kellogg Co <K.N>, down 1.8% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** DPW Holdings Inc <DPW.N>, up 42.7% ** Renren Inc <RENN.N>, up 23.8% ** Switchback Energy Acquisition Corp <SBE.N>, up 22.7% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc <AHT.N>, down 20.4% ** Legacy Acquisition Corp <ID.N>, down 13.5% ** Montrose Environmental Group Inc <MEG.N>, down 13% The top Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Ideanomics Inc <IDEX.O>, up 70.9 % ** Kaixin Auto Holdings <KXIN.O>, up 61.4 % The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc <BLPH.O>, down 21.6 % ** Niu Technologies <NIU.O>, down 13 % ** BioLine RX Ltd <BLRX.O>, down 10.2 % ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 6.6%

BUZZ-Wedbush raises PT on rising global electric vehicle demand ** Baozun Inc BZUN.O: down 1.2%

BUZZ-Falls as Q3 rev misses estimates ** Foot Locker Inc FL.N: down 1.2%

BUZZ-Piper Sandler cuts to 'underweight' on COVID-19 pressure ** Roku Inc ROKU.O: up 2.9%

BUZZ-Gains after Needham raises PT on advertising strength ** Southwest Airlines Co LUV.N: up 0.8% ** Alaska Air Group Inc ALK.N: up 1.7% ** United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL.O: up 2.2% ** Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N: up 1.9% ** American Airlines Group Inc AAL.O: up 3.0% ** Spirit Airlines Inc SAVE.N: up 2.7% ** Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd RCL.N: up 2.2% ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd NCLH.N: up 1.8% ** Carnival Corp CCL.N: up 2.8%

BUZZ-Airlines, cruise operators gain on new vaccine headway ** Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc SNOA.O: up 6.2%

BUZZ-Gains on strong Q2 results ** Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N: up 2.3% ** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: up 1.7% ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: up 3.2% ** Bank of America Corp BAC.N: up 1.8% ** Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N: up 2.6% ** Citigroup Inc C.N: up 1.8%

BUZZ-U.S. big banks rise on 'vaccine for the world' data ** Altice USA Inc ATUS.N: up 9.1%

BUZZ-Jumps on $2.5 bln buyback ** FuboTV Inc FUBO.N: up 9.4%

BUZZ-Rises after brokerage raises PT on connected TV upside ** Apex Technology Acquisition Corp APXT.O: up 3%

BUZZ-Rises on $2 bln merger ** HP Inc HPQ.N: up 2.2%

BUZZ-Up as Evercore raises PT in run-up to Q4 results ** Niu Technologies NIU.O: down 13.0%

BUZZ-Falls on Q3 revenue miss, dour outlook ** Ideanomics Inc IDEX.O: up 70.9%

BUZZ-Raises stake in e-tractor developer, shares soar ** China Online Education Group COE.N: up 2.4%

BUZZ-Rises on Q3 results beat ** Daqo New Energy Corp DQ.N: down 5.6%

BUZZ-Drops after Q3 profit miss ** Cytokinetics Inc CYTK.O: down 2.7%

BUZZ-Falls as Amgen ends pact over heart drugs development ** Kemper Corp KMPR.N: up 1.5%

BUZZ-To buy American Access Casualty in $370 mln deal ** SmileDirectClub Inc SDC.O: up 10.8%

BUZZ-Rises on partnership with MetLife ** ARCA Biopharma Inc ABIO.O: up 3.9%

BUZZ-Rises on FDA's 'fast-track' tag for COVID-19 treatment

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.02%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.75%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.22%

Energy

.SPNY

up 3.49%

Financial

.SPSY

up 1.51%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.09%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 1.39%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.63%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 1.20%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.36%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.24%

