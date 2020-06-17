BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Ideanomics, Document Security Systems, Fuelcell Energy

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock indexes S&P 500 and the Dow edged higher in choppy trading on Wednesday as hopes of a swift recovery from a coronavirus-driven downturn were dented by fears of a record rise in coronavirus cases in six U.S. states. .N

At 13:00 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.14% at 26,326.36. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.38% at 3,136.51 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.89% at 9,983.469. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Keysight Technologies Inc <KEYS.N>, up 4% ** Advance Auto Parts Inc <AAP.N>, up 3.8% ** Aon Plc <AON.N>, up 3.8% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** H & R Block Inc <HRB.N>, down 7% ** Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd <RCL.N>, down 6.7% ** Norwegian Cruise Line <NCLH.N>, down 6.3% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Nuvrra Environmental Solutions <NES.N>, up 114.9% ** Cohen & Compny Inc <COHN.N>, up 88.7% ** American Shared Hospital Services <AMS.N>, up 31.8% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** NTN Buzztime Inc NTN.N, down 26% ** Document Securty Systems Inc DSS.N, down 19.4% ** Corecivic Inc <CXW.N>, down 18.1% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Carver Bancorp <CARV.O>, up 382.7% ** Gordon Pointe Acquisition <GPAQW.O>, up 73.6% ** Integrated Media Technology Ltd <IMTE.O>, up 60% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp <LGHL.O>, down 61.2% ** Chembio Diagnostics <CEMI.O>, down 60.5% ** Urban One <UONE.O>, down 42.6% ** InnerWorkings INWK.O: up 11.2%

BUZZ-Soars as expenses fall, EBITDA rises ** Norwegian Cruise Line NCLH.N: down 6.3%

BUZZ-Drops after extending voyage suspensions ** Mastercard Inc MA.N: up 0.3 ** Visa Inc V.N: up 1.0%

BUZZ-Citi Research raises PT on Mastercard, Visa as payments recovery starts ** Energous WATT.O: up 38.0%

BUZZ-Rises on partnership to make wireless charging batteries ** KKR & Co KKR.N: up 1.8%

BUZZ-Piper Sandler starts with 'overweight' on co's upbeat strategy ** AVEO Oncology AVEO.O: down 15.1%

BUZZ-Drops on $44.6 mln stock offering ** Aclaris Therapeutics ACRS.O: up 23.6%

BUZZ-Jumps on FDA approval for COVID-19 treatment study ** The Alkaline Water Co WTER.O: up 18.3%

BUZZ-Jumps on strong Q4 revenue, upbeat Q1 forecast ** XpressSpa XSPA.O: down 11.3%

BUZZ-slides on stock and warrants offerings half of public float ** Beyond Meat Inc BYND.O: up 7.7%

BUZZ-Rises on launch of plant-based burger value pack ** Hexo Corp HEXO.N: down 12.0%

BUZZ-Pot producer Hexo plans C$34.5 mln equity raise, shares fall ** BioSig Technologies BSGM.O: up 7.7%

BUZZ-Rises as enrollment for COVID-19 drug trial starts ** Armata Pharmaceuticals ARMP.A: up 13.3%

BUZZ-Gains on U.S. defense department funding for drug development ** Tempur Sealy TPX.N: up 6.2%

BUZZ-Bounces as reopening powers demand recovery ** PDS Biotechnology PDSB.O: up 5.1%

BUZZ-Rises after partnership to develop COVID-19 vaccine ** United States Steel Corp X.N: down 8.0%

BUZZ-Falls on Q2 loss forecast ** Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O: up 1.5%

BUZZ-Rises as Needham starts coverage with 'buy' ** CoreCivic Inc CXW.N: down 18.8%

BUZZ-Prison REIT CoreCivic tumbles as co suspends dividend, evaluates corporate structure ** Cloudflare Inc NET.N: up 12.3%

BUZZ-Up after Needham sees boost from rapid shift to cloud ** Koppers Holdings KOP.N: up 6.8%

BUZZ-Jumps on upbeat second-quarter forecasts ** Nvidia Corp NVDA.O: up 1.6%

BUZZ-Up as Jefferies raises PT on strong data center, gaming trends ** Chegg Inc CHGG.N: up 6.3%

BUZZ-Rises on proposed $500 mln securities buyback ** Eldorado Resorts ERI.O: up 6.9%

BUZZ-Rises again after co raises equity ** Yum China Holdings YUMC.N: up 7.9%

BUZZ-Jumps on report of potential Hong Kong listing ** Constellation Pharma CNST.O: down 8.6%

BUZZ-falls on stock offering ** Ideanomics Inc IDEX.O: up 47.9%

BUZZ-Hits eight-month high as its unit bags $5 million deal ** Fuelcell Energy FCEL.O: down 5.9%

BUZZ-Drops on stock offering plan ** Document Security Systems DSS.A: down 19.5%

BUZZ-Slides after discounted stock offering ** Southwest Airlines LUV.N: down 1.8%

BUZZ-Falls on revenue warning as COVID-19 hurts Q2 demand

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.62%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.72%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.44%

Energy

.SPNY

down 1.86%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.41%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.55%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.13%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.85%

Materials

.SPLRCM

flat

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.45%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.16%

