BioTech
SPX

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Ichor Holdings Ltd, Roku Inc, Beyond Meat Inc, Universal Health Services Inc

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

Wall Street's main indexes hit their lowest in nearly seven weeks on Monday as concerns about fresh coronavirus-driven lockdowns and the inability of Congress to agree on more fiscal stimulus raised fears about another hit to the domestic economy. .N

At 12:09 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 2.70% at 26,911.63. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 1.94% at 3,255.21 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 1.16% at 10,668.466. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Quest Diagnostics Inc <DGX.N>, up 3.3 % ** Advanced Micro Devices Inc <AMD.O>, up 2.9 % ** Idexx Laboratories Inc <IDXX.O>, up 2.8 % The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Universal Health Services Inc <UHS.N>, down 11.3 % ** TechnipFMC PLC <FTI.N>, down 10 % ** Centene Corp <CNC.N>, down 9.4 % The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Denbury Inc <DEN.N>, up 52,450 % ** Cubic Corp <CUB.N>, up 26.1 % ** Pivotal Investment Corporation II <PIC.N>, up 9 % The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Condr Hospitlity <CDOR.N>, down 35.8 % ** Triumph Group <TGI.N>, down 20.7 % ** Franks International N.V. <FI.N>, down 14.2 % The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Cardiff Oncology Inc <CRDF.O>, up 19.9 % ** Roku Inc <ROKU.O>, up 15.5 % ** VerifyMe Inc <VRME.O>, up 15.3 % The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Adicet Bio Inc <ACET.O>, down 23.7 % ** ICAD Inc <ICAD.O>, down 22.3 % ** Pieris Pharmceuticals Inc <PIRS.O>, down 20.3 % ** Rent-A-Center Inc RCII.O: up 1.4%

BUZZ-Rises after increased earnings, revenue forecast

** Scientific Games Corp SGMS.O: up 2.4%

BUZZ-Rises as Jefferies upgrades, more than doubles PT

** Ichor Holdings Ltd ICHR.O: up 3.3%

BUZZ-Rises as brokerage upgrades on demand recovery

** Roku Inc ROKU.O: up 15.5%

BUZZ-Rises on announcement Peacock app available on its platform

** Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc AXNX.O: down 1.0%

BUZZ-Needham says overturning of ACA may spell trouble for some MedTech cos

** Beyond Meat Inc BYND.O: down 0.9%

BUZZ-Falls on rival Impossible Foods' Canada expansion

** Universal Health Services Inc UHS.N: down 11.4%

BUZZ-Healthcare providers likely hit by uncertainty over Obamacare case - Mizuho

** Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd MLCO.O: down 9.3%

BUZZ-CS cuts to 'neutral', sees near-term risks

** Take-Two Interactive Software Inc TTWO.O: up 1.1%

BUZZ-Gains after Microsoft's $7.5 bln ZeniMax deal

** Electronic Arts Inc EA.O: up 1.1%

BUZZ-Gains after Microsoft's $7.5 bln ZeniMax deal

** VivoPower International PLC VVPR.O: up 9.9%

BUZZ-Surges on plan to buy 51% stake in Tembo

** Zoom Video Communications Inc ZM.O: up 4.4%

BUZZ-Stay-at-home stocks gain amid soaring COVID-19 cases

** Oncova Therapeutics Inc ONTX.O: up 12.6%

BUZZ-Up on start of early-stage cancer study in China

** Adicet Bio Inc ACET.O: down 23.7%

BUZZ-Slides after announcing stock offering

** Cubic Corp CUB.N: up 26.1%

BUZZ-Surges on Elliot Management interest in co

** HCA Healthcare Inc HCA.N: down 6.7%

BUZZ-Set for worst day in 3 months as JPM downgrades to 'neutral'

** Microsoft Corp MSFT.O: down 0.5%

BUZZ-Microsoft: Dips after $7.5 bln ZeniMax buyout deal

** Darden Restaurants Inc DRI.N: down 2.6%

BUZZ-Falls after Wedbush cuts to 'neutral'

** Legend Biotech Corp LEGN.O: down 15.9%

BUZZ-Falls as China probes into suspected trade violations

** Illumina Inc ILMN.O: down 6.4%

BUZZ-Falls after $8 bln buyout deal for Jeff Bezos-backed startup Grail

** Snowflake Inc SNOW.N: down 3.8%

BUZZ-Falls as first Wall Street rating is a "sell"

** Crexendo Inc CXDO.O: down 0.1%

BUZZ-Sinks after launching stock offering

** Oracle Corp ORCL.N: up 1.7%

BUZZ-Set for best day in 6 months as RBC says TikTok deal to boost shares

** The9 Ltd NCTY.O: up 3.5%

BUZZ-Jumps on publishing agreement with Voodoo

** Ocean Power Technologies Inc OPTT.O: up 0.7%

BUZZ-Rises on agreement to sell shares worth $12.5 mln to Aspire Capital

** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: down 4.0%

BUZZ-Drops after reports say bank moved illicit funds

** Bank of New York Mellon Corp BK.N: down 4.8%

BUZZ-Drops after reports say bank moved illicit funds

** Nikola Corp NKLA.O: down 19.3%

BUZZ-Tumbles as executive chair resigns after short-seller allegations

** Automatic Data Processing Inc ADP.O: down 3.6%

BUZZ-Falls after brokerage cuts to 'market perform'

** Walmart Inc WMT.N: up 0.5%

BUZZ-Rises on deal for TikTok stake

** Carnival Corp CCL.N: down 5.9%

BUZZ-Trips as surging COVID-19 cases raise lockdown fears

** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: down 2.5%

BUZZ-Fall as crude prices slip on possible Libyan output return, virus fears

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 1.78%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 2.17%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 1.24%

Energy

.SPNY

down 3.44%

Financial

.SPSY

down 3.37%

Health

.SPXHC

down 2.61%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 3.56%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.49%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 3.52%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 2.02%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.75%

(Compiled by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX IXIC DGX AMD IDXX UHS FTI CNC DEN CUB PIC CDOR TGI FI CRDF ROKU VRME ACET ICAD PIRS RCII SGMS ICHR AXNX BYND MLCO TTWO EA VVPR ZM ONTX HCA MSFT DRI LEGN ILMN SNOW CXDO ORCL NCTY OPTT JPM BK NKLA ADP WMT CCL XOM TPR CPRI LMNL IMMU TRCH

Other Topics

Companies US Markets

Latest BioTech Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore BioTech

    Explore

    Most Popular