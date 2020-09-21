BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Ichor Holdings Ltd, Roku Inc, Beyond Meat Inc, Universal Health Services Inc
Wall Street's main indexes hit their lowest in nearly seven weeks on Monday as concerns about fresh coronavirus-driven lockdowns and the inability of Congress to agree on more fiscal stimulus raised fears about another hit to the domestic economy. .N
At 12:09 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 2.70% at 26,911.63. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 1.94% at 3,255.21 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 1.16% at 10,668.466. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Quest Diagnostics Inc <DGX.N>, up 3.3 % ** Advanced Micro Devices Inc <AMD.O>, up 2.9 % ** Idexx Laboratories Inc <IDXX.O>, up 2.8 % The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Universal Health Services Inc <UHS.N>, down 11.3 % ** TechnipFMC PLC <FTI.N>, down 10 % ** Centene Corp <CNC.N>, down 9.4 % The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Denbury Inc <DEN.N>, up 52,450 % ** Cubic Corp <CUB.N>, up 26.1 % ** Pivotal Investment Corporation II <PIC.N>, up 9 % The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Condr Hospitlity <CDOR.N>, down 35.8 % ** Triumph Group <TGI.N>, down 20.7 % ** Franks International N.V. <FI.N>, down 14.2 % The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Cardiff Oncology Inc <CRDF.O>, up 19.9 % ** Roku Inc <ROKU.O>, up 15.5 % ** VerifyMe Inc <VRME.O>, up 15.3 % The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Adicet Bio Inc <ACET.O>, down 23.7 % ** ICAD Inc <ICAD.O>, down 22.3 % ** Pieris Pharmceuticals Inc <PIRS.O>, down 20.3 % ** Rent-A-Center Inc RCII.O: up 1.4%
BUZZ-Rises after increased earnings, revenue forecast
** Scientific Games Corp SGMS.O: up 2.4%
BUZZ-Rises as Jefferies upgrades, more than doubles PT
** Ichor Holdings Ltd ICHR.O: up 3.3%
BUZZ-Rises as brokerage upgrades on demand recovery
** Roku Inc ROKU.O: up 15.5%
BUZZ-Rises on announcement Peacock app available on its platform
** Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc AXNX.O: down 1.0%
BUZZ-Needham says overturning of ACA may spell trouble for some MedTech cos
** Beyond Meat Inc BYND.O: down 0.9%
BUZZ-Falls on rival Impossible Foods' Canada expansion
** Universal Health Services Inc UHS.N: down 11.4%
BUZZ-Healthcare providers likely hit by uncertainty over Obamacare case - Mizuho
** Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd MLCO.O: down 9.3%
BUZZ-CS cuts to 'neutral', sees near-term risks
** Take-Two Interactive Software Inc TTWO.O: up 1.1%
BUZZ-Gains after Microsoft's $7.5 bln ZeniMax deal
** Electronic Arts Inc EA.O: up 1.1%
BUZZ-Gains after Microsoft's $7.5 bln ZeniMax deal
** VivoPower International PLC VVPR.O: up 9.9%
BUZZ-Surges on plan to buy 51% stake in Tembo
** Zoom Video Communications Inc ZM.O: up 4.4%
BUZZ-Stay-at-home stocks gain amid soaring COVID-19 cases
** Oncova Therapeutics Inc ONTX.O: up 12.6%
BUZZ-Up on start of early-stage cancer study in China
** Adicet Bio Inc ACET.O: down 23.7%
BUZZ-Slides after announcing stock offering
** Cubic Corp CUB.N: up 26.1%
BUZZ-Surges on Elliot Management interest in co
** HCA Healthcare Inc HCA.N: down 6.7%
BUZZ-Set for worst day in 3 months as JPM downgrades to 'neutral'
** Microsoft Corp MSFT.O: down 0.5%
BUZZ-Microsoft: Dips after $7.5 bln ZeniMax buyout deal
** Darden Restaurants Inc DRI.N: down 2.6%
BUZZ-Falls after Wedbush cuts to 'neutral'
** Legend Biotech Corp LEGN.O: down 15.9%
BUZZ-Falls as China probes into suspected trade violations
** Illumina Inc ILMN.O: down 6.4%
BUZZ-Falls after $8 bln buyout deal for Jeff Bezos-backed startup Grail
** Snowflake Inc SNOW.N: down 3.8%
BUZZ-Falls as first Wall Street rating is a "sell"
** Crexendo Inc CXDO.O: down 0.1%
BUZZ-Sinks after launching stock offering
** Oracle Corp ORCL.N: up 1.7%
BUZZ-Set for best day in 6 months as RBC says TikTok deal to boost shares
** The9 Ltd NCTY.O: up 3.5%
BUZZ-Jumps on publishing agreement with Voodoo
** Ocean Power Technologies Inc OPTT.O: up 0.7%
BUZZ-Rises on agreement to sell shares worth $12.5 mln to Aspire Capital
** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: down 4.0%
BUZZ-Drops after reports say bank moved illicit funds
** Bank of New York Mellon Corp BK.N: down 4.8%
BUZZ-Drops after reports say bank moved illicit funds
** Nikola Corp NKLA.O: down 19.3%
BUZZ-Tumbles as executive chair resigns after short-seller allegations
** Automatic Data Processing Inc ADP.O: down 3.6%
BUZZ-Falls after brokerage cuts to 'market perform'
** Walmart Inc WMT.N: up 0.5%
BUZZ-Rises on deal for TikTok stake
** Carnival Corp CCL.N: down 5.9%
BUZZ-Trips as surging COVID-19 cases raise lockdown fears
** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: down 2.5%
BUZZ-Fall as crude prices slip on possible Libyan output return, virus fears
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
Communication Services
.SPLRCL
down 1.78%
Consumer Discretionary
.SPLRCD
down 2.17%
Consumer Staples
.SPLRCS
down 1.24%
Energy
.SPNY
down 3.44%
Financial
.SPSY
down 3.37%
Health
.SPXHC
down 2.61%
Industrial
.SPLRCI
down 3.56%
Information Technology
.SPLRCT
down 0.49%
Materials
.SPLRCM
down 3.52%
Real Estate
.SPLRCR
down 2.02%
Utilities
.SPLRCU
down 0.75%
(Compiled by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru)
((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com ;))
