BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-IBM, Cleveland BioLabs, AMC, DraftKings

Credit: REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Wall Street's main indexes rose on Tuesday as investors hoped for more stimulus from Washington, with Senate Republicans preparing to vote on a bill to help small businesses hammered by the COVID-19 pandemic. .N

At 12:16 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.68% at 28,386.19. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.68% at 3,450.29 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.54% at 11,541.126. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Comerica Inc <CMA.N>, up 6.9% ** General Motors <GM.N>, up 6.4% ** Pentair Plc <PNR.N>, up 5.7% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** International Business Machines Corp <IBM.N>, down 5.8% ** Pioneer Natural Resources Co <PXD.N>, down 5.4% ** Synchrony Financial <SYF.N>, down 5.1% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Weidai Ltd <WEI.N>, up 292% ** Natuzzi Spa <NTZ.N>, up 26.1% ** JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd <JKS.N>, up 12.7% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Renren Inc <RENN.N>, down 14.1% ** Navios Maritime Holdings Inc <NM.N>, down 10.7% ** AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc <AMC.N>, down 9.9% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Cleveland BioLabs Inc <CBLI.O>, up 71.9% ** Aptinyx Inc <APTX.O>, up 28.7% ** VOXX International Corp <VOXX.O>, up 23.1% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Kaixin Auto Holdings <KXIN.O>, down 38.7% ** Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc <BCLI.O>, down 21.3% ** Nano Dimension Ltd <NNDM.O>, down 19.7% ** Emcore Corp EMKR.O: up 7.9%

BUZZ-Emcore Corp: Soars as it expects Q4 rev to exceed estimates ** Globus Maritime Ltd GLBS.O: down 36.8%

BUZZ-Globus Maritime: Plunges on reverse stock split plan ** BancorpSouth Bank BXS.N: up 5.7%

BUZZ-BancorpSouth rises as Q3 profit tops estimates ** Aptinyx Inc APTX.O: up 28.7%

BUZZ-Aptinyx: Surges on positive results from PTSD therapy study ** Acorda Therapeutics Inc ACOR.O: up 47.8%

BUZZ-Acorda jumps as co entitled to milestone payment from Biogen International

** Crown Holdings Inc CCK.N: up 6.9%

BUZZ-Crown Holdings: Rises on higher annual earnings forecast ** Hexcel Corp HXL.N: down 3.8%

BUZZ-Hexcel: Down on surprise quarterly loss as COVID-19 hits demand ** International Business Machines Corp IBM.N: down 5.8%

BUZZ-IBM falls after co issues no forecast on COVID-19 uncertainty ** Travelers Co Inc TRV.N: up 4.2%

BUZZ-Travelers Companies Inc: Rises on Q3 profit beat ** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: up 2.0%

BUZZ-Moderna: Up on emergency use approval likelihood for COVID-19 vaccine in Dec ** Cleveland BioLabs Inc CBLI.O: up 71.9%

BUZZ-Cleveland BioLabs rises on merger agreement with Cytocom Inc ** Parsley Energy Inc PE.N: up 3.6%

BUZZ-Parsley Energy: Rises on report of Pioneer Natural Resources in takeover talks ** Cara Therapeutics Inc CARA.O: up 3.7%

BUZZ-Cara Therapeutics: Up on license agreement for kidney disease vaccine ** Centogene CNTG.O: up 8.6%

BUZZ-Centogene: Gains on raising full-year revenue outlook, CEO change ** General Motors GM.N: up 6.4%

BUZZ-General Motors: Rises on EV investment plans in U.S.; Citi hikes PT ** Isoray Inc ISR.N: down 22.4%

BUZZ-Isoray drops on planned stock-and-warrants offering ** UBS Group UBS.N: up 5.8%

BUZZ-UBS: U.S.-listed shares up on solid Q3 profit beat, buyback hopes ** IQVIA Holdings Inc IQV.N: up 5.7%

BUZZ-IQVIA: Gains on Q3 profit beat, full-year profit forecast raise ** Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc RYAM.N: up 1.0%

BUZZ-Rayonier Advanced Materials: RBC sees Q3 boost from Forest Products unit, upgrades ** Fluor Corp FLR.N: up 3.4%

BUZZ-Flour: Up on 5-year pipeline maintenance contract in Peru ** AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC.N: down 9.9%

BUZZ-AMC falls after filing to sell up to 15 mln shares ** Synchrony Financial SYF.N: down 5.1%

BUZZ-Synchrony Financial slips on dismal Q3 ** Amphenol Corp APH.N: up 2.0% ** TE Connectivity Ltd TEL.N: up 1.6% ** Sensata Technologies Holding PLC ST.N: up 2.3%

BUZZ-Tech hardware cos: JPM raises PTs on upside from end market recovery ** Albertsons Co Inc ACI.N: up 4.2%

BUZZ-Albertsons: Eyes 2-month high after forecast beat ** Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc PLAY.O: up 5.7%

BUZZ-Dave & Buster's: Gains after BMO upgrades to 'outperform' ** Purple Innovation Inc PRPL.O: up 3.9%

REFILE-BUZZ-Purple Innovation Inc: Gains after Craig-Hallum raises PT ** Kohl's Corp KSS.N: up 7.6%

BUZZ-Kohl's jumps on active wear push, new athleisure brand ** DraftKings Inc DKNG.O: down 1.7%

BUZZ-DraftKings drops as lock-up period ends

** Lockheed Martin Corp LMT.N: down 1.9%

BUZZ-Lockheed Martin: Dips on weak 2021 sales outlook ** Philip Morris International Inc PM.N: down 4.1%

BUZZ-Philip Morris slips despite forecast lift; heated tobacco vols disappoint ** Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc SPCE.N: up 5.7%

BUZZ-Virgin Galactic takes flight after Chanos comments ** Whirlpool Corp WHR.N: up 1.1%

BUZZ-Whirlpool rises as brokerages raise PT ahead of Q3 results ** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: up 0.6% ** Citigroup C.N: up 1.5% ** Goldman Sachs GS.N: up 1.8% ** Wells Fargo WFC.N: up 1.3% ** Bank of America BAC.N: up 1.9% ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: up 1.7%

BUZZ-U.S. big banks follow Treasury yields higher on hopes of fresh stimulus ** Pentair Plc PNR.N: up 5.7%

BUZZ-Pentair hits over 6-year high on strong pool products demand

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.56%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 1.20%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.41%

Energy

.SPNY

up 0.57%

Financial

.SPSY

up 1.06%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.48%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 1.20%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.63%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.81%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.81%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.62%

(Compiled by Tiyashi Datta)

