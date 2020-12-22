BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-IAC/InterActiveCorp, Apple, Aurora Mobile

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened higher on Tuesday, propped up by Apple on an exclusive report that it was planning car and battery production, as well as the approval of a coronavirus stimulus package. .N

At 9:50 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.41% at 30,093.5. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.15% at 3,689.47 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.20% at 12,767.37. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Apple Inc <AAPL.O>, up 4% ** Illumina Inc <ILMN.O>, up 3% ** NetApp Inc <NTAP.O>, up 2.8% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** CarMax Inc <KMX.N>, down 4.8 % ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd <NCLH.N>, down 4% ** Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd <RCL.N>, down 2.5% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Colonnade Acquisition Corp <CLA.N>, up 40.1% ** AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc <UAVS.N>, up 32.8% ** Northern Star Acquisition Corp <STIC.N>, up 26.5% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc <AHT.N>, down 9.7% ** Washington Prime Group Inc <WPG.N>, down 8.3% ** Jianpu Technology Inc <JT.N>, down 7.4% The top Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp <BRPA.O>, up 73.8% ** Aurora Mobile Ltd <JG.O>, up 59.6% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** China Customer Relations Centers Inc <CCRC.O>, down 19.8% ** BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc <BCRX.O>, down 12.8% ** TuanChe Ltd <TC.O>, down 12.1% ** Calavo Growers Inc CVGW.O: down 11.2%

BUZZ-Slides on weak revenue forecast, results miss ** Peloton Interactive Inc PTON.O: up 12.2%

BUZZ-Climbs as analysts back Precor deal

** Apple Inc AAPL.O: up 3.9%

BUZZ-Gains on report of plans to make electric cars by 2024

** Ziopharm Oncology Inc ZIOP.O: up 2.3%

BUZZ-Rises as Taiwan allows human study of cancer therapy ** Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc SPWH.O: up 34.9%

BUZZ-Surges on deal with The Great American Outdoors Group ** Lightspeed POS Inc LSPD.N: up 4.3%

BUZZ-Credit Suisse starts coverage with 'outperform' ** Square Inc SQ.N: up 3.0%

BUZZ-Rises after BTIG hikes PT on Cash App strength ** Illumina Inc ILMN.O: up 3.0%

BUZZ-Piper Sandler says core business and Grail underappreciated; upgrades ** Teladoc Health Inc TDOC.N: up 3.9%

BUZZ-Evercore sees it as large player; starts with "in-line" rating ** Aurora Mobile Limited JG.O: up 59.6%

BUZZ-Surges on partnership with EV maker ** ElectroCore Inc ECOR.O: up 1.2%

BUZZ-Rises on headache, migraine therapy distribution deal ** Colonnade Acquisition Corp CLA.N: up 40.1%

BUZZ-Rises after report to take self-driving startup Ouster public ** Soligenix Inc SNGX.O: down 53.3%

BUZZ-Slumps as ulcer drug fails late-stage trial

** Silvergate Capital Corp SI.N: up 17.6%

BUZZ-Wedbush initiates coverage with "outperform" rating ** Fitbit Inc FIT.N: down 4.9%

BUZZ-Falls as Australian regulator not swayed by Google's competition undertaking ** BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc BCRX.O: down 12.8%

BUZZ-Falls as NIH may discontinue funding for COVID-19 drug ** Ocugen Inc OCGN.O: up 58.3%

BUZZ-Rises on agreement to co-develop COVID-19 vaccine candidate ** fuboTV Inc FUBO.N: up 11.8%

BUZZ-Gains, on track for fifth straight session in green ** MDC Partners Inc MDCA.O: up 16.1%

BUZZ-Jumps on deal to combine with peer Stagwell Media ** Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd MAXN.O: up 7.5%

BUZZ-Gains on patent validity win ** Ark Restaurants Corp ARKR.O: down 4.8%

BUZZ-Falls on bigger Q4 loss, revenue plunge ** Paycom Software Inc PAYC.N: up 1.7%

BUZZ-Citigroup raises PT to Street high on growth potential ** IAC/InterActiveCorp IAC.O: up 15.1%

BUZZ-Hits record high as board approves plan to spin off Vimeo

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.49%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.64%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.43%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.47%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.37%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.39%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.54%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 1.15%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.34%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.12%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.29%

(Compiled by Tiyashi Datta)

