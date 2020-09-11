BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-i3 Verticals Inc, Daqo New Energy, Chewy Inc, Oracle Corp
Wall Street's main indexes were on track to open higher on Friday, after a pullback in the previous session, with Oracle's solid quarterly results underscoring the resilience of tech-related companies during the coronavirus crisis. .N
At 9:00 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.41% at 27,658. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.55% at 3,358.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.52% at 11,236. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Daqo New Energy Corp <DQ.N>, up 10.6% ** Acushnet Holdings Corp <GOLF.N>, up 8.3% ** Permianville Royalty Trust <PVL.N>, up 7.1% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Brighm Mnl Inc A <MNRL.N>, down 11.8% ** Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd <PSV.N>, down 7.5% ** Capital Senior Living Corp <CSU.N>, down 6.5% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Taoping Inc <TAOP.O>, up 45.7% ** Biofrontera AG <BFRA.O>, up 30.1% ** Avinger Inc <AVGR.O>, up 26.5% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Evofem Biosciences Inc EVFM.O, down 13.2% ** Town Sports International Holdings Inc CLUB.O, down 10.5% ** ENGlobal Corp ENG.O, down 7.5% ** Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc STSA.O: down 7.3% premarket BUZZ-Credit Suisse double downgrades, lowest PT in Street ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 2.6% premarket BUZZ-Shares up on export plans for Model 3 vehicles made in China ** Facebook Inc FB.O: up 0.7% premarket ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: up 0.8% premarket BUZZ-FAANG, Microsoft on course for higher open ** Peloton Interactive Inc PTON.O: up 10.6% premarket BUZZ-Rises as strong revenue, outlook prompt PT hikes ** Amyris Inc AMRS.O: down 9.2% premarket BUZZ-Falls as LAVVAN files $881 mln lawsuit citing patent infringement ** Northern Oil and Gas Inc NOG.A: up 6.8% premarket BUZZ-Soars after buying producing assets in Delaware Basin ** Brigham Minerals Inc MNRL.N: down 11.8% premarket BUZZ-Brigham Minerals slides as Warburg Pincus sells remaining stake ** LightPath Technologies Inc LTPH.O: up 6.7% premarket BUZZ-Shines on strong Q4 results ** Chewy Inc CHWY.N: down 1.6% premarket BUZZ-Falls on warning of higher H2 costs due to COVID-19 ** Daqo New Energy DQ.N: up 10.6% premarket BUZZ-Rises as unit submits IPO application on China's STAR market ** i3 Verticals Inc IIIV.O: down 3.6% premarket BUZZ-Down after co prices stock offering ** Quotient Ltd QTNT.O: down 1.2% premarket BUZZ-Drops on discounted stock offering ** Spero Therapeutics Inc SPRO.O: down 11.8% premarket BUZZ-Drops after pricing stock offering ** Eastman Kodak Co KODK.N: up 6.4% premarket BUZZ-Set for best day in two weeks ** Oracle Corp ORCL.N: up 5.0% premarket BUZZ-Rises as brokerages raise PT after Q1 results beat ** Zumiez Inc ZUMZ.O: up 9.1% premarket BUZZ-Rises as skateboard demand drives Q2 results beat ** Town Sports International Holdings Inc CLUB.O: down 10.5% premarket BUZZ-Drops as report says co plans to file for bankruptcy ** Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc ITCI.O: down 9.7% premarket BUZZ-Drops on $350 mln equity raise
