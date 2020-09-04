BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-I-Mab, AnPac Bio-Medical Science, DPW Holdings

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The S&P 500 was set for a higher open on Friday following a brutal selloff in the previous session as a drop in the unemployment rate offset a slide in technology stocks, while investors remained cautious about a patchy economic recovery. .N

At 8:30 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.34% at 28,447. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.13% at 3,457, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 1.24% at 11,654. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp <KCAC.N>, up 16.9% ** Clearwater Paper Corp <CLW.N>, up 15.0% ** Permianville Royalty Trust <PVL.N>, up 11.1% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Tortoise Acquisition Corp SHLL.N, down 11.3% ** Global Blue Group Holding Ltd GB.N, down 9.7% ** American Realty Investors Inc ARL.N, down 8.1% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** I-Mab IMAB.O, up 27.9% ** Addex Therapeutics Ltd <ADXN.O>, up 27.9% ** Shiloh Industries Inc <SHLO.O>, up 15.5% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Savara Inc SVRA.O, down 13.7% ** Priority Technology Holdings Inc <PRTH.O>, down 11.7% ** Acorda Therapeutics Inc <ACOR.O>, down 10.3% ** Plug Power Inc PLUG.O: up 3.8% premarket BUZZ-Shares up after D.E. Shaw discloses passive stake ** BioNTech SE BNTX.O: up 0.5% premarket BUZZ-Up as co to begin human trial for fifth COVID-19 vaccine candidate ** Broadcom Inc AVGO.O: up 0.3% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Broadcom shows 'meaningful' growth ahead of 5G ramp-up cycle ** I-Mab IMAB.O: up 27.9% premarket BUZZ-I-Mab up on licensing deal with Chinese firm's lead cancer drug ** AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co Ltd ANPC.O: up 18.7% premarket BUZZ-Rises on positive data from cancer monitoring technology study ** DPW Holdings Inc DPW.A: UP 40.3% premarket BUZZ-Gains as unit expects orders for EV charger products from Q4

