BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Hudson, Sabre, Momenta Pharma

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Futures pointed to slim opening gains for Wall Street's main indexes on Wednesday following results from retailers Target and Lowe's that trounced estimates, a day after the S&P 500 completed its fastest recovery from a bear market in history. .N

At 8:27 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were unchanged at 27,718. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.01% at 3,386.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.27% at 11,379. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Hudson Ltd <HUD.N>, up 48.0% ** Lightinthebox Holding Co Ltd <LITB.N>, up 32.9% ** CNO Financial Group Inc <CNO.N>, up 18.7% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Vipshop Hold Ltd <VIPS.N>, down 13.4% ** Adtalem Global Education Inc <ATGE.N>, down 10.5% ** Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust <GBAB.N>, down 8.3% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc <MNTA.O>, up 0.0% ** Allied Esports Entertainment Inc <AESE.O>, up 43.0% ** Teligent Inc (New Jersey) <TLGT.O>, up 27.2% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Galapagos NV <GLPG.O>, down 28.2% ** Greenpro Capital Corp <GRNQ.O>, down 22.4% ** BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc <BMRN.O>, down 21.2% ** Home Depot inc HD.N: up 0.5% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Home Depot's long-term picture looks bright with strong demand ** Lowe's Companies Inc LOW.N: up 2.5% premarket BUZZ-Rises as profit beats on strong demand for home improvement products ** Verona Pharma Plc VRNA.O: up 1.1% premarket BUZZ-Up on starting part 2 of pulmonary disease treatment trial ** Kohl's Corp KSS.N: down 2.0% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Near-term challenges ahead for Kohl's ** Eyenovia Inc EYEN.O: down 17.1% premarket BUZZ-Drops on stock offering ** Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc MNTA.O: up 69.2% premarket BUZZ-Surges on $6.5 bln JNJ buyout deal ** LightInTheBox Holdings Co Ltd LITB.N: up 32.9% premarket BUZZ-Soars on strong revenue forecast ** Southwest Airlines LUV.N: up 1.2% premarket BUZZ-Gains on slowing cash burn forecast for Q3 ** Target Corp TGT.N: up 8.7% premarket BUZZ-Set for best day in over 4 months on record sales growth ** Walmart Inc WMT.N: down 0.2% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Walmart best positioned to benefit amid market volatility ** Sabre Corp SABR.O: down 9.4% premarket BUZZ-Slides on planned convertible, stock deals ** Hudson Ltd HUD.N: up 48.0% premarket BUZZ-Jumps as shareholder Dufry to buy remaining stake for $311 mln ** Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc PLYM.N: down 5.7% premarket BUZZ-Slips after pricing upsized stock offering

