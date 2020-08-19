BioTech
SPX

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Hudson, Momenta Pharma, Inhibrx

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes hit all-time highs on Wednesday as Apple became the first publicly listed U.S. company to cross $2 trillion in market capitalization, with strong results from retailers Target and Lowe's also lifting sentiment. .N

At 12:03 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.24% at 27,845.21. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.26% at 3,398.53 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.39% at 11,254.773. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Target Corp <TGT.N>, up 11.7% ** Freeport-McMoRan Inc <FCX.N>, up 5.2% ** Twitter Inc <TWTR.N>, up 3.8% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Jack Henry & Associates, Inc <JKHY.O>, down 11.6% ** TJX Companies Inc <TJX.N>, down 5.7% ** Ross Stores, Inc <ROST.O>, down 4.6% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Blonder Tongue Labs, Inc <BDR.N>, up 342% ** Navios Maritime Holdings Inc <NM_ph.N>, up 103.4% ** Navios Maritime Holdings Inc <NM_pg.N>, up 56.6% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Vipshop Holdings Ltd <VIPS.N>, down 20.2% ** New York City Reit Inc <NYC.N>, down 10.2% ** Voxeljet AG <VJET.N>, down 8.5 % The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc <HRMY.O>, up 75.4% ** Allied Esports Entertainment Inc <AESE.O>, up 74.1% ** Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc <MNTA.O>, up 69.4% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc <BMRN.O>, down 35.7% ** Galapagos NV <GLPG.O>, down 24.7% ** Eyenovia Inc <EYEN.O>, down 17.6% ** Inhibrx Inc INBX.O: up 40.5%

BUZZ-Blows past IPO price in Nasdaq debut ** AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc ACRX.O: up 10.5%

BUZZ-Rises as study shows efficacy of opioid-based pain treatment ** Plug Power Inc PLUG.O: up 9.9%

BUZZ-Climbs on new fuel cell tech for robotics, drones ** Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co GT.O: down 3.3%

BUZZ-Drops as Trump asks Twitter followers to boycott co's tires ** Cree Inc CREE.O: down 8.6%

BUZZ-Falls after disappointing first-quarter forecast ** Jack Henry & Associates Inc JKHY.O: down 11.6%

BUZZ-Tumble on FY 2021 outlook, Q4 revenue miss ** Precision BioSciences Inc DTIL.O: up 0.9%

BUZZ-Up on FDA's 'fast track' designation for leukemia drug ** Biomarin Pharmaceuticals Inc BMRN.O: down 35.7%

BUZZ-Set for worst day in 11 yrs as FDA declines to approve bleeding disorder treatment ** Mylan NV MYL.O: up 3.1%

BUZZ-Rises after co launches generic to Biogen's MS drug ** TJX Companies Inc TJX.N: down 5.8%

BUZZ-Falls after bigger-than-expected quarterly loss ** Vipshop Holdings Ltd VIPS.N: down 20.1%

BUZZ-Falls on Q2 profit miss, CFO departure ** iRhythm Technologies Inc IRTC.O: up 17.6%

BUZZ-Rises after pricing upsized equity offering ** J.M. Smucker SJM.N: down 2.3%

BUZZ-MS downgrades as pet food exposure limits upside ** Turning Point Therapeutics Inc TPTX.O: up 3.6%

BUZZ-Rises on positive mid-stage cancer drug trial data ** Monopar Therapeutics Inc MNPR.O: up 1.3%

BUZZ-: Up; expands collaboration for COVID-19 therapeutic development ** KBR Inc KBR.N: up 9.2%

BUZZ-Rises on $800 mln deal to buy space contractor ** Avalon GloboCare Corp AVCO.O: up 10.6%

BUZZ-Jumps on distribution rights for COVID-19 test kit ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: up 1.3%

BUZZ-Briefly crosses $2 trillion in market value ** Verona Pharma Plc VRNA.O: up 0.1% BUZZ-Up on starting part 2 of pulmonary disease treatment trial ** Kohl's Corp KSS.N: down 1.4% BUZZ-Street View: Near-term challenges ahead for Kohl's ** Eyenovia Inc EYEN.O: down 17.6% BUZZ-Drops on stock offering ** Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc MNTA.O: up 69.4% BUZZ-Surges on $6.5 bln JNJ buyout deal ** Southwest Airlines LUV.N: up 1.9% BUZZ-Gains on slowing cash burn forecast for Q3 ** Target Corp TGT.N: up 11.7% BUZZ-Hits record high on bumper quarter ** Sabre Corp SABR.O: down 11.9% BUZZ-Slides on planned convertible, stock deals ** Hudson Ltd HUD.N: up 46.3% BUZZ-Jumps as shareholder Dufry to buy remaining stake for $311 mln ** Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc PLYM.N: down 6.5% BUZZ-Slips after pricing upsized stock offering

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.62%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.04%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.37%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.14%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.48%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.29%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.24%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.55%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.32%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 1.63%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.15%

(Compiled by Amal S in Bengaluru)

