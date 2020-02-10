BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-HP Inc, Eli Lilly, Taubman, FedEx, Edgewell

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

U.S. stocks ticked higher on Monday, as people returned to work in China after an extended new year holiday triggered by the coronavirus outbreak but sentiment remained fragile. .N

At 10:19 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.27% at 29,181.52. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.29% at 3,337.51 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.48% at 9,566.505. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** McKesson Corp <MCK.N>, up 4.8% ** Loews Corp <L.N>, up 4.2% ** AbbVie Inc <ABBV.N>, up 3% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** National Oilwell Varco Inc <NOV.N>, down 3.3% ** Cimarex Energy Co <XEC.N>, down 2.9% ** Eli Lilly and Co <LLY.N>, down 2.6% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Taubman Centers Inc <TCO.N>, up 53.1% ** Planet Green Holdings Corp <PLAG.N>, up 27.6% ** Edgewell Personal Care Co <EPC.N>, up 21.4% The top two NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Myomo Inc <MYO.N>, down 17.8% ** Diamond Offshore <DO.N>, down 13.3% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** vTv Therapeutics Inc <VTVT.O>, up 68.1% ** Adverum Biotechnologies Inc <ADVM.O>, up 32.9% ** Fuelcell Energy Inc <FCEL.O>, up 17.7% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Benitec Biopharma Ltd <BNTC.O>, down 20.7% ** Technical Communications Corp <TCCO.O>, down 19% ** Motorcar Parts of America Inc <MPAA.O>, down 13.1% ** Twitter Inc TWTR.N: down 1.4% ** Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O: up 1.5% ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 4.7% BUZZ-U.S. stocks weekly: Snap back ** AbbVie Inc ABBV.N: up 3.0% ** Allergan Plc AGN.N: up 1.4% BUZZ-Street View: Allergan deal to boost Abbvie's health ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: down 0.6% BUZZ-Slips on report global smartphone output to fall by 12% due to coronavirus ** Ardelyx Inc ARDX.O: up 4.9% BUZZ-Cowen starts with "outperform" on Ardelyx Inc, sees kidney drug approval by 2021 ** Eli Lilly and Co LLY.N: down 2.6% BUZZ-Eli Lilly and Roche drop after Alzheimer's therapies flunk clinical trial ** Nio Inc NIO.N: down 2.5% BUZZ-Slips as January deliveries fall due to extended holiday in China ** L Brands Inc LB.N: up 1.8% BUZZ-Gains on report co nearing sale of Victoria's Secret ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 4.7% BUZZ-Rallies as production restarts at Shanghai factory ** Adverum Biotechnologies Inc ADVM.O: up 32.9% BUZZ-Jumps on promising data from eye disease gene therapy ** Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd BHVN.N: down 8.0% BUZZ-Plummets as anxiety disorder drug fails trial ** Taubman Centers Inc TCO.N: up 53.1% BUZZ-Mall REIT Taubman surges on Simon Property tie-up ** Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc INO.O: up 14.7%

BUZZ-Rises on FDA nod to start trial for respiratory drug ** Edgewell Personal Care Co EPC.N: up 21.4%

BUZZ-Surges after abandoning debt laden deal for Harry's ** Lithium Americas Corp LAC.N: up 8.0%

BUZZ-Rises after deal with JV partner Ganfeng Lithium ** Mereo BioPharma Group Plc MREO.O: up 23.1%

BUZZ-Jumps on financing deals with Novartis, Aspire Capital ** Acasti Pharma Inc ACST.O: down 32.7%

BUZZ-Slumps as co announces investigation into trial data ** vTv Therapeutics Inc VTVT.O: up 68.1%

BUZZ-Surges after diabetes treatment succeeds mid-stage study ** FedEx Corp FDX.N: up 2.2%

BUZZ-Rises as UBS upgrades co to 'buy' from 'neutral' ** HP Inc HPQ.N: up 1.9%

BUZZ-Jumps to 1-yr high after Xerox raises takeover offer ** Ceragon Networks Ltd CRNT.O: down 9.9%

BUZZ-Ceragon Networks posts Q4 loss, warns Coronavirus to affect outlook; shares drop

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.63%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.84%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.46%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.97%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.01%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.28%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.28%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.29%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.17%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.42%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.09%

(Reporting by Ambhini Aishwarya in Bengaluru)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.