BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Hotels, airlines, cruises, Boeing
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
Communication Services
.SPLRCL
down 2.68%
Consumer Discretionary
.SPLRCD
down 4.30%
Consumer Staples
.SPLRCS
down 0.87%
Energy
.SPNY
down 7.64%
Financial
.SPSY
down 6.01%
Health
.SPXHC
down 2.70%
Industrial
.SPLRCI
down 6.52%
Information Technology
.SPLRCT
down 3.44%
Materials
.SPLRCM
down 2.99%
Real Estate
.SPLRCR
down 4.43%
Utilities
.SPLRCU
down 4.47%
(Compiled by Shanti S. Nair and Trisha Roy in Bengaluru)
