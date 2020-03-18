BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Hotels, airlines, cruises, Boeing

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 2.68%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 4.30%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.87%

Energy

.SPNY

down 7.64%

Financial

.SPSY

down 6.01%

Health

.SPXHC

down 2.70%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 6.52%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 3.44%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 2.99%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 4.43%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 4.47%

(Compiled by Shanti S. Nair and Trisha Roy in Bengaluru)

