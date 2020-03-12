BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Hotel operators, casino operators, cruise operators, airlines

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq cratered into a bear market on Thursday as a shock move by President Donald Trump to suspend travel from Europe rattled investors already shaken by fears of a global recession on the back of a coronavirus pandemic. .N

At 10:41 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 7.44% at 21,801.91. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 6.36% at 2,567.04 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 6.07% at 7,469.007. The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings <NCLH.N>, down 24.1% ** Lincoln National Corp <LNC.N>, down 23.7% ** Royal Caribbean Cruises <RCL.N>, down 21.3% The top NYSE .PL.N percentage loser: ** Medley Llc <MDLQ.N>, down 38.6% The top Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Predictive Oncology Inc <POAI.O>, up 89.3% ** Tessco Technologies Inc <TESS.O>, up 24.8% The top Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Minerva Neurosciences Inc <NERV.O>, down 65.4% ** Zagg Inc <ZAGG.O>, down 48.6% ** Zagg Inc ZAGG.O: down 48.6% BUZZ-Slides after opting to remain standalone co after review ** Best Buy Co Inc BBY.N down 10.7% BUZZ-Slips after co says executive chairman to step down ** Comcast Corp CMCSA.O: down 1% BUZZ-KeyBanc trims PT amid coronavirus fears ** Boeing Co BA.N: down 13.8% BUZZ-Shares fall as JPM downgrades rating after three years ** American Airlines Group Inc AAL.O: down 7.7% ** Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N: down 12.5% ** United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL.O: down 15.3% ** Spirit Airlines Inc SAVE.N: down 18.4% ** JetBlue Airways Corp JBLU.O: down 13.6% ** Alaska Air Group Inc ALK.N: down 8.4% ** Southwest Airlines Co LUV.N: down 9.5% BUZZ-U.S. airlines nosedive as Trump bans travel from Europe over pandemic ** Seelos Therapeutics Inc SEEL.O: down 28% BUZZ-Slumps after pricing stock offer at discount ** Devon Energy Corp DVN.N: down 7.9% BUZZ-Latest shale producer to cut capex as crude prices slump ** Apache Corp APA.N: down 12.2% BUZZ-Eyes 28-yr-low open after slashing dividend, spending forecast ** Chembio Diagnostics Inc CEMI.O: up 18.4% BUZZ-Soars after partnership to develop coronavirus test ** Carnival Corp CCL.N: down 11.3% ** Royal Caribbean Cruises RCL.N: down 21.3% ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings NCLH.N: down 24.1% ** Hyatt Hotels Corp H.N: down 9.6% ** Marriott International Inc MAR.O: down 7.2% ** Hilton Worldwide Holdings HLT.N: down 9.7% ** Wynn Resorts WYNN.O: down 9.4% ** Las Vegas Sands Corp LVS.N: down 10% ** MGM Resorts MGM.N: down 10.6% ** Melco Resorts MLCO.O: down 3.9% ** Booking Holdings BKNG.O: down 8.5% ** TripAdvisor TRIP.O: down 8.7% ** Expedia EXPE.O: down 10.6% ** Uber Technologies Inc UBER.N: down 6.4% ** Lyft Inc LYFT.O: down 10.6% BUZZ-Hotel, casino, cruise operators hit hard by Trump's Europe travel ban ** Party City Holdco Inc PRTY.N: down 40.4% BUZZ-Tumbles on downbeat 2020 forecast, CEO change ** Mallinckrodt Plc MNK.N: up 3.3% BUZZ-Mallinckrodt to test nitric oxide in treating COVID-19 symptoms, shares up ** Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc INO.O: up 14.6% BUZZ-Soars after $5 mln funding to develop coronavirus vaccine ** Teladoc Health Inc TDOC.N: down 6.8% BUZZ-Baird steps to sidelines after 'perfect storm' of positive catalysts ** Predictive Oncology Inc POAI.O: up 89.3% BUZZ-Soars on plans to use AI for developing coronavirus treatment

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 5.10%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 7.22%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 5.80%

Energy

.SPNY

down 9.97%

Financial

.SPSY

down 7.90%

Health

.SPXHC

down 4.57%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 7.78%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 6.21%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 7.43%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 5.84%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 5.86%

(Compiled by C Nivedita in Bengaluru)

