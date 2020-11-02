Commodities
BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Honeywell, Roku, Nielsen, Jounce, Twitter

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Wall Street's major indexes bounced back on Monday after their steepest weekly loss since March as investors geared up for an event-packed week centered around the U.S. presidential election. .N

At 10:20 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 1.90% at 27,005.86. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 1.69% at 3,325.19 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 1.31% at 11,054.138. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Nielsen Holdings NLSN.N, up 7.6% ** Mohawk Industries MHK.N, up 7.4% ** Newell Brand Inc NWL.O, up 5.8% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Norwegian Cruise Line NCLH.N, down 5.8% ** Southwest Airlines LUV.N, down 2.9% ** Henry Schein HSIC.O, down 2.8% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Fisker Inc FSR.N, up 18.7% ** Par Pacific PARR.N, up 17.5% ** Lumber Liquidators LL.N, up 17.2% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Regis Corp RGS.N, down 12.5% ** Univ Sec Instr UUU.N, down 9.4% ** Direxion Daily S&P 500 HIBS.N, down 6.5% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** DBV Technologies DBVT.O, up 63.6% ** Endurance International EIGI.O, up 62% ** Kimball Electronics KE.O, up 20.5% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Mict Inc MICT.O, down 32.6% ** Liquidia Technologies LQDA.O, down 28.4% ** Jounce JNCE.O, down 27.6% ** Jounce JNCE.O: down 27.6% BUZZ-Jounce halts enrollment for lung cancer drug study, shares drop ** Twitter TWTR.N : down 1.8%

BUZZ-Canaccord Genuity cuts PT following mixed Q3 ** Colgate-Palmolive Co CL.N: up 1.9% premarket

BUZZ-Street View: Nicely navigating coronavirus crisis ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: up 1.7% premarket

BUZZ-Street View: Chevron's cost control likely improves resilience

** AbbVie Inc ABBV.N: up 1.1% premarket

BUZZ-Street View: New drugs could help ride out Humira patent cliff ** Nio Inc NIO.N: up 10.9% premarket BUZZ-Set to hit record high as Oct deliveries double ** Cloudflare NET.N: up 1.2% premarket

BUZZ-Cloudflare rises as RBC hikes PT on strong Q3 hopes ** Poly PLT.N: up 3.5% premarket BUZZ-Brokerage sees sustained demand for audio products ** AngloGold Ashanti AU.N: up 7.7% BUZZ-Gains on higher FCF, dividend payout ** Dunkin' Brands DNKN.O: up 6.4% BUZZ-Dunkin' Brands 'going out in a glaze of glory' after buyout deal ** Lumber Liquidators LL.N: up 17.2% BUZZ-Surges on big earnings beat ** Honeywell International HON.N: up 4.3% BUZZ-Honeywell's impressive Q3 lays foundation for better expectations ** Li Auto LI.O: up 12.5% BUZZ-Gains on higher monthly vehicle deliveries ** Lemonade Inc LMND.N: up 7.0% BUZZ-Piper Sandler sees scope for growth ** CureVac CVAC.O: up 2.5% BUZZ- Rises after early positive data on COVID-19 vaccine ** Turtle Beach HEAR.O: up 5.4% BUZZ-Wedbush raises rating on increasing market share ** Roku ROKU.O: up 4.2% BUZZ-Rises after brokerage raises PT ahead of Q3 results ** Clorox CLX.N: up 5.7% BUZZ-Clorox gains after lifting sales, profit forecasts ** Regis Corp RGS.N: down 12.5% BUZZ-Set to open at over 1-month low after sales slump 55% ** Fusion Pharma FUSN.O: up 7.1% BUZZ-Up on AstraZeneca partnership to develop cancer therapies ** Camping World CWH.N: up 13.7% BUZZ-Camping World revs higher on Q3 beat, stock buyback ** Nielsen NLSN.N: up 7.6% BUZZ-Nielsen jumps on revenue beat, $2.7 bln deal for consumer goods unit ** Henry Schein HSIC.O: down 2.8%

BUZZ-Henry Schein rises on upbeat results powered by coronavirus-led sales boom

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 1.60%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.91%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 1.93%

Energy

.SPNY

up 1.81%

Financial

.SPSY

up 1.88%

Health

.SPXHC

up 1.93%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 2.37%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 1.48%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 2.97%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 2.03%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 1.55%

(Compiled by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru)

