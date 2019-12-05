BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Home Group, Nike, Slack, Aurinia, Nio

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock index futures rose on Thursday, setting Wall Street for a second session of gains this week, on increased hopes of a preliminary trade deal between the United States and China. .N

At 7:15 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.37% at 27,745. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.35% at 3,121.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.45% at 8,332.75. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Express Inc <EXPR.N>, up 15.1% ** StoneMor Partners LP <STON.N>, up 13.2% ** Tilly's Inc <TLYS.N>, up 10.1% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** At Home Group Inc <HOME.N>, down 39.4% ** J. Jill Inc <JILL.N>, down 18.6% ** Elastic NV <ESTC.N>, down 13.6% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc <AUPH.O>, up 125.1% ** Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc <ACAD.O>, up 18.5% ** Synthesis Energy Systems Inc <SES.O>, up 17.4% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Sage Therapeutics Inc <SAGE.O>, down 60.3% ** DISH Network Corp <DISHR.O>, down 24.3% ** Millendo Therapeutics Inc <MLND.O>, down 21.4% ** At Home Group Inc HOME.N: down 39.4% premarket BUZZ-Shares tank as heavy markdowns may hurt holiday season earnings ** Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc ACAD.O: up 18.5% premarket BUZZ-Psychosis drug data as good as hoped for - analysts ** Nike Inc NKE.N: up 2.2% premarket BUZZ-Rises after Goldman Sachs says buy ** Slack Technologies Inc WORK.N: up 4.5% premarket BUZZ-Gains on Q3 revenue beat, narrower loss ** Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc AUPH.O: up 125.1% premarket BUZZ-Kidney drug success marks dawn of new era in lupus nephritis- SVB ** Nio Inc NIO.N: up 3.7% premarket BUZZ-Tesla-rival Nio rises on 50% jump in ES8 electric SUV deliveries

