Commodities

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Home Group, Nike, Slack, Aurinia, Nio

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

U.S. stock index futures rose on Thursday, setting Wall Street for a second session of gains this week, on increased hopes of a preliminary trade deal between the United States and China. .N

At 7:15 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.37% at 27,745. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.35% at 3,121.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.45% at 8,332.75. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Express Inc <EXPR.N>, up 15.1% ** StoneMor Partners LP <STON.N>, up 13.2% ** Tilly's Inc <TLYS.N>, up 10.1% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** At Home Group Inc <HOME.N>, down 39.4% ** J. Jill Inc <JILL.N>, down 18.6% ** Elastic NV <ESTC.N>, down 13.6% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc <AUPH.O>, up 125.1% ** Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc <ACAD.O>, up 18.5% ** Synthesis Energy Systems Inc <SES.O>, up 17.4% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Sage Therapeutics Inc <SAGE.O>, down 60.3% ** DISH Network Corp <DISHR.O>, down 24.3% ** Millendo Therapeutics Inc <MLND.O>, down 21.4% ** At Home Group Inc HOME.N: down 39.4% premarket BUZZ-Shares tank as heavy markdowns may hurt holiday season earnings ** Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc ACAD.O: up 18.5% premarket BUZZ-Psychosis drug data as good as hoped for - analysts ** Nike Inc NKE.N: up 2.2% premarket BUZZ-Rises after Goldman Sachs says buy ** Slack Technologies Inc WORK.N: up 4.5% premarket BUZZ-Gains on Q3 revenue beat, narrower loss ** Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc AUPH.O: up 125.1% premarket BUZZ-Kidney drug success marks dawn of new era in lupus nephritis- SVB ** Nio Inc NIO.N: up 3.7% premarket BUZZ-Tesla-rival Nio rises on 50% jump in ES8 electric SUV deliveries

(Compiled by Ambhini Aishwarya in Bengaluru)

((Ambhini.Aishwarya@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 0543;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular