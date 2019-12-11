BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Home Depot, Correvio Pharma, Safe-T Group, GameStop

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a flat opening on Wednesday, with eyes fixed on the latest outcome of the Federal Reserve's deliberations on interest rates and the looming deadline on tariffs in President Donald Trump's trade war with China. .N

At 7:42 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.10% at 27,892. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.02% at 3,136.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.12% at 8,373.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** ADT Inc ADT.N, up 5.2% ** Seadrill SDRL.N, up 4.6% ** GS Acquisition Holdings Corp GSAH.N, up 4.0% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Medley Capital Corp MCC.N, down 15.7% ** GameStop Corp GME.N, down 12.7% ** United Natural Foods Inc UNFI.N, down 10.9% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc DFFN.O, up 29.8% ** Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc RTTR.O, up 18.6% ** Steel Connect Inc STCN.O, up 15.7% The top Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Correvio Pharma Corp CORV.O, down 59.3% ** Iterum Therapeutics Plc ITRM.O, down 46.4% ** GameStop Corp GME.N: down 12.7% premarket BUZZ-Plummets after cutting FY profit outlook ** Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc PLAY.O: up 2.5% premarket BUZZ-Up on Q3 revenue beat ** Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc OLLI.O: up 10.4% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on upbeat Q3 results ** Iterum Therapeutics Plc ITRM.O: down 46.4% premarket BUZZ-Slumps after abdominal infection drug misses trial goal ** Correvio Pharma CORV.O: down 59.3% premarket BUZZ-Set for all-time low as heart drug fails to impress FDA experts ** CryoLife CRY.N: up 1.5% premarket BUZZ-CryoLife set to reap benefits from new products; Needham raises to "buy" ** Safe-T Group Ltd SFET.O: up 8.7% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on deal to resell products ** Home Depot HD.N: down 1.2% premarket BUZZ-Down after co's 2020 sales target falls below Street estimates ** Global Medical REIT GMRE.N: down 8.6% premarket BUZZ-Global Medical REIT drops on stock offering ** PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust PMT.N: down 2.9% premarket BUZZ-PennyMac Mortgage slips on share offering ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: down 0.3% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Chevron's expected writedown reflects gas industry trend ** Harmony Gold Mining Company Ltd HMY.N: up 2.9% premarket BUZZ-Harmony Gold resumes shifts at S.Africa's underground mines, shares rise ** SG Blocks SGBX.O: down 29.6% premarket BUZZ-SG Blocks on track for worst day ever after pricing of stock offering ** Iterum Therapeutics ITRM.O: down 46.4% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Future of Iterum Therapeutics' antibiotic hinges on upcoming trials

