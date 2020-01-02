BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Hexo, Tesla, Alibaba

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

U.S. stocks were set to start the year on a strong note on Thursday as fresh stimulus from Beijing to prop up its slowing economy added to the optimism over easing trade tensions and an improving global outlook. .N

At 8:51 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.59% at 28,676. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.62% at 3,251, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.86% at 8,827.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Rite Aid Corp RAD.N, up 13.7% ** Phreesia Inc PHR.N, up 8.9% ** Sequans Communications SA SQNS.N, up 8.7% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Trinity Industries Inc TRN.N, down 9.7% ** Borr Drillng Ltd BORR.N, down 4.9% ** Kimco Realty Corp KIM.N, down 4.7% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Synthesis Energy Systems Inc SES.O, up 87.7% ** Inpixon INPX.O, up 43.9% ** Cassava Sciences Inc SAVA.O, up 35.4% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Neovasc Inc NVCN.O, down 22.4% ** Tantech Holdings Ltd TANH.O, down 16% ** Allied Healthcare Products Inc AHPI.O, down 12% ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 2.1% premarket BUZZ-Canaccord pumps Tesla's PT to $515, nearly double stock's median PT ** Aphria Inc APHA.N: up 1.9% premarket BUZZ-Aphria Inc: Jefferies' top pick in cannabis space ** Innate Pharma SA IPHA.O: up 24.2% premarket BUZZ-Surges as EMA accepts marketing application for cancer drug ** Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA.N: up 2.1% premarket BUZZ-Up after co's unit applies for digital banking license ** Trillium Therapeutics Inc TRIL.O: up 16.5% premarket BUZZ-Rises after Morgan Stanley ups stake ** HanesBrands Inc HBI.N: down 1.8% premarket BUZZ-Slips as Wells Fargo cuts to 'underweight' -report ** Cassava Sciences Inc SAVA.O: up 35.4% premarket BUZZ-Jumps after CEO raises stake ** Fastly Inc FSLY.N: up 4.6% premarket BUZZ-Rises after Piper Jaffray upgrades to 'overweight' ** Hexo Corp HEXO.N: up 3.1% premarket BUZZ-Gains on restating smaller loss for FY19 ** Intercept Pharma ICPT.O: down 2% premarket BUZZ-Down after Citi moves to sidelines

(Compiled by Abhishek Manikandan in Bengaluru)

((Abhishek.Manikandan@thomsonreuters.com; within the U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside the U.S. +91 80 6749 2963;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.