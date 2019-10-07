BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Hexo, Eastman Kodak, General Motors, Match Group
Wall Street's main indexes were set to slip at the opening bell on Monday as investors braced for U.S.-China trade talks later in the week, after a rollercoaster start to the month on fears that the world's largest economy could be sliding into a recession. .N
At 9:00 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.22% at 26,466. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.28% at 2,942.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.35% at 7,739.75. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Eastman Kodak Co KODK.N, up 9.8% ** Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp WMC.N, up 7.8% ** Hess Midstream Partners LP HESM.N, up 6.6% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust CHKR.N, down 8% ** Hexo Corp HEXO.N, down 3.9% ** Avon Products Inc AVP.N, down 4.2% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Aethlon Medical Inc AEMD.O, up 38.8% ** Sophiris Bio Inc SPHS.O, up 19.8% ** FormFactor Inc FORM.O, up 18.2% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc NGM.O, down 15.9% ** Intersect ENT Inc XENT.O, down 15.5% ** FuelCell Energy Inc FCEL.O, down 15.2% ** Hexo Corp HEXO.N: down 3.9% premarket BUZZ-Slips after CFO resigns ** FuelCell Energy Inc FCEL.O: down 15.2% premarket BUZZ-Drops on stock sale plan ** NVIDIA Corp NVDA.O: up 1.3% premarket BUZZ-RBC raises PT on gaming and data center demand growth ** Pfenex Inc PFNX.A: up 13.3% premarket BUZZ-Shares surge on FDA approval of osteoporosis drug ** Uber Technologies Inc UBER.N: up 3.0% premarket BUZZ-Rides higher on Citi upgrade ** Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc INNT.O: up 6.9% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on deal to acquire Israel's RDD Pharma ** Match Group Inc MTCH.O: up 4.1% premarket BUZZ-Up after Nomura upgrades and raises PT ** SmileDirectClub Inc SDC.O: up 2.8% premarket BUZZ-"There's a lot to smile about" as brokerages start coverage ** First Solar Inc FSLR.O: up 4.5% premarket ** SunPower Corp SPWR.O: up 5.4% premarket ** JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd JKS.N: down 3.9% premarket ** Canadian Solar Inc CSIQ.O: down 4.3% premarket BUZZ-Trump administration plugs solar panel tariff loophole ** General Motors Co GM.N: down 1.0% premarket BUZZ-Slips after UAW rejects latest offer
