BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Hepion Pharma, Netflix, IBM, Viveve Medical

U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, supported by Netflix and Morgan Stanley following upbeat reports, with investors also cheering Britain's preliminary last-minute deal with the European Union. .N

At 10:56 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.15% at 27,043.83. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.33% at 2,999.63 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.27% at 8,146.056. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Dover Corp DOV.N, up 6.6 % ** United Rentals Inc URI.N, up 6.1 % ** McKesson Corp MCK.N, up 3.9 % The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** International Business Machines Corp IBM.N, down 6.2% ** Textron Inc TXT.N, down 4.6% ** M&T Bank Corp MTB.N, down 4.4% The top two NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Can Fite Biofarma Ltd CANF.N, up 44.3% ** Carbo Ceramics Inc CRR.N, up 14.7% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** International Business Machines Corp IBM.N, down 6.2% ** Invacare Corp IVC.N, down 4.6% ** Textron Inc TXT.N, down 4.6% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc HEPA.O, up 96% ** Synthesis Energy Systems Inc SES.O, up 27.2% ** Limelight Networks Inc LLNW.O, up 25% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc SYRS.O, down 29.7% ** Datasea Inc DTSS.O, down 24.2% ** Viveve Medical Inc VIVE.O, down 18.9% ** Limelight Networks Inc LLNW.O: up 25% BUZZ-Surges after Q3 revenue beat, PT raise ** Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc HEPA.O: up 96.0% BUZZ-Liver disease drug shows promise in mice ** Waitr Holdings Inc WTRH.O: down 39.6% BUZZ-Slumps after announcing CFO, board resignations ** Textron Inc TXT.N: down 4.6% BUZZ-Textron shares head south on top-line miss, narrowed profit outlook ** Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc TTNP.O: up 1.7% BUZZ-Shares critical following discounted stock offering ** Alcoa Corp AA.N: up 7.5% BUZZ-Alcoa to pursue asset sales, portfolio review; shares rise ** Netflix Inc NFLX.O: up 6.2% BUZZ-Jumps after adding slightly more paying subscribers than expected BUZZ-Street View: Netflix guidance conservative ahead of rising competition ** International Business Machines Corp IBM.N: down 4.9% BUZZ-IBM: Shares drop on Q3 rev miss BUZZ-Street View: IBM's Red Hat upside limited by weak services ** Comerica Inc CMA.N: down 1.3% BUZZ-Street View: Rate cut woes overshadow Comerica's upbeat Q3 results ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 1.1% BUZZ-Up after getting approval to start manufacturing in China ** Future FinTech Group Inc FTFT.O: up 63.0% BUZZ-Future FinTech surges as it meets Nasdaq filing requirement ** The Boston Beer Company Inc SAM.N: up 5.0% BUZZ-Truly ready to take off - Cowen, raises to 'outperform' ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: up 3.8% BUZZ-Rises on Q3 profit beat ** TherapeuticsMD Inc TXMD.O: up 2.2% BUZZ-TherapeuticsMD's contraceptive could be an anchor asset- H.C. Wainwright ** Pareteum Corp TEUM.O: down 7.8% BUZZ-Slips after Craig Hallum downgrades to 'hold' ** The Cheesecake Factory Inc CAKE.O: down 1.7% BUZZ-Raymond James sees 'noisy' upcoming quarters, downgrades ** PagSeguro Digital Ltd PAGS.N: up 3.7% BUZZ-PagSeguro Digital rises on heavy volumes after pricing secondary offering ** Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc ALXN.O: up 1.5% ** Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc ACHN.O: down 1.4% BUZZ-Alexion and Achillion: "We don't like this acquisition," says Raymond James ** Philip Morris International Inc PM.N: up 1.3% BUZZ-Philip Morris: In red after disappointing quarterly revenue

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.51%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.32%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.39%

Energy

.SPNY

up 0.56%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.31%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.87%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.76%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.33%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.60%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.49%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.06%

