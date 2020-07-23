BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Helix Energy Solutions, Kaleido Biosciences, Southwest Airlines

Commodities
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street's main indexes fell at the open on Thursday as data showed the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits rose last week for the first time in nearly four months, suggesting a recovery in the labor market was stalling. .N

At 9:30 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.17% at 26,959.68. The S&P 500 .SPX was unchanged and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.18% at 10,686.474. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** WhirlPool Corp WHR.N, up 7.2% ** Pultegroup Inc PHM.N, up 6.8% ** Equifax Inc EFX.N, up 5.3% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Citrix Systems Inc CTXS.OQ, down 5.6% ** Allegion PLC ALLE.N, down 4.5% ** Align Technology Inc ALGN.OQ, down 5.6% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Helix Energy Solutions Group HLX.N, up 21.5% ** Bluegreen Vacations Corp BXG.N, up 17.1% ** SCVX Corp SCVX.N, up 9.2% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Mexco Energy Corp MXC.N, down 13.7% ** Oblong Inc OBLG.N, down 10.9% ** Trinity Industries Inc TRN.N, down 6.8% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc MIST.O, up 156.6% ** Liquid Media Group Ltd YVR.O, up 54.3% ** Entera Bio Ltd ENTX.O, up 53.4% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Sundance Energy Inc SNDE.O, down 11% ** Ballard Power Systems Inc BLDP.O, down 8.2% ** BioNtech SE BNTX.O, down 7.7% ** PulteGroup Inc PHM.N: up 7.1%

BUZZ-Set to scale 4-month highs as profit jumps 45% ** Microsoft Corp MSFT.O: down 1.6%

BUZZ-Street View: Azure woes cloud Microsoft's Q4; better positioned than rivals ** Kinder Morgan Inc KMI.N: down 3.3%

BUZZ-Street View: Kinder Morgan Q2 lacks clarity in uncertain macro environment ** Bank of America Corp BAC.N: up 0.7%

BUZZ- Climbs as Buffett's Berkshire raises stake ** HCA Healthcare Inc HCA.N: up 3.4%

BUZZ-Street View: HCA Healthcare sets tough precedent for industry peers to repeat ** Ascena Retail Group Inc ASNA.O: down 15.2%

BUZZ-Shares sink on Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing ** Twitter Inc TWTR.N: up 4.0%

BUZZ-Jumps as pandemic, U.S. civil unrest drive usage surge ** Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc BCLI.O: up 4.1%

BUZZ-Up after potential COVID-19 drug shows promise in preclinical study ** Tractor Supply Co TSCO.O: up 3.2%

BUZZ-Eyes fresh record high after results, forecast beat ** AutoNation Inc AN.N: up 5.6%

BUZZ-Rises on upbeat quarterly results ** Kimberly-Clark KMB.N: up 2.0%

BUZZ-Rises as strong tissue sales prompt upbeat forecast ** Southwest Airlines Co LUV.N: down 2.1%

BUZZ-Southwest shares dip as July demand stalls on surging COVID-19 cases ** CymaBay Therapeutics Inc CBAY.O: up 25.4%

BUZZ-Jumps after FDA lifts clinical hold on liver disease drug ** Kaleido Biosciences KLDO.O: up 6.7%

BUZZ-Up on launching second study of potential COVID-19 drug ** Helix Energy Solutions HLX.N: up 20.7%

BUZZ-Jumps after topping Q2 profit estimates ** BioNtech SE BNTX.O: down 7.7%

BUZZ-Slips after pricing upsized offering ** Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc MIST.O: up 156.6%

BUZZ-Surges on regulatory pathway for heart drug ** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: down 2.3%

BUZZ-Approval likely for COVID-19 shot, but market competitive - SVB Leerink

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.01%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.25%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.29%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.36%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.03%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.33%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.11%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.38%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.18%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.02%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.10%

(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780))

