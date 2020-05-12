BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Helius Medical, Datadog, Novavax

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The S&P 500 struggled for direction on Tuesday as the risks of reopening the economy too soon overshadowed hopes of a jump-start to a battered global economy, following an easing of virus-led business shutdowns..N

At 12:35 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.06% at 24,235.71. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.11% at 2,927.11 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.30% at 9,219.655. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** ONEOK Inc <OKE.N>, up 7.5% ** Marathon Oil Corp <MRO.N>, up 7.3% ** Amcor Plc <AMCR.N>, up 6.6% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Extra Space Storage Inc <EXR.N>, down 7.1% ** Welltower Inc <WELL.N>, down 7.1% ** Healthpeak Properties Inc <PEAK.N>, down 7% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** FTS International Inc <FTSI.N>, up 1,637.3% ** Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc <BW.N>, up 50% ** nvesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF <XMHQ.N>, up 35.8% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Eventbrite Inc <EB.N>, down 25.2% ** Chesapeake Energy Corp <CHK.N>, down 21.7% ** Arlo Tchnologies Inc <ARLO.N>, down 16% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** CymaBay Therapeutics Inc <CBAY.O>, up 133.1% ** Novavax Inc <NVAX.O>, up 63.8% ** Gamida Cell Ltd <GMDA.O>, up 43% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Genfit SA <GNFT.O>, down 65.6% ** Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc <ADES.O>, down 28.9% ** Axcla Health Inc <AXLA.O>, down 21.4% ** GrubHub Inc GRUB.N: up 32.7%

BUZZ-Jumps on report of takeover offer from Uber ** Celsius Holdings Inc CELH.O: up 15.7%

BUZZ-Jumps on strong quarterly results ** Boeing Co BA.N: down 0.9%

BUZZ-Falls after reporting zero monthly orders again ** Ambac Financial Group Inc AMBC.N: down 12.7%

BUZZ-Tumbles on dismal Q1 results ** Helius Medical Technologies Inc HSDT.O: up 57.6%

BUZZ-Gains on FDA's breakthrough tag for walking device for MS patient ** Peloton Interactive Inc PTON.O: up 9.8%

BUZZ-Hits record high on surpassing 1 million subscribers ** GreenSky Inc GSKY.O: down 13.3%

BUZZ- Plunges as co swings to quarterly loss ** Eldorado Resorts Inc ERI.O: up 20.7% ** Caesars Entertainment Corp CZR.O: up 5.0%

BUZZ-Surge as deal on track to close in June ** Guardion Health Sciences Inc GHSI.O: down 1.5%

BUZZ-Guardion Health: Rises after eye drug shows promise in study ** Simon Property Group Inc SPG.N: down 0.9%

BUZZ-Street View: Significant uncertainties remain for Simon Property Group ** Enzo Biochem Inc ENZ.N: down 3.1%

BUZZ-Rises on U.S. patent for bone treatment ** Datadog Inc DDOG.O: up 21.6%

BUZZ-Datadog Inc hits record high on strong Q1 results, higher outlook ** Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc ALXN.O: up 3.7%

BUZZ-Rises after Elliott renews push for sale ** II-VI Inc IIVI.O: up 26.4%

BUZZ-Jumps on better-than-expected Q3 profit ** Casper Sleep Inc CSPR.N: down 15.3%

BUZZ-Falls on Q1 loss, plans to reduce new store openings

** Novavax Inc NVAX.O: up 63.8% BUZZ-Surges on $384 mln COVID-19 vaccine development funding ** Hertz Global Holdings Inc HTZ.N: down 4.7% BUZZ-Car rental firm Hertz skids on going concern doubts ** Gamida Cell Ltd GMDA.O: up 43.0% BUZZ- Soars on positive data from bone marrow transplant study ** Akebia Therapeutics Inc AKBA.O: down 6.2% BUZZ-Falls on upsized stock offering ** California Resources Corp CRC.N: down 27.2% BUZZ- Plunges on going-concern doubts ** YRC Worldwide Inc YRCW.O: up 12.5% BUZZ- Jumps on surprise Q1 profit ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 3.4% BUZZ-Rises as Musk reopens Fremont factory against local order ** Cymabay Therapeutics Inc CBAY.O: up 133.1% BUZZ- Set for best day on plans to revive liver disease drug ** Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings LH.N: up 0.2% ** Quest Diagnostics Inc DGX.N: down 0.2% BUZZ-Demand for LabCorp, Quest's COVID-19 tests to rise as hospitals open up - Jefferies BUZZ-LabCorp: Up on expanding access to COVID-19 at-home test kit ** Lexington Realty Trust LXP.N: down 5.5% ** Rexford Industrial Realty Inc REXR.N: down 2.2% BUZZ-Industrial REITs Lexington, Rexford down on stock deals ** Simon Property Group Inc SPG.N: down 0.9% ** Macerich Co MAC.N: up 1.6% BUZZ-Simon Property, Macerich jump on plans to reopen malls ** Nabriva Therapeutics Plc NBRV.O: down 14.3% BUZZ-Down on likely delay in approval for antibiotic ** Brighthouse Financial Inc BHF.O: up 2.1% BUZZ- Jumps on Q1 profit beat ** Sunoco LP SUN.N: down 1.9% BUZZ- Sunoco LP: Slips as it swings to quarterly loss, scraps outlook ** HCA Healthcare Inc HCA.N: down 2.8% ** Tenet Healthcare Corp THC.N: down 0.8% ** Universal Health Services UHS.N: down 2.5% BUZZ-JPM says new U.S. long-term care hospital payment rules unlikely to change medtech outlook ** CytoSorbents Corp CTSO.O: up 3.9% BUZZ- Rises after blood purification device gets EU nod ** Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc ICPT.O: up 5.6% BUZZ-Citi downgrades, sees lower likelihood of liver drug's success ** Livent Corp LTHM.N: down 8.4% BUZZ- CS says low lithium prices do not support industry growth; cuts PT

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.06%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.09%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.07%

Energy

.SPNY

up 0.31%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.75%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.36%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.61%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.24%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.74%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 3.83%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.91%

(Compiled by Amal S in Bengaluru)

