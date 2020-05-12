BioTech
SPX

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Helius Medical, Datadog, Novavax

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

The S&P 500 struggled for direction on Tuesday as the risks of reopening the economy too soon overshadowed hopes of a jump-start to a battered global economy, following an easing of virus-led business shutdowns..N

At 12:35 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.06% at 24,235.71. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.11% at 2,927.11 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.30% at 9,219.655. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** ONEOK Inc <OKE.N>, up 7.5% ** Marathon Oil Corp <MRO.N>, up 7.3% ** Amcor Plc <AMCR.N>, up 6.6% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Extra Space Storage Inc <EXR.N>, down 7.1% ** Welltower Inc <WELL.N>, down 7.1% ** Healthpeak Properties Inc <PEAK.N>, down 7% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** FTS International Inc <FTSI.N>, up 1,637.3% ** Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc <BW.N>, up 50% ** nvesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF <XMHQ.N>, up 35.8% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Eventbrite Inc <EB.N>, down 25.2% ** Chesapeake Energy Corp <CHK.N>, down 21.7% ** Arlo Tchnologies Inc <ARLO.N>, down 16% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** CymaBay Therapeutics Inc <CBAY.O>, up 133.1% ** Novavax Inc <NVAX.O>, up 63.8% ** Gamida Cell Ltd <GMDA.O>, up 43% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Genfit SA <GNFT.O>, down 65.6% ** Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc <ADES.O>, down 28.9% ** Axcla Health Inc <AXLA.O>, down 21.4% ** GrubHub Inc GRUB.N: up 32.7%

BUZZ-Jumps on report of takeover offer from Uber ** Celsius Holdings Inc CELH.O: up 15.7%

BUZZ-Jumps on strong quarterly results ** Boeing Co BA.N: down 0.9%

BUZZ-Falls after reporting zero monthly orders again ** Ambac Financial Group Inc AMBC.N: down 12.7%

BUZZ-Tumbles on dismal Q1 results ** Helius Medical Technologies Inc HSDT.O: up 57.6%

BUZZ-Gains on FDA's breakthrough tag for walking device for MS patient ** Peloton Interactive Inc PTON.O: up 9.8%

BUZZ-Hits record high on surpassing 1 million subscribers ** GreenSky Inc GSKY.O: down 13.3%

BUZZ- Plunges as co swings to quarterly loss ** Eldorado Resorts Inc ERI.O: up 20.7% ** Caesars Entertainment Corp CZR.O: up 5.0%

BUZZ-Surge as deal on track to close in June ** Guardion Health Sciences Inc GHSI.O: down 1.5%

BUZZ-Guardion Health: Rises after eye drug shows promise in study ** Simon Property Group Inc SPG.N: down 0.9%

BUZZ-Street View: Significant uncertainties remain for Simon Property Group ** Enzo Biochem Inc ENZ.N: down 3.1%

BUZZ-Rises on U.S. patent for bone treatment ** Datadog Inc DDOG.O: up 21.6%

BUZZ-Datadog Inc hits record high on strong Q1 results, higher outlook ** Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc ALXN.O: up 3.7%

BUZZ-Rises after Elliott renews push for sale ** II-VI Inc IIVI.O: up 26.4%

BUZZ-Jumps on better-than-expected Q3 profit ** Casper Sleep Inc CSPR.N: down 15.3%

BUZZ-Falls on Q1 loss, plans to reduce new store openings

** Novavax Inc NVAX.O: up 63.8% BUZZ-Surges on $384 mln COVID-19 vaccine development funding ** Hertz Global Holdings Inc HTZ.N: down 4.7% BUZZ-Car rental firm Hertz skids on going concern doubts ** Gamida Cell Ltd GMDA.O: up 43.0% BUZZ- Soars on positive data from bone marrow transplant study ** Akebia Therapeutics Inc AKBA.O: down 6.2% BUZZ-Falls on upsized stock offering ** California Resources Corp CRC.N: down 27.2% BUZZ- Plunges on going-concern doubts ** YRC Worldwide Inc YRCW.O: up 12.5% BUZZ- Jumps on surprise Q1 profit ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 3.4% BUZZ-Rises as Musk reopens Fremont factory against local order ** Cymabay Therapeutics Inc CBAY.O: up 133.1% BUZZ- Set for best day on plans to revive liver disease drug ** Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings LH.N: up 0.2% ** Quest Diagnostics Inc DGX.N: down 0.2% BUZZ-Demand for LabCorp, Quest's COVID-19 tests to rise as hospitals open up - Jefferies BUZZ-LabCorp: Up on expanding access to COVID-19 at-home test kit ** Lexington Realty Trust LXP.N: down 5.5% ** Rexford Industrial Realty Inc REXR.N: down 2.2% BUZZ-Industrial REITs Lexington, Rexford down on stock deals ** Simon Property Group Inc SPG.N: down 0.9% ** Macerich Co MAC.N: up 1.6% BUZZ-Simon Property, Macerich jump on plans to reopen malls ** Nabriva Therapeutics Plc NBRV.O: down 14.3% BUZZ-Down on likely delay in approval for antibiotic ** Brighthouse Financial Inc BHF.O: up 2.1% BUZZ- Jumps on Q1 profit beat ** Sunoco LP SUN.N: down 1.9% BUZZ- Sunoco LP: Slips as it swings to quarterly loss, scraps outlook ** HCA Healthcare Inc HCA.N: down 2.8% ** Tenet Healthcare Corp THC.N: down 0.8% ** Universal Health Services UHS.N: down 2.5% BUZZ-JPM says new U.S. long-term care hospital payment rules unlikely to change medtech outlook ** CytoSorbents Corp CTSO.O: up 3.9% BUZZ- Rises after blood purification device gets EU nod ** Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc ICPT.O: up 5.6% BUZZ-Citi downgrades, sees lower likelihood of liver drug's success ** Livent Corp LTHM.N: down 8.4% BUZZ- CS says low lithium prices do not support industry growth; cuts PT

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.06%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.09%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.07%

Energy

.SPNY

up 0.31%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.75%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.36%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.61%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.24%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.74%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 3.83%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.91%

(Compiled by Amal S in Bengaluru)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX IXIC OKE MRO AMCR EXR WELL PEAK FTSI BW XMHQ EB CHK ARLO CBAY NVAX GMDA GNFT ADES AXLA GRUB CELH BA AMBC HSDT PTON GSKY ERI CZR GHSI SPG ENZ DDOG ALXN IIVI HTZ AKBA CRC YRCW TSLA LH DGX LXP REXR MAC NBRV BHF SUN HCA THC UHS CTSO ICPT LTHM

Other Topics

Companies US Markets

Latest BioTech Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore BioTech

    Explore

    Most Popular