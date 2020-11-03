BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Health insurers, Alibaba, Fox, Ferrari, Gartner

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

Wall Street's main indexes jumped on Tuesday as investors bet that one of the country's most divisive presidential races could end with a clear victory for Democratic nominee Joe Biden and a swift deal on more fiscal stimulus. .N

At 12:08 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 2.14% at 27,500.82. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 2.22% at 3,383.62 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 2.14% at 11,191.643. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Arista Networks ANET.N, up 15.7% ** Gartner IT.N, up 12% ** Catalent CTLT.N, up 8.1% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Mosaic MOS.N, down 13.7% ** Leggett& Platt LEG.N, down 5.7% ** CF Industries CF.N, down 4.1% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Inspire Medical Systems INSP.N, up 23.6% ** Arista Networks ANET.N, up 15.7% ** Bloom Energy BE.N, up 14.5% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Ambow Education AMBO.N, down 32.9% ** Greenhill GHL.N, down 23.3% ** Intrepid Potash IPI.N, down 17.7% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Alaska Communications Systems ALSK.O, up 57.6% ** Biolinrx Ltd BLRX.O, up 27.3% ** Jakks Pacific JAKK.O, up 23.8% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Solaredge SEDG.O, down 24.3% ** KBL Merger Corp KBLM.O, down 24% ** KBL Merger Corp. IV. KBLMU.O, down 20.4%

** Alibaba BABA.N: down 6.8%

BUZZ-Slumps after China suspends Ant's $37 bln listing ** Fox Corp FOXA.O: down 2.9%

BUZZ-Rises after Q1 profit beat

** Designer Brands DBI.N: up 13.8%

BUZZ-Rises as Susquehanna upgrades to 'neutral' ** GW Pharma GWPH.O : up 18.6%

BUZZ-Up as co starts study on cannabis-based drug for MS, Q3 results ** Telenav TNAV.O: up 20.0%

BUZZ-Jumps on go-private deal with CEO-led firm ** Ferrari NV RACE.N: up 7.9%

BUZZ-Zooms after raising profit forecast as shipments recover ** CDW Corp CDW.O: up 2.6%

BUZZ-Brokerages turn bullish after upbeat Q3 ** 3D Systems Corp DDD.N: up 8.2%

BUZZ-Rises on $65 mln sale of software businesses ** UnitedHealth UNH.N: up 3.0% ** Anthem ANTM.N: up 5.3% ** Humana HUM.N: up 4.3%

BUZZ-Health insurers trade higher ahead of U.S. presidential elections ** Thomson Reuters TRI.N: up 3.5%

BUZZ-Profit beat lifts stock ** Sysco Corp SYY.N: up 4.7%

BUZZ-Rises on better-than-expected quarterly results ** Aurinia Pharma AUPH.O: down 12.8%

BUZZ-Falls on failure of dry-eye syndrome drug study ** Esperion Therapeutic ESPR.O: down 16.3%

BUZZ-Analysts ring alarm bells over cash balance ** Jakks Pacific Inc JAKK.O: up 23.8% BUZZ-Surges as Q3 results beat ** Paypal PYPL.O: down 1.8% BUZZ-Falls on disappointing Q4 outlook; some analysts remain bullish ** Mondelez International Inc MDLZ.O: up 1.2% BUZZ-Mondelez forecast suggests strong momentum in 2021 ** Trivago NV TRVG.O: up 2.8% BUZZ-Jumps on smaller-than-expected loss in Q3 ** TechnipFMC FTI.N: up 2.3% BUZZ-Rises on stake disclosure by shareholder ** Biogen BIIB.O: down 1.3% BUZZ-Cantor slashes PT on concerns over Spinraza competition, growth ** Plug Power PLUG.O: up 8.6% BUZZ-Gains after D.E. Shaw discloses passive stake ** Alaska Communications ALSK.O: up 57.6% BUZZ-Soars on go-private deal ** Baxter BAX.N: up 0.1% BUZZ-Fall in Baxter shares potential "buying opportunity" - JPM ** Goldman Sachs GS.N: up 3.9%

** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: up 3.7% ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: up 3.0% BUZZ-U.S. banks track Treasury yields higher as investors bet on Biden win ** OraSure Tech OSUR.O: up 0.3% BUZZ-Rises as second COVID-19 saliva kit gets emergency use nod ** Bristol Myers BMY.N: up 3.3% BUZZ-Up after psoriasis drug meets main goals in late-stage study ** STRATA Skin Science SSKN.O: up 8.1% BUZZ-STRATA Skin Sciences rises after brokerage upgrades to 'buy' ** Exelon EXC.O: up 4.1% BUZZ-Up as co weighs separating generation business from utilities ** Arista Networks ANET.N: up 15.7% BUZZ-Surges after beating profit est for third quarter ** Uber Technologies Inc UBER.N: up 2.2% ** Lyft Inc LYFT.O: up 5.9% BUZZ-Bernstein says focus on California's gig-worker ballot measure ** Wayfair W.N: up 5.5% BUZZ-Jumps as Q3 revenue beats estimates ** Pacific Biosciences PACB.O: down 3.6% BUZZ-Drops on missing Q3 revenue estimates ** McKesson Corp MCK.N: up 6.4% BUZZ-Up after raising profit forecast ** Zebra Technologies ZBRA.O: up 7.4% BUZZ-Rises on better-than-expected results, forecast ** Beasley Broadcast Group BBGI.O: up 40.3% BUZZ-Soars premarket; co expects to reduce op-ex by $32 mln ** Cardlytics CDLX.O: down 2.2% BUZZ-Rises as brokerages hike PTs after Q3 results

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 1.77%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 1.82%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 1.91%

Energy

.SPNY

up 0.09%

Financial

.SPSY

up 2.65%

Health

.SPXHC

up 1.69%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 2.48%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 2.02%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 1.18%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 1.55%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 1.67%

(Compiled by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru)

((Arundhati.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; twitter.com/Arundhati_05; +1 646 223 8780 Ext: 2776))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.