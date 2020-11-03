US Markets
SPX

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Health insurers, Alibaba, Fox, Ferrari, Gartner

Credit: REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON

Wall Street's main indexes jumped on Tuesday as investors bet that one of the country's most divisive presidential races could end with a clear victory for Democratic nominee Joe Biden and a swift deal on more fiscal stimulus. .N

At 12:08 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 2.14% at 27,500.82. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 2.22% at 3,383.62 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 2.14% at 11,191.643. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Arista Networks ANET.N, up 15.7% ** Gartner IT.N, up 12% ** Catalent CTLT.N, up 8.1% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Mosaic MOS.N, down 13.7% ** Leggett& Platt LEG.N, down 5.7% ** CF Industries CF.N, down 4.1% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Inspire Medical Systems INSP.N, up 23.6% ** Arista Networks ANET.N, up 15.7% ** Bloom Energy BE.N, up 14.5% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Ambow Education AMBO.N, down 32.9% ** Greenhill GHL.N, down 23.3% ** Intrepid Potash IPI.N, down 17.7% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Alaska Communications Systems ALSK.O, up 57.6% ** Biolinrx Ltd BLRX.O, up 27.3% ** Jakks Pacific JAKK.O, up 23.8% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Solaredge SEDG.O, down 24.3% ** KBL Merger Corp KBLM.O, down 24% ** KBL Merger Corp. IV. KBLMU.O, down 20.4%

** Alibaba BABA.N: down 6.8%

BUZZ-Slumps after China suspends Ant's $37 bln listing ** Fox Corp FOXA.O: down 2.9%

BUZZ-Rises after Q1 profit beat

** Designer Brands DBI.N: up 13.8%

BUZZ-Rises as Susquehanna upgrades to 'neutral' ** GW Pharma GWPH.O : up 18.6%

BUZZ-Up as co starts study on cannabis-based drug for MS, Q3 results ** Telenav TNAV.O: up 20.0%

BUZZ-Jumps on go-private deal with CEO-led firm ** Ferrari NV RACE.N: up 7.9%

BUZZ-Zooms after raising profit forecast as shipments recover ** CDW Corp CDW.O: up 2.6%

BUZZ-Brokerages turn bullish after upbeat Q3 ** 3D Systems Corp DDD.N: up 8.2%

BUZZ-Rises on $65 mln sale of software businesses ** UnitedHealth UNH.N: up 3.0% ** Anthem ANTM.N: up 5.3% ** Humana HUM.N: up 4.3%

BUZZ-Health insurers trade higher ahead of U.S. presidential elections ** Thomson Reuters TRI.N: up 3.5%

BUZZ-Profit beat lifts stock ** Sysco Corp SYY.N: up 4.7%

BUZZ-Rises on better-than-expected quarterly results ** Aurinia Pharma AUPH.O: down 12.8%

BUZZ-Falls on failure of dry-eye syndrome drug study ** Esperion Therapeutic ESPR.O: down 16.3%

BUZZ-Analysts ring alarm bells over cash balance ** Jakks Pacific Inc JAKK.O: up 23.8% BUZZ-Surges as Q3 results beat ** Paypal PYPL.O: down 1.8% BUZZ-Falls on disappointing Q4 outlook; some analysts remain bullish ** Mondelez International Inc MDLZ.O: up 1.2% BUZZ-Mondelez forecast suggests strong momentum in 2021 ** Trivago NV TRVG.O: up 2.8% BUZZ-Jumps on smaller-than-expected loss in Q3 ** TechnipFMC FTI.N: up 2.3% BUZZ-Rises on stake disclosure by shareholder ** Biogen BIIB.O: down 1.3% BUZZ-Cantor slashes PT on concerns over Spinraza competition, growth ** Plug Power PLUG.O: up 8.6% BUZZ-Gains after D.E. Shaw discloses passive stake ** Alaska Communications ALSK.O: up 57.6% BUZZ-Soars on go-private deal ** Baxter BAX.N: up 0.1% BUZZ-Fall in Baxter shares potential "buying opportunity" - JPM ** Goldman Sachs GS.N: up 3.9%

** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: up 3.7% ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: up 3.0% BUZZ-U.S. banks track Treasury yields higher as investors bet on Biden win ** OraSure Tech OSUR.O: up 0.3% BUZZ-Rises as second COVID-19 saliva kit gets emergency use nod ** Bristol Myers BMY.N: up 3.3% BUZZ-Up after psoriasis drug meets main goals in late-stage study ** STRATA Skin Science SSKN.O: up 8.1% BUZZ-STRATA Skin Sciences rises after brokerage upgrades to 'buy' ** Exelon EXC.O: up 4.1% BUZZ-Up as co weighs separating generation business from utilities ** Arista Networks ANET.N: up 15.7% BUZZ-Surges after beating profit est for third quarter ** Uber Technologies Inc UBER.N: up 2.2% ** Lyft Inc LYFT.O: up 5.9% BUZZ-Bernstein says focus on California's gig-worker ballot measure ** Wayfair W.N: up 5.5% BUZZ-Jumps as Q3 revenue beats estimates ** Pacific Biosciences PACB.O: down 3.6% BUZZ-Drops on missing Q3 revenue estimates ** McKesson Corp MCK.N: up 6.4% BUZZ-Up after raising profit forecast ** Zebra Technologies ZBRA.O: up 7.4% BUZZ-Rises on better-than-expected results, forecast ** Beasley Broadcast Group BBGI.O: up 40.3% BUZZ-Soars premarket; co expects to reduce op-ex by $32 mln ** Cardlytics CDLX.O: down 2.2% BUZZ-Rises as brokerages hike PTs after Q3 results

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 1.77%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 1.82%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 1.91%

Energy

.SPNY

up 0.09%

Financial

.SPSY

up 2.65%

Health

.SPXHC

up 1.69%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 2.48%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 2.02%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 1.18%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 1.55%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 1.67%

(Compiled by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru)

((Arundhati.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; twitter.com/Arundhati_05; +1 646 223 8780 Ext: 2776))

SPX ANET IT CTLT MOS LEG CF INSP BE AMBO GHL IPI ALSK BLRX JAKK SEDG KBLM KBLMU BABA FOXA DBI GWPH TNAV RACE CDW DDD UNH ANTM HUM TRI SYY AUPH ESPR PYPL MDLZ TRVG FTI BIIB PLUG BAX GS JPM MS OSUR BMY SSKN EXC UBER LYFT W PACB MCK ZBRA BBGI CDLX SNDL

    Most Popular