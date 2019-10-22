US Markets

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Hasbro, Biogen, Howard Hughes, Stamps.com

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US"

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

U.S. stock index futures rose on Tuesday, after another batch of strong corporate earnings eased concerns over domestic growth and the fallout from the prolonged U.S.-China trade war..N

At 7:44 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.10% at 26,824. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.11% at 3,009.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.26% at 7,969.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.N: ** GNC Holdings Inc <GNC.N>, up 19.2% ** Yext Inc <YEXT.N>, up 9.5% ** Harley-Davidson Inc <HOG.N>, up 6.5% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.N: ** The Howard Hughs Corp <HHC.N>, down 18.2% ** Flex LNG Ltd <FLNG.N>, down 6.5% ** J. C. Penney Company Inc <JCP.N>, down 5.9% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Biogen Inc <BIIB.O>, up 40.9% ** Stamps.Com Inc <STMP.O>, up 24.3% ** Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc <ETON.O>, up 22.8% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Tile Shop Holdings Inc <TTS.O>, down 49.9% ** Pareteum Corp <TEUM.O>, down 44.5% ** Gossamer Bio Inc <GOSS.O>, down 26.4% ** Howard Hughes Corp HHC.N: down 18.2% premarket BUZZ-Falls on new CEO, asset sale plan ** Del Taco Restaurants Inc TACO.O: down 10.6% premarket BUZZ-Falls on poor results, forecast cut ** Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd TEVA.N: up 0.5% premarket BUZZ- Surges following opioid settlement ** Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc VRTX.O: up 2.4% premarket BUZZ- Early FDA nod for Vertex's rare disorder drug to lift stock ** Travelers Companies Inc TRV.N: down 3.5% premarket BUZZ- Travelers expected to show Q3 profit drop ** Biogen Inc BIIB.O: up 40.9% premarket BUZZ- Biogen surges on plans to file for Alzheimer drug's regulatory approval ** Centene Corp CNC.N: up 0.5% premarket BUZZ- Rises on narrow Q3 profit beat ** Stamps.com Inc STMP.O: up 24.3% premarket BUZZ- Surges on teaming up with UPS ** Dropbox Inc DBX.O: up 3.6% premarket BUZZ- Gains after Instinet upgrades to 'buy' ** Site Centers Corp SITC.N: down 1.8% premarket BUZZ- REIT Site Centers dips on upsized stock offering ** Hasbro Inc HAS.O: down 10.7% premarket BUZZ- Slumps on Q3 earnings and revenue miss

(Compiled by Amal S in Bengaluru)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 0536;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular