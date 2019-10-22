BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Hasbro, Biogen, Howard Hughes, Stamps.com

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock index futures rose on Tuesday, after another batch of strong corporate earnings eased concerns over domestic growth and the fallout from the prolonged U.S.-China trade war..N

At 7:44 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.10% at 26,824. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.11% at 3,009.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.26% at 7,969.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.N: ** GNC Holdings Inc <GNC.N>, up 19.2% ** Yext Inc <YEXT.N>, up 9.5% ** Harley-Davidson Inc <HOG.N>, up 6.5% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.N: ** The Howard Hughs Corp <HHC.N>, down 18.2% ** Flex LNG Ltd <FLNG.N>, down 6.5% ** J. C. Penney Company Inc <JCP.N>, down 5.9% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Biogen Inc <BIIB.O>, up 40.9% ** Stamps.Com Inc <STMP.O>, up 24.3% ** Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc <ETON.O>, up 22.8% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Tile Shop Holdings Inc <TTS.O>, down 49.9% ** Pareteum Corp <TEUM.O>, down 44.5% ** Gossamer Bio Inc <GOSS.O>, down 26.4% ** Howard Hughes Corp HHC.N: down 18.2% premarket BUZZ-Falls on new CEO, asset sale plan ** Del Taco Restaurants Inc TACO.O: down 10.6% premarket BUZZ-Falls on poor results, forecast cut ** Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd TEVA.N: up 0.5% premarket BUZZ- Surges following opioid settlement ** Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc VRTX.O: up 2.4% premarket BUZZ- Early FDA nod for Vertex's rare disorder drug to lift stock ** Travelers Companies Inc TRV.N: down 3.5% premarket BUZZ- Travelers expected to show Q3 profit drop ** Biogen Inc BIIB.O: up 40.9% premarket BUZZ- Biogen surges on plans to file for Alzheimer drug's regulatory approval ** Centene Corp CNC.N: up 0.5% premarket BUZZ- Rises on narrow Q3 profit beat ** Stamps.com Inc STMP.O: up 24.3% premarket BUZZ- Surges on teaming up with UPS ** Dropbox Inc DBX.O: up 3.6% premarket BUZZ- Gains after Instinet upgrades to 'buy' ** Site Centers Corp SITC.N: down 1.8% premarket BUZZ- REIT Site Centers dips on upsized stock offering ** Hasbro Inc HAS.O: down 10.7% premarket BUZZ- Slumps on Q3 earnings and revenue miss

