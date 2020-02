BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Harmony Gold, CVS Health, Royal Caribbean Cruises, Morgan Stanley, Exxon Mobil

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Dow Jones Industrials .DJI index was set to shed nearly 800 points at the open on Monday as investors scurried to safer assets after a surge in coronavirus cases outside China stoked fears of a bigger impact to global growth. .N

At 08:52 A.M. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 2.88% at 28,147. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 2.77% at 3,246.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 3.07% at 9,168. The top NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Harmony Gold Mining Company Ltd <HMY.N>, up 10.2% ** Cooper Tire & Rubber Company <CTB.N>, up 8.1% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc <ARE.N>, down 26.2% ** Borr Drillng Ltd <BORR.N>, down 16.4% ** CryoLife Inc <CRY.N>, down 16% The top Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc <NGM.O>, up 53.2% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc <OMEX.O>, down 24.9% ** NETGEAR Inc <NTGR.O>, down 18.8% ** Epizyme Inc <EPZM.O>, down 15.6% ** Barrick Gold GOLD.N: up 5.6% premarket ** Newmont Corp NEM.N: up 4.5% premarket ** Harmony Gold HMY.N: up 10.2% premarket ** Gold Fields GFI.N: up 6.6% premarket ** Yamana Gold AUY.N: up 5.2% premarket ** Kinross Gold KGC.N: up 5.9% premarket ** Osisko Gold OR.N: up 5.5% premarket BUZZ-Gold stocks gleam as coronavirus spread spurs safe-haven demand ** Advanced Micro Devices AMD.O: down 8.3% premarket ** Micron Technology MU.O: down 6.3% premarket ** Qualcomm Inc QCOM.O: down 3.7% premarket ** Broadcom Inc AVGO.O: down 3.6% premarket ** Nvidia Corp NVDA.O: down 7.0% premarket ** Intel Corp INTC.O: down 3.1% premarket ** Marvell Technology Group MRVL.O: down 5.5% premarket ** Qorvo Inc QRVO.O: down 4.1% premarket ** Skyworks Solutions Inc SWKS.O: down 4.4% premarket

** Applied Materials Inc AMAT.O: down 5.0% premarket ** Lam Research Corp LRCX.O: down 5.1% premarket BUZZ-Chip stocks fall as fears of impact from fast-spreading virus rise ** Enlivex ENLV.O: up 38.3% premarket BUZZ- Rises on plan to ramp up production capacity of potential coronavirus treatment ** CVS Health CVS.N: down 3.9% premarket ** UnitedHealth UNH.N: down 4.8% premarket ** Cigna CI.N: down 6.1% premarket BUZZ-Sanders' Nevada victory pressures health insurers ** Cemtrex Inc CETX.O: up 30.2% premarket BUZZ-Cemtrex Inc surges as new orders jump sixfold in Q2 ** Carnival Corp CCL.N: down 5.7% premarket ** Royal Caribbean Cruises RCL.N: down 4.3% premarket ** American Airlines AAL.O: down 5.8% premarket ** Delta Air Lines DAL.N: down 5.5% premarket ** United Airlines UAL.O: down 3.9% premarket ** Wynn Resorts WYNN.O: down 4.2% premarket ** Melco Resorts & Entertainment MLCO.O: down 3.6% premarket ** Marriott International MAR.O: down 3.8% premarket BUZZ-Rise in coronavirus cases outside China hits cruise, airline, travel stocks ** Dollar General DG.N: down 4.1% premarket BUZZ-Dollar General started with 'strong buy' by Raymond James ** Lipocine LPCN.O: up 4.1% premarket BUZZ- Up on plans to resubmit marketing application for testosterone drug ** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: down 3.9% premarket ** Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N: down 2.5% premarket ** Bank of America Corp BAC.N: down 4.2% premarket ** E*Trade Financial Corp ETFC.O: down 4.8% premarket ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: down 4.6% premarket BUZZ-U.S. banks fall as bond yields drop on coronavirus fears ** Canopy Growth CGC.N: down 4.3% premarket ** Aurora Cannabis ACB.N: down 6.6% premarket ** Sundial Growers SNDL.O: down 6.5% premarket ** Tilray TLRY.O: down 8.1% premarket BUZZ- Cowen cuts Canadian cannabis sales outlook, lowers producer ratings ** McKesson Corp MCK.N: down 2.6% premarket ** Cardinal Health Inc CAH.N: down 3.7% premarket BUZZ-Generic drug pressures starting to abate for distributors - Baird ** Inovio Pharma INO.O: up 10.3% premarket ** Gilead Sciences GILD.O: up 4.7% premarket ** Vaxart Inc VXRT.O: up 8.3% premarket ** Novavax Inc CODX.O: up 10.5% premarket ** Lakeland Industrials LAKE.O: up 11.0% premarket BUZZ-Cos with coronavirus drugs, tests in development gain as outbreak spreads ** Baidu Inc BIDU.O: down 4.1% premarket ** IQIYI Inc IQ.O: down 4.3% premarket ** Alibaba Group BABA.N: down 3.9% premarket ** JD.com Inc JD.O: down 4.0% premarket BUZZ-U.S.-listed Chinese stocks drop as coronavirus concerns surge ** Altria Group MO.N: down 1.9% premarket BUZZ- Down as Jefferies cuts PT on Juul concerns ** Exxon Mobil XOM.N: down 3.0% premarket ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: down 3.0% premarket ** Devon Energy DVN.N: down 4.4% premarket ** Cabot Oil & Gas COG.N: down 4.8% premarket ** ConocoPhillips COP.N: down 3.9% premarket ** Occidental Petroleum OXY.N: down 4.1% premarket ** Marathon Oil MRO.N: down 4.2% premarket ** Whiting Petroleum WLL.N: down 6.5% premarket ** Callon Petroleum CPE.N: down 4.6% premarket ** Halliburton HAL.N: down 4.5% premarket ** Schlumberger NV SLB.N: down 4.2% premarket ** TechnipFMC FTI.N: down 4.8% premarket BUZZ-Oil and gas companies fall on demand concerns as coronavirus spreads ** Xperi Corp XPER.O: up 3.0% premarket BUZZ- Rises on $1.16 bln buyout offer from Metis Ventures ** First Solar FSLR.O: down 4.5% premarket BUZZ- Raymond James raises to 'outperform' for the first time in a decade ** Builders FirstSource BLDR.O: down 2.6% premarket BUZZ- RBC upgrades, hikes PT

