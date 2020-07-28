Commodities
SPX

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Harley Davidson, HomeStreet, Omnicom, Shutterstock, Visa

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday as investors awaited progress on Washington's coronavirus aid plan, with the blue-chip Dow index weighed down by 3M and McDonald's shares after the companies posted quarterly profits that missed estimates. .N

At 13:00 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.36% at 26,489.91. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.11% at 3,235.83 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.29% at 10,506.172. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd <NCLH.N>, up 7.2% ** Wynn Resorts Ltd <WYNN.O>, up 5.2% ** MGM Resorts International <MGM.N>, up 5% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** National Oilwell Varco Inc <NOV.N>, down 12.1% ** Lamb Weston Holdings Inc <LW.N>, down 8.2% ** F5 Networks Inc <FFIV.O>, down 8% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Eastman Kodak Co <KODK.N>, up 211.8% ** Vocera Communications Inc <VCRA.N>, up 34.7% ** Trueblue Inc <TBI.N>, up 24.4% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** CorMedix Inc <CRMD.N>, down 18.8% ** Mexco Energy Corp <MXC.N>, down 14.5% ** Amira Nature Foods Ltd <RYCE.N>, down 12.2% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc <MFH.O>, up 39.8% ** Sequential Brands Group Inc <SQBG.O>, up 36.7% ** Francesca's Holdings Corp <FRAN.O>, up 31.1% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** MediciNova Inc <MNOV.O>, down 32.9% ** Nemaura Medical Inc <NMRD.O>, down 26.5% ** Wilhelmina International Inc <WHLM.O>, down 19.2% ** Trip.com Group Ltd TCOM.O: up 0.4%

BUZZ-China's Ctrip climbs on report of take-private deal talks ** Medpace Holdings Inc MEDP.O: up 11.0%

BUZZ-Jumps as revenue beats estimates ** Pfizer Inc PFE.N: up 4.1%

BUZZ-Rises on upbeat Q2 results, raised 2020 forecast ** CorMedix Inc CRMD.N: down 20.3%

BUZZ-Drops on stock offering ** Polaris Inc PII.N: up 9.0%

BUZZ-Climbs after Q2 profit beats estimates ** Tailored Brands Inc TLRD.N: down 25.3%

BUZZ-Plunges on potential bankruptcy plans ** Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc SPPI.O: up 15.9%

BUZZ-Surges as lung cancer drug shows promise in mid-stage trial ** Amkor Technology Inc AMKR.O: up 3.7%

BUZZ-Jumps on upbeat profit outlook ** 3M Co MMM.N: down 4.3%

BUZZ-3M falls as coronavirus crisis crimps sales ** Centene Corp CNC.N: down 3.7%

BUZZ-Lowers 2020 revenue forecast; shares down ** McDonald's Corp MCD.N: down 2.5%

BUZZ-Falls on profit miss as coronavirus bites USN ** Cummins Inc CMI.N: up 4.0%

BUZZ-Rises on Q3 revenue outlook, results beat ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: down 0.7%

BUZZ-Bernstein downgrades to 'underperform' on high valuation ** Eastman Kodak co KODK.N: up 211.5%

BUZZ-Surges on $765 mln U.S. loan for drug ingredients ** D.R. Horton Inc DHI.N: up 1.0%

BUZZ-Rises as Q3 orders, revenue beat estimates ** Francesca's Holdings FRAN.O: up 31.1%

BUZZ-Surges on Q2 sales forecast ** Shopify Inc SHOP.N: up 2.3%

BUZZ-Gains as Goldman turns bullish ahead of Q2 earnings ** Altria Group MO.N: up 1.5%

BUZZ-Rises on forecast for higher 2020 earnings ** Turning Point Brands TPB.N: up 7.6%

BUZZ-Jumps on raised outlook, upbeat Q2 ** Martin Midstream Partners LP MMLP.O: down 14.2%

BUZZ-Falls after slashing qtrly cash distribution ** BioXcel Therapeutics BTAI.O: down 10.6%

BUZZ-Slides on planned $200 mln equity raise ** Harley Davidson HOG.N: down 4.1%

BUZZ-Sinks after surprise quarterly loss ** HomeStreet Inc HMST.O: up 10.1%

BUZZ-Gains as Q2 profit, revenue beat estimates ** Omnicom Group Inc OMC.N: down 4.0%

BUZZ-Falls after weak Q2 results ** Shutterstock Inc SSTK.N: up 17.8%

BUZZ-Hits near two-year high on strong results ** Visa Inc V.N: up 1.1%

BUZZ-PREVIEW: Visa earnings, revenue seen falling

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.13%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.05%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.46%

Energy

.SPNY

down 1.27%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.35%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.25%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.06%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.30%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 1.56%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 1.58%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 1.36%

(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX IXIC NCLH WYNN MGM NOV LW FFIV KODK VCRA TBI CRMD MXC RYCE MFH SQBG FRAN MNOV NMRD WHLM TCOM MEDP PFE PII TLRD SPPI AMKR MMM CNC MCD CMI TSLA DHI SHOP MO TPB MMLP BTAI HOG HMST OMC SSTK V

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Commodities Videos

    #TradeTalks: Why Nasdaq LBMA OTC Data is a Key Resource For Metals Data

    BNP Paribas Senior Precious Metals Sales Leon Edery joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss why Nasdaq LBMA OTC Data is a key resource for metals data.

    5 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular