BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Harley Davidson, HomeStreet, Omnicom, Shutterstock, Visa
Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ
The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi
The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh
U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday as investors awaited progress on Washington's coronavirus aid plan, with the blue-chip Dow index weighed down by 3M and McDonald's shares after the companies posted quarterly profits that missed estimates. .N
At 13:00 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.36% at 26,489.91. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.11% at 3,235.83 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.29% at 10,506.172. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd <NCLH.N>, up 7.2% ** Wynn Resorts Ltd <WYNN.O>, up 5.2% ** MGM Resorts International <MGM.N>, up 5% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** National Oilwell Varco Inc <NOV.N>, down 12.1% ** Lamb Weston Holdings Inc <LW.N>, down 8.2% ** F5 Networks Inc <FFIV.O>, down 8% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Eastman Kodak Co <KODK.N>, up 211.8% ** Vocera Communications Inc <VCRA.N>, up 34.7% ** Trueblue Inc <TBI.N>, up 24.4% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** CorMedix Inc <CRMD.N>, down 18.8% ** Mexco Energy Corp <MXC.N>, down 14.5% ** Amira Nature Foods Ltd <RYCE.N>, down 12.2% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc <MFH.O>, up 39.8% ** Sequential Brands Group Inc <SQBG.O>, up 36.7% ** Francesca's Holdings Corp <FRAN.O>, up 31.1% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** MediciNova Inc <MNOV.O>, down 32.9% ** Nemaura Medical Inc <NMRD.O>, down 26.5% ** Wilhelmina International Inc <WHLM.O>, down 19.2% ** Trip.com Group Ltd TCOM.O: up 0.4%
BUZZ-China's Ctrip climbs on report of take-private deal talks ** Medpace Holdings Inc MEDP.O: up 11.0%
BUZZ-Jumps as revenue beats estimates ** Pfizer Inc PFE.N: up 4.1%
BUZZ-Rises on upbeat Q2 results, raised 2020 forecast ** CorMedix Inc CRMD.N: down 20.3%
BUZZ-Drops on stock offering ** Polaris Inc PII.N: up 9.0%
BUZZ-Climbs after Q2 profit beats estimates ** Tailored Brands Inc TLRD.N: down 25.3%
BUZZ-Plunges on potential bankruptcy plans ** Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc SPPI.O: up 15.9%
BUZZ-Surges as lung cancer drug shows promise in mid-stage trial ** Amkor Technology Inc AMKR.O: up 3.7%
BUZZ-Jumps on upbeat profit outlook ** 3M Co MMM.N: down 4.3%
BUZZ-3M falls as coronavirus crisis crimps sales ** Centene Corp CNC.N: down 3.7%
BUZZ-Lowers 2020 revenue forecast; shares down ** McDonald's Corp MCD.N: down 2.5%
BUZZ-Falls on profit miss as coronavirus bites USN ** Cummins Inc CMI.N: up 4.0%
BUZZ-Rises on Q3 revenue outlook, results beat ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: down 0.7%
BUZZ-Bernstein downgrades to 'underperform' on high valuation ** Eastman Kodak co KODK.N: up 211.5%
BUZZ-Surges on $765 mln U.S. loan for drug ingredients ** D.R. Horton Inc DHI.N: up 1.0%
BUZZ-Rises as Q3 orders, revenue beat estimates ** Francesca's Holdings FRAN.O: up 31.1%
BUZZ-Surges on Q2 sales forecast ** Shopify Inc SHOP.N: up 2.3%
BUZZ-Gains as Goldman turns bullish ahead of Q2 earnings ** Altria Group MO.N: up 1.5%
BUZZ-Rises on forecast for higher 2020 earnings ** Turning Point Brands TPB.N: up 7.6%
BUZZ-Jumps on raised outlook, upbeat Q2 ** Martin Midstream Partners LP MMLP.O: down 14.2%
BUZZ-Falls after slashing qtrly cash distribution ** BioXcel Therapeutics BTAI.O: down 10.6%
BUZZ-Slides on planned $200 mln equity raise ** Harley Davidson HOG.N: down 4.1%
BUZZ-Sinks after surprise quarterly loss ** HomeStreet Inc HMST.O: up 10.1%
BUZZ-Gains as Q2 profit, revenue beat estimates ** Omnicom Group Inc OMC.N: down 4.0%
BUZZ-Falls after weak Q2 results ** Shutterstock Inc SSTK.N: up 17.8%
BUZZ-Hits near two-year high on strong results ** Visa Inc V.N: up 1.1%
BUZZ-PREVIEW: Visa earnings, revenue seen falling
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
Communication Services
.SPLRCL
down 0.13%
Consumer Discretionary
.SPLRCD
down 0.05%
Consumer Staples
.SPLRCS
up 0.46%
Energy
.SPNY
down 1.27%
Financial
.SPSY
down 0.35%
Health
.SPXHC
up 0.25%
Industrial
.SPLRCI
down 0.06%
Information Technology
.SPLRCT
down 0.30%
Materials
.SPLRCM
down 1.56%
Real Estate
.SPLRCR
up 1.58%
Utilities
.SPLRCU
up 1.36%
(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)
((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Commodities Videos
Explore CommoditiesExplore
Most Popular
- Brazilian airline Gol fires auditor weeks after it raised red flags
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Danaher Corp, American Airlines, Dynavax Technologies
- Majority of U.S. House backs new bailout for U.S. passenger airlines
- COLUMN-China's U.S. soy bookings hit 6-year highs, average sales to others -Braun