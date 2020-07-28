BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Harley Davidson, HomeStreet, Omnicom, Shutterstock, Visa

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday as investors awaited progress on Washington's coronavirus aid plan, with the blue-chip Dow index weighed down by 3M and McDonald's shares after the companies posted quarterly profits that missed estimates. .N

At 13:00 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.36% at 26,489.91. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.11% at 3,235.83 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.29% at 10,506.172. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd <NCLH.N>, up 7.2% ** Wynn Resorts Ltd <WYNN.O>, up 5.2% ** MGM Resorts International <MGM.N>, up 5% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** National Oilwell Varco Inc <NOV.N>, down 12.1% ** Lamb Weston Holdings Inc <LW.N>, down 8.2% ** F5 Networks Inc <FFIV.O>, down 8% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Eastman Kodak Co <KODK.N>, up 211.8% ** Vocera Communications Inc <VCRA.N>, up 34.7% ** Trueblue Inc <TBI.N>, up 24.4% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** CorMedix Inc <CRMD.N>, down 18.8% ** Mexco Energy Corp <MXC.N>, down 14.5% ** Amira Nature Foods Ltd <RYCE.N>, down 12.2% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc <MFH.O>, up 39.8% ** Sequential Brands Group Inc <SQBG.O>, up 36.7% ** Francesca's Holdings Corp <FRAN.O>, up 31.1% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** MediciNova Inc <MNOV.O>, down 32.9% ** Nemaura Medical Inc <NMRD.O>, down 26.5% ** Wilhelmina International Inc <WHLM.O>, down 19.2% ** Trip.com Group Ltd TCOM.O: up 0.4%

BUZZ-China's Ctrip climbs on report of take-private deal talks ** Medpace Holdings Inc MEDP.O: up 11.0%

BUZZ-Jumps as revenue beats estimates ** Pfizer Inc PFE.N: up 4.1%

BUZZ-Rises on upbeat Q2 results, raised 2020 forecast ** CorMedix Inc CRMD.N: down 20.3%

BUZZ-Drops on stock offering ** Polaris Inc PII.N: up 9.0%

BUZZ-Climbs after Q2 profit beats estimates ** Tailored Brands Inc TLRD.N: down 25.3%

BUZZ-Plunges on potential bankruptcy plans ** Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc SPPI.O: up 15.9%

BUZZ-Surges as lung cancer drug shows promise in mid-stage trial ** Amkor Technology Inc AMKR.O: up 3.7%

BUZZ-Jumps on upbeat profit outlook ** 3M Co MMM.N: down 4.3%

BUZZ-3M falls as coronavirus crisis crimps sales ** Centene Corp CNC.N: down 3.7%

BUZZ-Lowers 2020 revenue forecast; shares down ** McDonald's Corp MCD.N: down 2.5%

BUZZ-Falls on profit miss as coronavirus bites USN ** Cummins Inc CMI.N: up 4.0%

BUZZ-Rises on Q3 revenue outlook, results beat ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: down 0.7%

BUZZ-Bernstein downgrades to 'underperform' on high valuation ** Eastman Kodak co KODK.N: up 211.5%

BUZZ-Surges on $765 mln U.S. loan for drug ingredients ** D.R. Horton Inc DHI.N: up 1.0%

BUZZ-Rises as Q3 orders, revenue beat estimates ** Francesca's Holdings FRAN.O: up 31.1%

BUZZ-Surges on Q2 sales forecast ** Shopify Inc SHOP.N: up 2.3%

BUZZ-Gains as Goldman turns bullish ahead of Q2 earnings ** Altria Group MO.N: up 1.5%

BUZZ-Rises on forecast for higher 2020 earnings ** Turning Point Brands TPB.N: up 7.6%

BUZZ-Jumps on raised outlook, upbeat Q2 ** Martin Midstream Partners LP MMLP.O: down 14.2%

BUZZ-Falls after slashing qtrly cash distribution ** BioXcel Therapeutics BTAI.O: down 10.6%

BUZZ-Slides on planned $200 mln equity raise ** Harley Davidson HOG.N: down 4.1%

BUZZ-Sinks after surprise quarterly loss ** HomeStreet Inc HMST.O: up 10.1%

BUZZ-Gains as Q2 profit, revenue beat estimates ** Omnicom Group Inc OMC.N: down 4.0%

BUZZ-Falls after weak Q2 results ** Shutterstock Inc SSTK.N: up 17.8%

BUZZ-Hits near two-year high on strong results ** Visa Inc V.N: up 1.1%

BUZZ-PREVIEW: Visa earnings, revenue seen falling

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.13%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.05%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.46%

Energy

.SPNY

down 1.27%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.35%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.25%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.06%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.30%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 1.56%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 1.58%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 1.36%

