BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Halliburton, United Airlines, McDermott, L Brands

Published
A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

U.S. stock index futures followed Asian and European markets lower on Tuesday as worries about the fallout from a deadly virus outbreak in China and a gloomy growth outlook from the IMF looked set to stall a record rally on Wall Street. .N

At 8:02 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.19% at 29,223. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.31% at 3,314.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.38% at 9,139.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** CSS Industries Inc <CSS.N>, up 98.7% ** Ra Medical Systems Inc <RMED.N>, up 48.6% ** Sunnova Energy International Inc <NOVA.N>, up 11.9% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** McDermott International Inc <MDR.N>, down 14.7% ** TAL Education Group <TAL.N>, down 10% ** Titan International Inc <TWI.N>, down 10% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Genprex Inc <GNPX.O>, up 94.4% ** Novavax Inc <NVAX.O>, up 51.6% ** Semileds Corp <LEDS.O>, up 34.8% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Mict Inc <MICT.O>, down 13.3% ** Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc <OPNT.O>, down 11.6% ** Peck Company Holdings Inc <PECK.O>, down 11.2% ** Halliburton Co HAL.N: up 2.4% premarket BUZZ-Rises as Q4 results beat on international strength ** McDermott International Inc MDR.N: down 14.7% premarket BUZZ-Plunges on report co preparing for bankruptcy protection ** United Airlines UAL.O: down 1.7% premarket ** Southwest Airlines LUV.N: down 0.9% premarket ** Delta Air Lines DAL.N: down 2.0% premarket ** JetBlue JBLU.O: down 1.0% premarket ** American Airlines AAL.O: down 2.0% premarket ** Carnival Corp CCL.N: down 2.0% premarket ** Wynn Resort WYNN.O: down 6.1% premarket BUZZ-China virus outbreak sends chill down travel stocks ** TAL Education Group TAL.N: down 10.0% premarket BUZZ-Falls on lower-than-expected ** L Brands Inc LB.N: up 2.8% premarket BUZZ-Rises as KeyBanc upgrades on promise of Victoria's Secret deal

(Compiled by Trisha Roy in Bengaluru)

