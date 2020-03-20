BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Halliburton, Carnival, Delta, Uber

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

All three main U.S. stock indexes were on course to open higher on Friday in what is still the market's worst month in three decades, as intervention by U.S. policymakers finally seemed to stem the bleeding on Wall Street. .N

At 9:22 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 1.22% at 20,248. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.84% at 2,423.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 1.93% at 7,434.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** PlayAGS Inc <AGS.N>, up 76.3% ** Medley Capital Corp <MCC.N>, up 50.8% ** Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc <AMRX.K>, up 30.4% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Luby's Inc <LUB.N>, down 27.8% ** Louisiana-Pacific Corp <LPX>, down 24.8% ** Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc <AHT>, down 14.4% The top Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc <BLPH.O>, up 543.7% ** Aemetis Inc <AMTX.O>, up 102.4% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** iFresh Inc <IFMK.O>, down 30.5% ** Biomerica Inc <BMRA.O>, down 29.1% ** Chanticleer Holdings Inc <BURG.O>, down 21.6% ** Boeing Co BA.N: up 0.9% premarket BUZZ-Rises on considering production pause due to coronavirus ** Genmark Diagnostics Inc GNMK.O: up 57.4% premarket BUZZ-Surges after FDA approves emergency use of coronavirus test ** Gilead Sciences Inc GILD.O: up 1.4% premarket BUZZ-Piper Sandler flags multi-billion dollar potential for likely COVID-19 drug

** Oracle Corp ORCL.N: up 2.7% premarket BUZZ-J.P.Morgan upgrades on company's ability to recover during crisis ** Mylan NV MYL.O: up 11.6% premarket BUZZ-Soars after ramping up malaria drug output for potential COVID-19 use ** Halliburton Co HAL.N: up 6.5% premarket ** Schlumberger NV SLB.N: up 3.5% premarket BUZZ-JPM cuts PT on Halliburton, Schlumberger; sees potential hit from low oil prices ** AT&T Inc T.N: down 1.8% premarket BUZZ-Expects material impact from coronavirus outbreak ** Carnival Corp CCL.N: up 11.4% premarket ** Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd RCL.N: up 7.8% premarket ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd NCLH.N: up 10.0% premarket ** Hyatt Hotels Corp H.N: up 4.5% premarket ** Marriott International Inc MAR.O: up 4.0% premarket ** Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc HLT.N: up 4.2% premarket ** American Airlines Group Inc AAL.O: up 2.5% premarket ** Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N: up 8.2% premarket ** Spirit Airlines Inc SAVE.N: up 9.1% premarket ** United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL.O: up 6.7% premarket ** Southwest Airlines Co LUV.N: up 5.3% premarket ** Wynn Resorts Ltd WYNN.O: up 6.2% premarket ** MGM Resorts International MGM.N: up 13.6% premarket

** Las Vegas Sands Corp LVS.N: up 2.2% premarket ** Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd MLCO.O: up 3.7% premarket BUZZ-Airlines, casinos, hotels and cruises rise as stimulus measures offer comfort ** Boston Scientific Corp BSX.N: up 1.0% premarket BUZZ-Concerns over debt covenants overblown - Evercore ** Co-Diagnostics Inc CODX.O: up 5.2% premarket BUZZ-Up as it gets ready to take orders for COVID-19 test ** Perrigo Co Plc PRGO.N: up 2.4% premarket BUZZ-Well positioned amid coronavirus sell-off, Leerink upgrades ** Uber Technologies Inc UBER.N: up 9.5% premarket BUZZ-Brokerages positive about Uber's recovery after coronavirus crisis ends ** Sorrento Therapeutics Inc SRNE.O: up 21.8% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on plans to test protein to prevent COVID-19

** Accenture Plc ACN.N: up 2.4% premarket BUZZ-Brokerages cut Accenture PTs, but positive on co's ability to navigate crisis ** Danaher Corp DHR.N: up 3.1% premarket BUZZ-FTC order on Danaher-GE Biopharma deal modest positive to sentiment- analyst ** Sabre Corp SABR.O: up 19.6% premarket BUZZ-Rises on cost cutting efforts amid coronavirus hit ** Clovis Oncology Inc CLVS.O: up 3.8% premarket BUZZ-SVB Leerink sees potential cash crunch

