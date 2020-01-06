Commodities

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Halliburton, Cal-Maine Foods, Salesforce.com, Under Armour

Gains in Amazon and Alphabet helped New York's S&P 500 stock index recoup early losses on Monday sparked by rising tensions in the Middle East. .N

At 12:51 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.16% at 28,587.79. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.02% at 3,234.17 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.10% at 9,029.46. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Abiomed Inc <ABMD.O>, up 6% ** Gap Inc <GPS.N>, up 4.2% ** Macys Inc <M.N>, up 3.5% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Under Armour A <UAA.N>, down 4.9% ** Under Armour C <UA.N>, down 4% ** L Brands Inc <LB.N>, down 3.5% The top NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Mechel PAO <MTL.N>, up 43.8% ** Pacific Drilling SA <PACD.N>, up 24.6% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** FinVolution Group <FINV.N>, down 10.6% ** China Rapid Finance Ltd <XRF.N>, down 10.6% ** Coeur Mining Inc <CDE.N>, down 9.9% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** CTI Industries Corp <CTIB.O>, up 250.4% ** Atyr Pharma Inc <LIFE.O>, up 51.6% ** Habit Restaurants Inc <HABT.O>, up 32.4% The top Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Edesa Biotech Inc <EDSA.O>, down 24.8% ** Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Plc <OSMT.O>, down 17.2% ** Halliburton Co HAL.N: up 1.1% ** Schlumberger NV SLB.N: down 0.4%

BUZZ-Scotiabank upgrades Halliburton, "concerned" about Schlumberger ahead of Q4 ** Perion Network Ltd PERI.O: up 10.8%

BUZZ-Perion Network climbs after raising full-year EBITDA target ** Plug Power Inc PLUG.O: up 14.2%

BUZZ-Rises on contract for hydrogen fuel cells ** Cal-Maine Foods Inc CALM.O: down 9.3%

BUZZ-Slides on surprise Q2 loss, sales miss ** SmileDirectClub Inc SDC.O: up 23.3%

BUZZ-Shines on launch of new oral care products at Walmart ** Interpace Biosciences Inc IDXG.O: up 7.7%

BUZZ-Gains on plans of collaborative study for diagnostic test ** Commercial Metals Co CMC.N: up 1.2%

BUZZ-Rises as construction sector demand drives Q1 profit beat ** AutoZone AZO.N: down 3.3%

BUZZ-Wedbush downgrades on near peak valuation ** HP Inc HPQ.N: up 1.0%

BUZZ-HP Inc rises after Xerox secures $24 bln financing for unsolicited bid ** SmileDirectClub Inc SDC.O: up 23.3%

BUZZ-Enjoys a "competitive moat" - Craig-Hallum ** ATyr Pharma Inc LIFE.O: up 51.6%

BUZZ-aTyr Pharma surges on $8 mln license deal ** Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc CPRX.O: up 13.0%

BUZZ-Up on 2020 sales outlook for rare neuromuscular disorder drug ** Salesforce.com Inc CRM.N: up 2.5%

BUZZ-RBC upgrades Salesforce.com to "top pick", hikes PT to Street-high ** Alphabet Inc Class C GOOG.O: up 1.9%

BUZZ-Pivotal upgrades Alphabet, hopeful on Pichai regime ** Under Armour Inc UAA.N: down 4.9%

BUZZ-Slips as JPMorgan resumes coverage with 'hold' ** Habit Restaurants Inc HABT.O: up 32.4%

BUZZ-Bounces on Yum Brands $375 mln buyout deal ** Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Plc OSMT.O: down 17.2%

BUZZ-Osmotica Pharma falls on stock offering launch ** First Solar Inc FSLR.O: down 3.2%

BUZZ-Falls on $350 mln agreement to settle lawsuit ** Epizyme Inc EPZM.O: down 4.5%

BUZZ-Epizyme tumbles after co exercises $50 mln option to sell shares ** XP Inc XP.O: down 6.3%

BUZZ-Brazil broker XP Inc slips as some IPO banks tap the brakes ** Western Midstream Partners WES.N: up 3.3%

BUZZ-Up on new agreements with Occidental Petroleum ** Roku Inc ROKU.O : up 3.7%

BUZZ-Roku surges after unveiling new brand partners

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.67%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.05%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.19%

Energy

.SPNY

up 0.36%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.31%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.11%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.53%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.25%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.06%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.18%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.32%

