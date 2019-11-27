Commodities

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Guess, Tesla, Aravive

Credit: REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON

U.S. stock index futures were slightly higher on Wednesday, as optimism around trade talks continued, while investors waited for crucial domestic economic indicators in a holiday-shortened week. .N

At 7:24 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.02% at 28,136. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.11% at 3,147.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.23% at 8,419.75. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** AVX Corp <AVX.N>, up 35.3% ** McDermott International Inc <MDR.N>, up 19.4% ** LATAM Airlines Group SA <LTM.N>, up 13.6% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Guess Inc <GES.N>, down 7.5% ** Dell Technologies Inc <DELL.N>, down 3.9% ** Deere & Co <DE.N>, down 3.3% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Safe-T Group Ltd <SFET.O>, up 61.2% ** Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co Ltd <FFHL.O>, up 57.6% ** Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp <TNXP.O>, up 13.3% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Ideanomics Inc <IDEX.O>, down 16.8% ** Aravive Inc <ARAV.O>, down 14.6% ** Kazia Therapeutics Limited <KZIA.O>, down 10% ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 0.7% premarket BUZZ-Rises as Musk suggests Cybertruck orders reach 250,000 ** Guess? Inc GES.N: down 7.5% premarket BUZZ-Falls on disappointing forecast, Q3 revenue miss ** Aravive Inc ARAV.O: down 14.6% premarket BUZZ-Shares drop on planned equity raise

