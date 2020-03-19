BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Guess, Occidental, Accenture, Uber, Gilead Sciences

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street tried to bounce back on Thursday from dramatic losses in the previous session, as policymakers around the world pulled out all the stops to try and stave off a deep and lasting coronavirus-driven recession. .N

At 2:04 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 1.47% at 20,191.05. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 1.35% at 2,430.5 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 3.41% at 7,228.484. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Aptiv Plc <APTV.N>, up 29.6% ** DXC Technology Co <DXC.N>, up 27.8% ** HCA Healthcare Inc <HCA.N>, up 25% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Albemarle Corp <ALB.N>, down 11.8% ** Harley-Davidson Inc <HOG.N>, down 11.7% ** American Airlines Group Inc <AAL.O>, down 11.2% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** USD Partners LP <USDP.N>, up 137.9% ** Guess Inc <GES.N>, up 134.2% ** Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp <TPVG.N>, up 129.7% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** New York Mortgage Trust Inc <NYMTM.O>, up 167% ** Sotherly Hotels Inc <SOHOB.O>, up 107.3% ** New York Mortgage Trust Inc <NYMTO.O>, up 87.6% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc <ETTX.O>, down 40.2% ** BioNTech Se <BNTX.O>, down 31% ** Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc <LTRPB.O>, down 25% ** ACM Research Inc ACMR.O: up 15.9% BUZZ-Rises on Q4 revenue beat ** Gilead Sciences Inc GILD.O: up 3.9% BUZZ-Gilead's remdesivir could be approved for COVID-19 very soon ** American Airlines Group Inc AAL.O: down 11.3% ** Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N: down 6.3% BUZZ-U.S. airlines fall as travel outlook worsens ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 17.0% BUZZ-Tesla up after six straight sessions in red ** Boeing Co BA.N: down 1.6% BUZZ-Boeing gets new Street low PT from Cowen as liquidity concerns mount ** Momo Inc MOMO.O: up 6.0% BUZZ-Jumps on Q4 revenue beat ** Rite Aid Corp RAD.N: up 1.2% BUZZ-Buy McKesson, CVS as drugstores benefit from coronavirus stockpiling ** Guess Inc GES.N: up 134.2% BUZZ-Soars as Europe strength powers quarterly profit beat ** Mallinckrodt Plc MNK.N: up 12.5% ** Endo International ENDP.O: up 28.1% BUZZ-Coronavirus sows doubts around timeline for opioid litigation talks - SVB Leerink ** Edwards Lifesciences Corp EW.N: up 4.2% BUZZ-Large to mid-cap MedTech firms insulated from disruption to volumes- J.P. Morgan ** Occidental Petroleum Corp OXY.N: down 1.4% BUZZ-Moody's downgrades debt rating ** Soligenix Inc SNGX.O: up 23.4% BUZZ-Jumps after positive data from blood cancer study ** Co-Diagnostics Inc CODX.O: up 1.1% BUZZ-Jumps after India allows manufacturing COVID-19 test kits ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: up 2.0% ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: up 3.8% ** Diamondback Energy Inc FANG.O: up 22.4% ** Murphy Oil Corp MUR.N: up 15.1% BUZZ-Oil and gas producers jump as crude rises after three-day slump ** Accenture PLC ACN.N: up 6.0% BUZZ-Rises on better-than-expected Q2 earnings ** Applied DNA Sciences Inc APDN.O: down 23.0% BUZZ-Jumps after completing COVID-19 test design

** Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N: down 2.2% BUZZ-U.S. big banks slip amid recession fears ** T2 Biosystems Inc TTOO.O: up 28.7% BUZZ-Rises on contract for sepsis-detecting diagnostics systems ** HCA Healthcare Inc HCA.N: up 25.0% BUZZ-HCA best-positioned hospital operator during coronavirus outbreak - CS ** Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc ORMP.O: up 15.0% BUZZ-Rises on positive feedback from FDA on insulin pill ** Ford Motor Co F.N: down 2.7% BUZZ-Falls after co says to borrow $15.4 bln as coronavirus roils industry ** Tailored Brands Inc TLRD.N: down 12.3% BUZZ-Tailored Brands plunges to all-time low as coronavirus stings ** Biogen Inc BIIB.O: down 3.2% BUZZ-Biogen falls as coronavirus delays Spinraza for some patients ** Celsion Corp CLSN.O: up 12.9% BUZZ-Rises on positive data from ovarian cancer study ** Uber Technologies Inc UBER.N: up 39.1% BUZZ-Set for best day ever on CEO's reassurance during coronavirus crisis ** G-III Apparel Group Ltd GIII.O: up 49.1% BUZZ-G-III surges on profit beat, but a long way from recouping this week's losses ** Celanese Corp CE.N : up 13.4% BUZZ-Celanese files anti-dumping petition against Seoul's KPIC, shares up ** Gilead Sciences Inc GILD.O: up 3.9% BUZZ-Trump touts experimental COVID-19 therapy ** Textron Inc TXT.N: down 9.5%

BUZZ-Down after announcing furloughs amid coronavirus concerns ** McDonald's Corp MCD.N: up 10.1% ** Starbucks Corp SBUX.O: up 6.5% ** Yum Brands Inc YUM.N: up 6.6% ** Restaurant Brands International Inc QSR.N: up 4.7%

BUZZ-Restaurant stocks up: Renewed appetite on hopes of federal aid ** Qualcomm Inc QCOM.O: up 5.5%

BUZZ-Brokerage sees 5G driving growth for Qualcomm despite virus hit ** Lennar Corp LEN.N: up 6.8% ** D.R. Horton Inc DHI.N: up 3.2% ** Toll Brothers Inc TOL.N: up 10.2% BUZZ-U.S. homebuilders rise as Lennar's orders show demand remains healthy

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 3.66%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 4.42%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 1.84%

Energy

.SPNY

up 4.67%

Financial

.SPSY

up 1.41%

Health

.SPXHC

down 1.21%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.16%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 2.91%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 1.72%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.18%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 3.66%

(Compiled by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru)

