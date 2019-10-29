US Markets

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Grubhub, Beyond Meat, Alphabet, Pfizer

U.S. stock index futures edged lower on Tuesday as investors assessed a mixed batch of earnings reports, including from Google parent Alphabet and big drugmakers Merck and Pfizer. .N

At 7:24 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.24% at 26,988. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.16% at 3,031.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.10% at 8,086.75. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Tata Motors Ltd TTM, up 13.4% ** PG&E Corp PCG, up 6.6% ** Independence Contract Drilling Inc ICD, up 6.2% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Grubhub Inc GRUB.K, down 33.3% ** Marinemax Inc HZO, down 11.9% ** Diebold Nixdorf Incorp DBD, down 9% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Superconductor Technologies Inc SCON.O, up 48.7% ** Amkor Technology Inc AMKR.O, up 18.0% ** Mirati Therapeutics Inc MRTX.O, up 12.1% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Beyond Meat Inc BYND.O, down 0% ** Orthofix Medical Inc OFIX.O, down 15.5% ** Xunlei Ltd XNET.O, down 10.5% ** Grubhub Inc GRUB.N: down 33.3% premarket BUZZ-GrubHub says innovation in takeout market "played out", shares plunge ** Beyond Meat Inc BYND.O: down 16.5% premarket BUZZ-Street View- Rising competition to limit Beyond Meat's growth ** Mirati Therapeutics Inc MRTX.O: up 12.1% premarket BUZZ-Mirati's data shows no clear winner, competition with Amgen to continue - Jefferies ** Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O: down 1.5% premarket BUZZ-Alphabet drops as profit misses on highest-ever quarterly cost ** Xerox Holdings Corp XRX.N: up 2.7% premarket BUZZ-Xerox: Up on better-than-expected Q3 results ** Pfizer Inc PFE.N: up 2.7% premarket BUZZ-Pfizer up after raising 2019 earnings forecast

