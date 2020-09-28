BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Grid Dynamics, Centene Corp, Cal-Maine Foods, Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

Wall Street was set to surge at the open on Monday following the longest weekly losing streak in a year for the S&P 500 and the Dow, with investors piling into shares of beaten-down sectors, including banks and travel..N

At 9:23 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 1.35% at 27,407. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 1.38% at 3,332.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 1.83% at 11,339.75. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc <PDM.N>, up 32.1% ** Lithium Americas Corp <LAC.N>, up 19.3% ** Tortose Acquisition Corp <SHLL.N>, up 16.8% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Grupo Supervielle SA <SUPV.N>, down 8.3% ** Mallinckrodt PLC <MNK.N>, down 7% ** Unitil Corp <UTL.N>, down 5.1% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Perceptron Inc PRCP.O, up 67.5%

** Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd OXBR.O, up 67.5% ** Globus Maritime Ltd <GLBS.O>, up 70.6% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc <INO.O>, down 36.2% ** Aquestive Therapeutics Inc <AQST.O>, down 33.6% ** Urban One Inc UONE.O, down 19.4% ** Qualcomm Inc QCOM.O: up 1.7% premarket BUZZ-Brokerage sees profit growth from 5G chip ramp up, hikes PT

** Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc GDYN.O: up 12.8% premarket BUZZ-Jumps as Canaccord Genuity begins with 'buy'

** Centene Corp CNC.N: up 1.6% premarket BUZZ-SVB Leerink says Obamacare unlikely to go away, remains bullish on healthcare providers

** Cal-Maine Foods Inc CALM.O: up 3.5% premarket BUZZ-Shares rise as more people cooking at home boost egg sales

** Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc GPMT.N: up 2.9% premarket BUZZ-Gains as co secures up to $300 mln financing

** Mercadolibre MELI.O: up 3.4% premarket BUZZ-Rises after Jefferies upgrades to 'buy'

** FSD Pharma Inc HUGE.O: up 3.7% premarket BUZZ-Surges on FDA nod for mid-stage trial of COVID-19 drug

** American Airlines Group Inc AAL.O: up 3.6% premarket BUZZ-Rises after securing $5.5 bln Treasury loan

** CBL & Associates Properties Inc: CBL.N: down 1.6% premarket BUZZ-Falls after restructuring petition extention

** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 4.5% premarket BUZZ-Set to rise for third straight session

** Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc INO.O: down 36.2% premarket BUZZ-Slumps as FDA places COVID-19 vaccine trial on partial clinical hold

** Pinterest Inc PINS.N: up 4.1% premarket BUZZ-Up as Guggenheim starts coverage with "buy" rating

** Quotient Ltd QTNT.O: up 7.0% premarket BUZZ-Rises as FDA approves emergency use of its COVID-19 antibody test

** WPX Energy Inc WPX.N: up 11.3% premarket BUZZ-Jumps after shale producers agree to merger deal

** Devon Energy Corp DVN.N: up 9.3% premarket BUZZ-Jumps after shale producers agree to merger deal

** Mallinckrodt PLC MNK.N: down 7.0% premarket BUZZ-Falls after report says drugmaker weeks away from filing for bankruptcy

** ReneSola Ltd SOL.N: up 3.7% premarket BUZZ-Climbs on solar venture with Germany's Vodasun

** MobileIron Inc MOBL.O: up 5.3% premarket BUZZ-Rises on $872 mln deal to go private

** Snap Inc SNAP.N: up 3.2% premarket BUZZ-U.S. tech stocks: Guggenheim hikes PTs on 'sustainable' strength

** Spotify Technology SA SPOT.N: up 3.7% premarket BUZZ-U.S. tech stocks: Guggenheim hikes PTs on 'sustainable' strength

** Thor Industries Inc THO.N: up 5.0% premarket BUZZ-Rises on upbeat Q4 results, outlook

** Ford Motor Co F.N: up 1.2% premarket BUZZ-Taps into German coronavirus relief aid - Handelsblatt

** Xpeng Inc XPEV.N: up 5.7% premarket BUZZ-Surges on plans to open new car factory in China

** Lam Research Corp LRCX.O: up 0.5% premarket BUZZ-Trade curbs on China's SMIC weigh on U.S. chip gear suppliers

** Applied Materials Inc AMAT.O: up 0.3% premarket BUZZ-Trade curbs on China's SMIC weigh on U.S. chip gear suppliers

** KLA Corp KLAC.O: down 1.0% premarket BUZZ-Trade curbs on China's SMIC weigh on U.S. chip gear suppliers

** Aquestive Therapeutics Inc AQST.O: down 33.6% premarket BUZZ-Slumps after FDA declines co's treatment for seizures

** Uber Technologies Inc UBER.N: up 3.6% premarket BUZZ-Uber jumps as co wins legal bid to restart London operations

** Sina Corp SINA.O: up 6.2% premarket BUZZ-Rises on $2.6 bln deal to go private

** Expedia Group Inc EXPE.O: down 0.4% premarket BUZZ-RBC downgrades as survey suggests slow travel recovery

** Weibo Corp WB.O: up 5.4% premarket BUZZ-Rises on Q2 revenue beat

** Square Inc SQ.N: up 2.4% premarket BUZZ-Gains after Credit Suisse raises price target

** Netflix Inc NFLX.O: up 2.0% premarket BUZZ-Jefferies sees up to $1 bln revenue add from subscription fee hike

** Cleveland-Cliffs Inc CLF.N: up 8.8% premarket BUZZ-Rises on purchase of ArcelorMittal's U.S. assets

(Compiled by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.