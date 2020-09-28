BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Grid Dynamics, Centene Corp, Cal-Maine Foods, Inovio Pharmaceuticals
Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ
The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi
The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh
Wall Street was set to surge at the open on Monday following the longest weekly losing streak in a year for the S&P 500 and the Dow, with investors piling into shares of beaten-down sectors, including banks and travel..N
At 9:23 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 1.35% at 27,407. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 1.38% at 3,332.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 1.83% at 11,339.75. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc <PDM.N>, up 32.1% ** Lithium Americas Corp <LAC.N>, up 19.3% ** Tortose Acquisition Corp <SHLL.N>, up 16.8% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Grupo Supervielle SA <SUPV.N>, down 8.3% ** Mallinckrodt PLC <MNK.N>, down 7% ** Unitil Corp <UTL.N>, down 5.1% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Perceptron Inc PRCP.O, up 67.5%
** Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd OXBR.O, up 67.5% ** Globus Maritime Ltd <GLBS.O>, up 70.6% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc <INO.O>, down 36.2% ** Aquestive Therapeutics Inc <AQST.O>, down 33.6% ** Urban One Inc UONE.O, down 19.4% ** Qualcomm Inc QCOM.O: up 1.7% premarket BUZZ-Brokerage sees profit growth from 5G chip ramp up, hikes PT
** Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc GDYN.O: up 12.8% premarket BUZZ-Jumps as Canaccord Genuity begins with 'buy'
** Centene Corp CNC.N: up 1.6% premarket BUZZ-SVB Leerink says Obamacare unlikely to go away, remains bullish on healthcare providers
** Cal-Maine Foods Inc CALM.O: up 3.5% premarket BUZZ-Shares rise as more people cooking at home boost egg sales
** Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc GPMT.N: up 2.9% premarket BUZZ-Gains as co secures up to $300 mln financing
** Mercadolibre MELI.O: up 3.4% premarket BUZZ-Rises after Jefferies upgrades to 'buy'
** FSD Pharma Inc HUGE.O: up 3.7% premarket BUZZ-Surges on FDA nod for mid-stage trial of COVID-19 drug
** American Airlines Group Inc AAL.O: up 3.6% premarket BUZZ-Rises after securing $5.5 bln Treasury loan
** CBL & Associates Properties Inc: CBL.N: down 1.6% premarket BUZZ-Falls after restructuring petition extention
** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 4.5% premarket BUZZ-Set to rise for third straight session
** Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc INO.O: down 36.2% premarket BUZZ-Slumps as FDA places COVID-19 vaccine trial on partial clinical hold
** Pinterest Inc PINS.N: up 4.1% premarket BUZZ-Up as Guggenheim starts coverage with "buy" rating
** Quotient Ltd QTNT.O: up 7.0% premarket BUZZ-Rises as FDA approves emergency use of its COVID-19 antibody test
** WPX Energy Inc WPX.N: up 11.3% premarket BUZZ-Jumps after shale producers agree to merger deal
** Devon Energy Corp DVN.N: up 9.3% premarket BUZZ-Jumps after shale producers agree to merger deal
** Mallinckrodt PLC MNK.N: down 7.0% premarket BUZZ-Falls after report says drugmaker weeks away from filing for bankruptcy
** ReneSola Ltd SOL.N: up 3.7% premarket BUZZ-Climbs on solar venture with Germany's Vodasun
** MobileIron Inc MOBL.O: up 5.3% premarket BUZZ-Rises on $872 mln deal to go private
** Snap Inc SNAP.N: up 3.2% premarket BUZZ-U.S. tech stocks: Guggenheim hikes PTs on 'sustainable' strength
** Spotify Technology SA SPOT.N: up 3.7% premarket BUZZ-U.S. tech stocks: Guggenheim hikes PTs on 'sustainable' strength
** Thor Industries Inc THO.N: up 5.0% premarket BUZZ-Rises on upbeat Q4 results, outlook
** Ford Motor Co F.N: up 1.2% premarket BUZZ-Taps into German coronavirus relief aid - Handelsblatt
** Xpeng Inc XPEV.N: up 5.7% premarket BUZZ-Surges on plans to open new car factory in China
** Lam Research Corp LRCX.O: up 0.5% premarket BUZZ-Trade curbs on China's SMIC weigh on U.S. chip gear suppliers
** Applied Materials Inc AMAT.O: up 0.3% premarket BUZZ-Trade curbs on China's SMIC weigh on U.S. chip gear suppliers
** KLA Corp KLAC.O: down 1.0% premarket BUZZ-Trade curbs on China's SMIC weigh on U.S. chip gear suppliers
** Aquestive Therapeutics Inc AQST.O: down 33.6% premarket BUZZ-Slumps after FDA declines co's treatment for seizures
** Uber Technologies Inc UBER.N: up 3.6% premarket BUZZ-Uber jumps as co wins legal bid to restart London operations
** Sina Corp SINA.O: up 6.2% premarket BUZZ-Rises on $2.6 bln deal to go private
** Expedia Group Inc EXPE.O: down 0.4% premarket BUZZ-RBC downgrades as survey suggests slow travel recovery
** Weibo Corp WB.O: up 5.4% premarket BUZZ-Rises on Q2 revenue beat
** Square Inc SQ.N: up 2.4% premarket BUZZ-Gains after Credit Suisse raises price target
** Netflix Inc NFLX.O: up 2.0% premarket BUZZ-Jefferies sees up to $1 bln revenue add from subscription fee hike
** Cleveland-Cliffs Inc CLF.N: up 8.8% premarket BUZZ-Rises on purchase of ArcelorMittal's U.S. assets
(Compiled by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru)
((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- EXCLUSIVE-Shell launches major cost-cutting drive to prepare for energy transition
- Investors Brace for Months of Big Market Swings as Virus, Political Worries Loom
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Sunworks, Switchback Energy Acquisition, E.W. Scripps, Tesla
- EXCLUSIVE-Electric vehicle charge network ChargePoint nears deal to go public -sources