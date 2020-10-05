US Markets
SPX

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-GreenPro Capital, Cytokinetics, Nam Tai, MyoKardia, Livent

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

Wall Street's main indexes jumped on Monday, recovering from a sharp fall in the previous session as hints President Donald Trump could return to the White House and hopes of a new fiscal stimulus bill lifted sentiment. .N

At 11:10 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 1.32% at 28,049.22. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 1.36% at 3,393.97 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 1.68% at 11,260.706. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc REGN.O, up 6.4% ** Albemarle Corp ALB.N, up 5.7% ** United Rental Inc URI.N, up 5.6% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** D.R. Horton Inc DHI.N, down 3.7% ** Lennar Corp LEN.N, down 2.6% ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd NCLH.N, down 2.1% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Scully Royalty Ltd SRL.N, up 26.1% ** Livent Corp LTHM.N, up 14.2% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Nam Tai Property Inc NTP.N, down 23.9% ** Cinemark Holdings Inc CNK.N, down 16.9% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** GreenPro Capital Corp GRNQ.O, up 103.7% ** MyoKardia Inc MYOK.O, up 58.2% ** Eidos Therapeutics Inc EIDX.O, up 42.9% The top Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Novus Capital Corp NOVSU.O, down 12% ** National CineMedia Inc NCMI.O, down 9.8% ** Kosmos Energy Ltd KOS.N: up 8.3%

BUZZ-Jumps as co closes $200 mln loan facility ** MyoKardia Inc MYOK.O: up 58.2%

BUZZ-Surges as Bristol Myers to buy drugmaker for $13.1 bln ** AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC.N: down 10.8%

BUZZ-Slips as peer Cineworld mulls closure of U.S., UK theatres ** ImmunoGen Inc IMGN.O: up 4.5%

BUZZ-Rises on FDA breakthrough therapy tag for blood cancer treatment ** Xpeng Inc XPEV.N: up 9.0%

BUZZ-Xpeng rises as Q3 electric vehicle deliveries more than triple ** GAN Ltd GAN.O: up 15.7%

BUZZ-Up on decade-long agreement with Wynn Resorts ** Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc NEPT.O: up 6.8%

BUZZ-Gains on job cuts, partnership with Kraft Heinz unit ** DraftKings Inc DKNG.O: down 6.9%

BUZZ-Falls on 32 mln stock offering ** Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc CRVS.O: up 23.8%

BUZZ-Soars on additional data from COVID-19 therapy trial ** Magal Security Systems Ltd MAGS.O: up 4.1%

BUZZ-Rises on contract win ** ExxonMobil Corp XOM.N: up 1.2% ** TechnipFMC Plc FTI.N: up 4.9% ** Halliburton Co HAL.N: up 3.2% ** Marathon Petroleum Corp MPC.N: up 2.6% ** Phillips 66 PSX.N: up 3.2% ** Diamondback Energy Inc FANG.O: up 1.2% ** Marathon Oil Corp MRO.N: up 1.9% ** ConocoPhillips COP.N: up 2.4% ** Devon Energy Corp DVN.N: up 2.6% ** Occidental Petroleum Corp OXY.N: up 4.2% ** QEP Resources QEP.N: up 4.9%

BUZZ-U.S. energy shares bounce - oil prices gain on Trump health update ** FSD Pharma Inc HUGE.O: up 2.8%

BUZZ-Jumps on mid-stage trial of potential COVID-19 drug ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd NCLH.N: down 2.1%

BUZZ-Falls on extending voyage suspension ** Nikola Corp NKLA.O: down 1.8%

BUZZ-Eyes fourth day of gains in steady rebound ** Histogen Inc HSTO.O: up 5.7%

BUZZ-Up on completing dosing for early-stage study of male baldness therapy ** Dunkin' Brands Group Inc DNKN.O: down 1.4%

BUZZ-Falls on BTIG's downgrade ** Cinemark Holdings Inc CNK.N: down 16.9%

BUZZ-Falls on peer pressure after major releases delayed ** Eidos Therapeutics Inc EIDX.O: up 42.9%

BUZZ-Eidos Therapeutics: Up on buyout by BridgeBio Pharma ** Plug Power Inc PLUG.O: up 10.3%

BUZZ-Rises, trader points to McKinsey study on hydrogen ** Cytokinetics Inc CYTK.O: up 20.6%

BUZZ-Cytokinetics rises as experimental heart drug shows improvement ** iQIYI Inc IQ.O: up 2.8%

BUZZ-Rises as internal review rejects short-seller claims ** Biocept Inc BIOC.O: up 2.5%

BUZZ-Rises as cancer detection test shows improvement ** Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd AOSL.O: up 14.8%

BUZZ-Alpha and Omega: Jumps on raising Q1 sales forecast ** The RealReal Inc REAL.O: up 9.8%

BUZZ-Rises on partnership with Gucci ** Leaf Group Ltd LEAF.N: up 10.0%

BUZZ-Jumps on biggest sales growth since 2011 IPO ** Nam Tai Property Inc NTP.N: down 23.9%

BUZZ-Tumbles on $170 mln private placement deal ** Inpixon INPX.O: up 4.7%

BUZZ-Inpixon rises on $8.7 mln deal to buy Nanotron Technologies ** GreenPro Capital Corp GRNQ.O: up 103.7%

BUZZ-Rises on plans to develop satellite communications venture

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 1.11%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 1.10%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.35%

Energy

.SPNY

up 1.74%

Financial

.SPSY

up 1.65%

Health

.SPXHC

up 1.75%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 1.64%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 1.54%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 2.08%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.51%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.74%

(Compiled by Niket Nishant and C Nivedita in Bengaluru)

((C.nivedita@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX IXIC REGN ALB URI DHI LEN NCLH SRL LTHM NTP CNK GRNQ MYOK EIDX NOVSU NCMI KOS AMC IMGN XPEV GAN NEPT DKNG CRVS MAGS XOM FTI HAL MPC PSX FANG MRO COP DVN OXY QEP HUGE NKLA HSTO DNKN PLUG CYTK IQ BIOC AOSL REAL LEAF INPX NOVS

Latest US Markets Videos

    The New Normal

    After a summer of big rallies, September brought a market swoon. Dan talks about the drivers behind the volatility and looks ahead to Q4.

    4 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular