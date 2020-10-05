BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-GreenPro Capital, Cytokinetics, Nam Tai, MyoKardia, Livent

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street's main indexes jumped on Monday, recovering from a sharp fall in the previous session as hints President Donald Trump could return to the White House and hopes of a new fiscal stimulus bill lifted sentiment. .N

At 11:10 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 1.32% at 28,049.22. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 1.36% at 3,393.97 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 1.68% at 11,260.706. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc REGN.O, up 6.4% ** Albemarle Corp ALB.N, up 5.7% ** United Rental Inc URI.N, up 5.6% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** D.R. Horton Inc DHI.N, down 3.7% ** Lennar Corp LEN.N, down 2.6% ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd NCLH.N, down 2.1% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Scully Royalty Ltd SRL.N, up 26.1% ** Livent Corp LTHM.N, up 14.2% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Nam Tai Property Inc NTP.N, down 23.9% ** Cinemark Holdings Inc CNK.N, down 16.9% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** GreenPro Capital Corp GRNQ.O, up 103.7% ** MyoKardia Inc MYOK.O, up 58.2% ** Eidos Therapeutics Inc EIDX.O, up 42.9% The top Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Novus Capital Corp NOVSU.O, down 12% ** National CineMedia Inc NCMI.O, down 9.8% ** Kosmos Energy Ltd KOS.N: up 8.3%

BUZZ-Jumps as co closes $200 mln loan facility ** MyoKardia Inc MYOK.O: up 58.2%

BUZZ-Surges as Bristol Myers to buy drugmaker for $13.1 bln ** AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC.N: down 10.8%

BUZZ-Slips as peer Cineworld mulls closure of U.S., UK theatres ** ImmunoGen Inc IMGN.O: up 4.5%

BUZZ-Rises on FDA breakthrough therapy tag for blood cancer treatment ** Xpeng Inc XPEV.N: up 9.0%

BUZZ-Xpeng rises as Q3 electric vehicle deliveries more than triple ** GAN Ltd GAN.O: up 15.7%

BUZZ-Up on decade-long agreement with Wynn Resorts ** Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc NEPT.O: up 6.8%

BUZZ-Gains on job cuts, partnership with Kraft Heinz unit ** DraftKings Inc DKNG.O: down 6.9%

BUZZ-Falls on 32 mln stock offering ** Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc CRVS.O: up 23.8%

BUZZ-Soars on additional data from COVID-19 therapy trial ** Magal Security Systems Ltd MAGS.O: up 4.1%

BUZZ-Rises on contract win ** ExxonMobil Corp XOM.N: up 1.2% ** TechnipFMC Plc FTI.N: up 4.9% ** Halliburton Co HAL.N: up 3.2% ** Marathon Petroleum Corp MPC.N: up 2.6% ** Phillips 66 PSX.N: up 3.2% ** Diamondback Energy Inc FANG.O: up 1.2% ** Marathon Oil Corp MRO.N: up 1.9% ** ConocoPhillips COP.N: up 2.4% ** Devon Energy Corp DVN.N: up 2.6% ** Occidental Petroleum Corp OXY.N: up 4.2% ** QEP Resources QEP.N: up 4.9%

BUZZ-U.S. energy shares bounce - oil prices gain on Trump health update ** FSD Pharma Inc HUGE.O: up 2.8%

BUZZ-Jumps on mid-stage trial of potential COVID-19 drug ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd NCLH.N: down 2.1%

BUZZ-Falls on extending voyage suspension ** Nikola Corp NKLA.O: down 1.8%

BUZZ-Eyes fourth day of gains in steady rebound ** Histogen Inc HSTO.O: up 5.7%

BUZZ-Up on completing dosing for early-stage study of male baldness therapy ** Dunkin' Brands Group Inc DNKN.O: down 1.4%

BUZZ-Falls on BTIG's downgrade ** Cinemark Holdings Inc CNK.N: down 16.9%

BUZZ-Falls on peer pressure after major releases delayed ** Eidos Therapeutics Inc EIDX.O: up 42.9%

BUZZ-Eidos Therapeutics: Up on buyout by BridgeBio Pharma ** Plug Power Inc PLUG.O: up 10.3%

BUZZ-Rises, trader points to McKinsey study on hydrogen ** Cytokinetics Inc CYTK.O: up 20.6%

BUZZ-Cytokinetics rises as experimental heart drug shows improvement ** iQIYI Inc IQ.O: up 2.8%

BUZZ-Rises as internal review rejects short-seller claims ** Biocept Inc BIOC.O: up 2.5%

BUZZ-Rises as cancer detection test shows improvement ** Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd AOSL.O: up 14.8%

BUZZ-Alpha and Omega: Jumps on raising Q1 sales forecast ** The RealReal Inc REAL.O: up 9.8%

BUZZ-Rises on partnership with Gucci ** Leaf Group Ltd LEAF.N: up 10.0%

BUZZ-Jumps on biggest sales growth since 2011 IPO ** Nam Tai Property Inc NTP.N: down 23.9%

BUZZ-Tumbles on $170 mln private placement deal ** Inpixon INPX.O: up 4.7%

BUZZ-Inpixon rises on $8.7 mln deal to buy Nanotron Technologies ** GreenPro Capital Corp GRNQ.O: up 103.7%

BUZZ-Rises on plans to develop satellite communications venture

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 1.11%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 1.10%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.35%

Energy

.SPNY

up 1.74%

Financial

.SPSY

up 1.65%

Health

.SPXHC

up 1.75%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 1.64%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 1.54%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 2.08%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.51%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.74%

(Compiled by Niket Nishant and C Nivedita in Bengaluru)

