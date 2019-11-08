US Markets

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-GoPro, Walt Disney, Gap, Planet Fitness, Medifast

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

Wall Street's main indexes were set to open slightly lower on Friday after a record run this week that was fuelled by rising hopes of a U.S.-China trade truce and an upbeat corporate earnings season. .N.N/P

At 0845 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.02% at 27,662. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.12% at 3,082.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.19% at 8,214.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Fastly Inc <FSLY.N>, up 18.2% ** Entercom Communications Corp <ETM.N>, up 13.0% ** Teekay LNG Partners L.P. <TGP.N>, up 11.3% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Medifast Inc <MED.N>, down 30.5% ** Key Energy Services Inc <KEG.N>, down 25.1% ** Teradata Corp <TDC.N>, down 24.7% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** ENGlobal Corp <ENG.O>, up 77.6% ** Pluristem Therapeutics Inc <PSTI.O>, up 27.8% ** Sky Solar Holdings Ltd <SKYS.O>, up 27.6% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** AnaptysBio Inc <ANAB.O>, down 72.6% ** Therapix Biosciences Ltd <TRPX.O>, down 29% ** Alimera Sciences Inc <ALIM.O>, down 18.8% ** GoPro Inc GPRO.O: up 6.4% premarket BUZZ-Up after beating Q3 estimates ** Activision Blizzard Inc ATVI.O: down 2.0% premarket BUZZ-Falls on Q3 profit fall, weak revenue forecast ** Walt Disney Co DIS.N: up 6% premarket BUZZ-Rises on profit beat ahead of Disney+ launch ** Gap Inc GPS.N: down 9% premarket BUZZ-Street View-Analysts question Old Navy spin-off after CEO's "shocking" exit BUZZ-Slides after earnings forecast cut, CEO to depart ** Workhorse Group Inc WKHS.O: up 2.6% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on IP licensing deal for its electric pickup truck ** Teradata Corp TDC.N: down 24.7% premarket BUZZ-: Tumbles after Q3 profit miss, forecast cut ** Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc AGIO.O: down 4.7% premarket BUZZ-Falls on pricing $256 mln stock offering ** Booking Holdings Inc BKNG.O: up 5.1% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Booking Holdings Q3 results solid despite a rising "worry wall" ** Dropbox Inc DBX.O: up 0.7% premarket BUZZ-Rises as subscriber growth drives profit, revenue beat ** UTStarcom Holdings Corp UTSI.O: down 6.1% premarket BUZZ-Falls on dismal Q3 results ** Planet Fitness Inc PLNT.N: up 10.6% premarket BUZZ-Rises after rev beat, FY forecast raise ** ENGlobal Corp ENG.O: up 77.6% premarket BUZZ-Soars on $20 mln modular hydrogen plant contract ** Zillow Group ZG.O: up 9.8% premarket BUZZ-Surges on revenue beat, brokerages raise PT ** Medifast Inc MED.N: down 30.5% premarket BUZZ-Deflates after dismal Q3 prompts rating cut

(Compiled by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru)

((Shradha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular