BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-GoPro, Walt Disney, Gap, Planet Fitness, Medifast

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

Wall Street's main indexes were set to open slightly lower on Friday after a record run this week that was fuelled by rising hopes of a U.S.-China trade truce and an upbeat corporate earnings season. .N.N/P

At 0845 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.02% at 27,662. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.12% at 3,082.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.19% at 8,214.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Fastly Inc <FSLY.N>, up 18.2% ** Entercom Communications Corp <ETM.N>, up 13.0% ** Teekay LNG Partners L.P. <TGP.N>, up 11.3% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Medifast Inc <MED.N>, down 30.5% ** Key Energy Services Inc <KEG.N>, down 25.1% ** Teradata Corp <TDC.N>, down 24.7% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** ENGlobal Corp <ENG.O>, up 77.6% ** Pluristem Therapeutics Inc <PSTI.O>, up 27.8% ** Sky Solar Holdings Ltd <SKYS.O>, up 27.6% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** AnaptysBio Inc <ANAB.O>, down 72.6% ** Therapix Biosciences Ltd <TRPX.O>, down 29% ** Alimera Sciences Inc <ALIM.O>, down 18.8% ** GoPro Inc GPRO.O: up 6.4% premarket BUZZ-Up after beating Q3 estimates ** Activision Blizzard Inc ATVI.O: down 2.0% premarket BUZZ-Falls on Q3 profit fall, weak revenue forecast ** Walt Disney Co DIS.N: up 6% premarket BUZZ-Rises on profit beat ahead of Disney+ launch ** Gap Inc GPS.N: down 9% premarket BUZZ-Street View-Analysts question Old Navy spin-off after CEO's "shocking" exit BUZZ-Slides after earnings forecast cut, CEO to depart ** Workhorse Group Inc WKHS.O: up 2.6% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on IP licensing deal for its electric pickup truck ** Teradata Corp TDC.N: down 24.7% premarket BUZZ-: Tumbles after Q3 profit miss, forecast cut ** Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc AGIO.O: down 4.7% premarket BUZZ-Falls on pricing $256 mln stock offering ** Booking Holdings Inc BKNG.O: up 5.1% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Booking Holdings Q3 results solid despite a rising "worry wall" ** Dropbox Inc DBX.O: up 0.7% premarket BUZZ-Rises as subscriber growth drives profit, revenue beat ** UTStarcom Holdings Corp UTSI.O: down 6.1% premarket BUZZ-Falls on dismal Q3 results ** Planet Fitness Inc PLNT.N: up 10.6% premarket BUZZ-Rises after rev beat, FY forecast raise ** ENGlobal Corp ENG.O: up 77.6% premarket BUZZ-Soars on $20 mln modular hydrogen plant contract ** Zillow Group ZG.O: up 9.8% premarket BUZZ-Surges on revenue beat, brokerages raise PT ** Medifast Inc MED.N: down 30.5% premarket BUZZ-Deflates after dismal Q3 prompts rating cut

(Compiled by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru)

((Shradha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.