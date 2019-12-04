BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-GoPro, Schmitt, Workday, Salesforce, ViewRay

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock index futures shot up on Wednesday, putting Wall Street's main indexes on course to snap a three-day losing streak, following a report that the United States and China were moving closer to signing a 'phase-one' trade deal. .N

At 7:21 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.58% at 27,647. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.49% at 3,106.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.64% at 8,304.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Lannett Co Inc LCI.N, up 16.5% ** Tata Motors Ltd TTM.N, up 7.7% ** DRDGOLD Ltd DRD.N, up 6.7% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Carriage Services Inc CSV.N, down 9.4% ** Cannae Holdings Inc CNNE.K, down 8.5% ** Care.com Inc CRCM.K, down 5.1% The top Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Dolphin Entertainment Inc DLPN.O, up 68.4% ** Anavex Life Sciences Corp AVXL.O, up 13.6% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** ViewRay Inc VRAY.O, down 12.2% ** Revance Therapeutics Inc RVNC.O, down 9% ** Immunomedics Inc IMMU.O, down 7.9% ** GoPro Inc GPRO.O: up 7.8% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on upbeat Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales data ** Schmitt Industries Inc SMIT.O: up 14.2% premarket BUZZ-Gains 22% on $2 mln stock buyback plan ** Workday Inc WDAY.O: down 3.2% premarket BUZZ-Reverses course on weak 2021 subscription revenue forecast BUZZ-Street View: Workday's FY 2021 outlook casts shadow on upbeat Q3 results ** Salesforce.com Inc CRM.N: down 0.5% premarket BUZZ-Falls on weak Q4 profit forecast BUZZ-Street View: Salesforce's strong qtr sets the stage for multi-year growth ** ViewRay Inc VRAY.O: down 12.2% premarket BUZZ-Drops after pricing upsized stock offering ** Biogen Inc BIIB.O: up 0.2% premarket BUZZ-Even experts skeptical of Biogen's Alzheimer's drug update - Jefferies

