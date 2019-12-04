BioTech

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-GoPro, Schmitt, Workday, Salesforce, ViewRay

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

U.S. stock index futures shot up on Wednesday, putting Wall Street's main indexes on course to snap a three-day losing streak, following a report that the United States and China were moving closer to signing a 'phase-one' trade deal. .N

At 7:21 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.58% at 27,647. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.49% at 3,106.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.64% at 8,304.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Lannett Co Inc LCI.N, up 16.5% ** Tata Motors Ltd TTM.N, up 7.7% ** DRDGOLD Ltd DRD.N, up 6.7% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Carriage Services Inc CSV.N, down 9.4% ** Cannae Holdings Inc CNNE.K, down 8.5% ** Care.com Inc CRCM.K, down 5.1% The top Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Dolphin Entertainment Inc DLPN.O, up 68.4% ** Anavex Life Sciences Corp AVXL.O, up 13.6% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** ViewRay Inc VRAY.O, down 12.2% ** Revance Therapeutics Inc RVNC.O, down 9% ** Immunomedics Inc IMMU.O, down 7.9% ** GoPro Inc GPRO.O: up 7.8% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on upbeat Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales data ** Schmitt Industries Inc SMIT.O: up 14.2% premarket BUZZ-Gains 22% on $2 mln stock buyback plan ** Workday Inc WDAY.O: down 3.2% premarket BUZZ-Reverses course on weak 2021 subscription revenue forecast BUZZ-Street View: Workday's FY 2021 outlook casts shadow on upbeat Q3 results ** Salesforce.com Inc CRM.N: down 0.5% premarket BUZZ-Falls on weak Q4 profit forecast BUZZ-Street View: Salesforce's strong qtr sets the stage for multi-year growth ** ViewRay Inc VRAY.O: down 12.2% premarket BUZZ-Drops after pricing upsized stock offering ** Biogen Inc BIIB.O: up 0.2% premarket BUZZ-Even experts skeptical of Biogen's Alzheimer's drug update - Jefferies

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

