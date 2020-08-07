BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-GoPro Inc, NortonLifeLock, AnPac Bio-Medical, Dropbox Inc

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stocks opened lower on Friday as data showed a sharp slowdown in U.S. employment growth and as President Donald Trump cranked up friction with Beijing with moves to ban WeChat and TikTok. .N

At 9:30 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.45% at 27,262.91. The S&P 500 .SPX was unchanged at 0 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.25% at 11,080.138. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Biogen Inc <BIIB.OQ>, up 11.4% ** T Mobile Us In <TMUS.OQ>, up 7.8% ** Nortonlifelock Inc <NLOK.OQ>, up 6.4% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Illumina Inc <ILMN.OQ>, down 12.1% ** EOG Resources Inc <EOG.N>, down 9.2% ** Fortinet Inc <FTNT.OQ>, down 7.6% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc <SAIL.N>, up 20.8% ** Rocket Companies Inc <RKT.N>, up 16.5% ** Elevate Credit Inc <ELVT.N>, up 16.3% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Alteryx Inc <AYX.N>, down 27.4% ** Universal Technical Institue Inc <UTI.N>, down 12.4% ** Bluegreen Vacations Corp <BXG.N>, down 11.9% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Anpac Bio-Medical Science Co Ltd <ANPC.O>, up 88.3% ** Kazia Therapeutics Ltd <KZIA.O>, up 70.7% ** Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd <SG.O>, up 65.4% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Olb Grop Inc <OLB.O>, down 42.4% ** Everspin Technologies Inc <MRAM.O>, down 28.3% ** Capricor Therapeutics Inc <CAPR.O>, down 18% ** Booking Holdings Inc BKNG.O: up 1.3%

BUZZ-Street View: Booking Holdings' trends improving despite headwinds ** Pacific Drilling SA PACD.N: down 8.1%

BUZZ-Slips after Q2 loss widens; seeks restructuring options ** Novavax Inc NVAX.O: up 0.5%

BUZZ-Novavax: Rises on COVID-19 vaccine deals in Japan, India ** Dish Network Corp DISH.O: up 3.8%

BUZZ-Gains after revenue beat, smaller loss in TV subscribers ** Uber Technologies Inc UBER.N: down 4.1%

BUZZ-Street View: Uber Eats will deliver strength while ride-hailing suffers ** Twilio Inc TWLO.N: down 4.1%

BUZZ-Slides after pricing $1.25 bln equity offering ** Illumina Inc ILMN.O: down 12.0%

BUZZ-Down on Q2 profit, revenue miss ** Biogen Inc BIIB.O: up 11.5%

BUZZ-Jumps as FDA accepts Alzheimer's drug marketing application ** Tencent Music Entertainment Group TME.N: down 4.9% ** Bilibili Inc BILI.O: down 3.9%

Headline of story OR Buzz OR Brief USN ** Co-Diagnostics Inc CODX.O: up 3.1%

BUZZ-Up after COVID-19 test gets Australia nod ** Canadian Solar Inc CSIQ.O: up 11.8%

BUZZ-Climbs on surprise Q2 profit ** AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co Ltd ANPC.O: up 88.3%

BUZZ-More than doubles on nearing COVID-19 test validation ** GoPro Inc GPRO.O: down 5.7%

BUZZ-Falls on Q2 loss, revenue miss ** NortonLifeLock Inc NLOK.O: up 6.4%

BUZZ-Set for record high on upbeat earnings, outlook ** Dropbox Inc DBX.O: down 7.7%

BUZZ-Falls as CFO Ajay Vashee prepares to step down ** Intercontinental Exchange Inc ICE.N: down 1.0%

BUZZ-Down on $11 bln deal to buy mortgage tech firm Ellie Mae

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.02%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.12%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.24%

Energy

.SPNY

down 2.00%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.50%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.13%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.11%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.68%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.87%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.02%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.12%

