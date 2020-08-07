US Markets
SPX

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-GoPro Inc, NortonLifeLock, AnPac Bio-Medical, Dropbox Inc

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US"

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

U.S. stocks opened lower on Friday as data showed a sharp slowdown in U.S. employment growth and as President Donald Trump cranked up friction with Beijing with moves to ban WeChat and TikTok. .N

At 9:30 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.45% at 27,262.91. The S&P 500 .SPX was unchanged at 0 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.25% at 11,080.138. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Biogen Inc <BIIB.OQ>, up 11.4% ** T Mobile Us In <TMUS.OQ>, up 7.8% ** Nortonlifelock Inc <NLOK.OQ>, up 6.4% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Illumina Inc <ILMN.OQ>, down 12.1% ** EOG Resources Inc <EOG.N>, down 9.2% ** Fortinet Inc <FTNT.OQ>, down 7.6% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc <SAIL.N>, up 20.8% ** Rocket Companies Inc <RKT.N>, up 16.5% ** Elevate Credit Inc <ELVT.N>, up 16.3% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Alteryx Inc <AYX.N>, down 27.4% ** Universal Technical Institue Inc <UTI.N>, down 12.4% ** Bluegreen Vacations Corp <BXG.N>, down 11.9% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Anpac Bio-Medical Science Co Ltd <ANPC.O>, up 88.3% ** Kazia Therapeutics Ltd <KZIA.O>, up 70.7% ** Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd <SG.O>, up 65.4% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Olb Grop Inc <OLB.O>, down 42.4% ** Everspin Technologies Inc <MRAM.O>, down 28.3% ** Capricor Therapeutics Inc <CAPR.O>, down 18% ** Booking Holdings Inc BKNG.O: up 1.3%

BUZZ-Street View: Booking Holdings' trends improving despite headwinds ** Pacific Drilling SA PACD.N: down 8.1%

BUZZ-Slips after Q2 loss widens; seeks restructuring options ** Novavax Inc NVAX.O: up 0.5%

BUZZ-Novavax: Rises on COVID-19 vaccine deals in Japan, India ** Dish Network Corp DISH.O: up 3.8%

BUZZ-Gains after revenue beat, smaller loss in TV subscribers ** Uber Technologies Inc UBER.N: down 4.1%

BUZZ-Street View: Uber Eats will deliver strength while ride-hailing suffers ** Twilio Inc TWLO.N: down 4.1%

BUZZ-Slides after pricing $1.25 bln equity offering ** Illumina Inc ILMN.O: down 12.0%

BUZZ-Down on Q2 profit, revenue miss ** Biogen Inc BIIB.O: up 11.5%

BUZZ-Jumps as FDA accepts Alzheimer's drug marketing application ** Tencent Music Entertainment Group TME.N: down 4.9% ** Bilibili Inc BILI.O: down 3.9%

Headline of story OR Buzz OR Brief USN ** Co-Diagnostics Inc CODX.O: up 3.1%

BUZZ-Up after COVID-19 test gets Australia nod ** Canadian Solar Inc CSIQ.O: up 11.8%

BUZZ-Climbs on surprise Q2 profit ** AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co Ltd ANPC.O: up 88.3%

BUZZ-More than doubles on nearing COVID-19 test validation ** GoPro Inc GPRO.O: down 5.7%

BUZZ-Falls on Q2 loss, revenue miss ** NortonLifeLock Inc NLOK.O: up 6.4%

BUZZ-Set for record high on upbeat earnings, outlook ** Dropbox Inc DBX.O: down 7.7%

BUZZ-Falls as CFO Ajay Vashee prepares to step down ** Intercontinental Exchange Inc ICE.N: down 1.0%

BUZZ-Down on $11 bln deal to buy mortgage tech firm Ellie Mae

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.02%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.12%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.24%

Energy

.SPNY

down 2.00%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.50%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.13%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.11%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.68%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.87%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.02%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.12%

(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX IXIC BIIB TMUS NLOK ILMN EOG FTNT SAIL RKT ELVT AYX UTI BXG ANPC KZIA SG MRAM CAPR BKNG PACD NVAX DISH UBER TWLO TME BILI CODX CSIQ GPRO DBX ICE

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular